 

Evolution of Elis’ governance and establishment of a CSR committee

Saint-Cloud, November 2, 2020 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, announces that its Supervisory Board established a third permanent committee, specializing in matters of corporate social responsibility (CSR committee).

The CSR Committee’s chair is Florence Noblot and the other members are Amy Flikerski and Philippe Delleur. The CSR Committee will review the Group’s strategy, commitments and objectives regarding CSR and ensure that Elis properly anticipates CSR developments, opportunities and risks.

Following the appointment of Florence Noblot as chair of the CSR Committee, the Supervisory Board has appointed Fabrice Barthélemy as chair and member of the Appointments, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, as a replacement for Florence Noblot. Joy Verlé and Thierry Morin are the other members of the Appointments, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and will continue in their roles.

Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association. the Corporate Works Committee has appointed, for a 4-year period, Valérie Gandré and Philippe Beaudoux as members of the Supervisory Board, representing the employees. Therefore, the Supervisory Board now has 11 members.

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

