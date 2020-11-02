 

Wells Fargo Names Kleber Santos as Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Kleber Santos will join the company on Nov. 9 as head of the newly created Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion group, elevating the company’s internal and external diversity efforts. He will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005708/en/

Kleber Santos headshot (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Kleber Santos headshot (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“Kleber brings a unique set of leadership and business skills that, combined with his experiences driving diversity and inclusion outcomes, will enable us to drive meaningful change throughout the organization and better serve our diverse customer base and underserved communities,” Scharf said.

The creation of this elevated role was one of several key initiatives Scharf announced in June 2020 as part of the company’s expanded commitments to diversity and inclusion.

Santos joins Wells Fargo from Capital One, where he worked for 15 years in a number of senior roles, most recently as president of Retail and Direct Banking, accountable for the division’s revenue, product development and marketing, branches and ATMs, and operations. As a member of Capital One’s executive team, Santos was deeply engaged in diversity efforts, including in the development of products and services and in partnering with community and consumer advocacy groups. Additionally, he helped advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace by enhancing his division’s recruiting efforts to require more diverse candidate pools and interview panels, helping introduce diversity-focused training and retention programs, launching a formal mentoring program, significantly increasing diverse representation on his leadership team, and chairing the Retail and Direct Banking Diversity Council. Santos also served as executive sponsor of Capital One’s Hispanic/Latinx associates and allies employee affinity group.

At Wells Fargo, Santos will be responsible for leading efforts to make the company a place where diversity is reflected at all levels and in every facet of the company’s operations, processes, and programs. He will be focused on creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment and partnering with Wells Fargo’s business leaders to deliver products and services specifically designed to meet the needs of diverse customer segments.

A native of Brazil, Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Universidade Federal da Bahia, Brazil and master’s degrees in both business administration and management of information technology from the University of Virginia. He previously served as a second lieutenant of infantry in the Brazilian Army Reserve Forces.

“I look forward to joining Wells Fargo and leveraging my business background and experience to promote and embed a diversity mindset into everything that we do,” Santos said. “This new group will play a critical role in delivering products and services to help our diverse customers and in advancing diversity and inclusion at all levels of the company.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
Warren Buffetts 3 „älteste“ Positionen: Und was wir Foolishe Investoren davon lernen können
31.10.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Wells Fargo & Company
30.10.20
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
27.10.20
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend
21.10.20
COVID-19 Fuels Uncertainty about U.S. Retirement, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
15.10.20
Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Helps Narrow Homeownership Gap in Minneapolis and St. Paul
14.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Verluste wegen Corona-Sorgen
14.10.20
Aktien New York: Verluste - Mnuchin dämpft Hoffnung auf Konjunkturprogramm
14.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erste Käufer gehen schnell wieder in Deckung
14.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen