Equitable Expands Commitment to DonorsChoose Through Matching Gift Program

Through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit education crowdfunding platform, educators can create projects requesting personal protective equipment such as face masks, shields, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer for their classrooms. Equitable Foundation will match public contributions toward these projects up to $150,000. This new grant from Equitable Foundation is expected to assist 500 educators and at least 15,000 students.

Equitable , a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH ), today announced its expanded support of DonorsChoose, committing $150,000 in matching gifts to educator fundraising projects for masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to help educators and students safely return to classrooms across the country.

This new commitment builds on Equitable Foundation’s previous $500,000 commitment to the DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning program in April. Keep Kids Learning enabled teachers to send personalized educational care packages – ranging from shelf-stable groceries to traditional school supplies such as crayons and building blocks – to their students’ homes to help facilitate remote learning. Equitable Foundation’s grant to Keep Kids Learning has funded requests from 500 teachers, benefitting more than 20,000 students.

“Educators around the country are giving their all to create a sense of normalcy and safety for our country’s children, working creatively to help them continue to learn in person and online in new ways. Often, they are then caring for their own families and putting their own needs last,” said Steve Scanlon, Head of Group Retirement at Equitable. “We want our educators to know they are valued and give them the supplies they need to return to school as safely as possible.”

Equitable Foundation is also supporting 3 Heart Strings’ efforts to create PPE kits. 3 Heart Strings was founded by middle and high school students, several of whom are students or graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. 3 Heart Strings makes and sells products including face masks and donates 100 percent of proceeds to charity each month. Financial professionals from Equitable’s Retirement Benefits Group will distribute the kits to Broward County, Fla. schools that need them.