 

SuperSonic Imagine – The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Has Approved the Project to Transfer the Listing of SuperSonic Imagine’s Securities from Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 18:00  |  71   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the “Company”) which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging, recalls that the Company’s Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held behind closed doors on October 30, 2020 approved the project to transfer the listing of securities issued by the Company from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility (the “Transfer”), and granted the Board of Directors all powers necessary to carry out this transfer.

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided, today, to implement the Transfer.

Reasons and conditions for the transfer to Euronext Growth

Euronext Growth Paris is a market organized by Euronext Paris. It is not a regulated market but a multilateral trading facility organized within the meaning of article 525-1 of the General regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”). Its organizational rules are approved by the AMF.

This operation aims to allow the Company to have its securities admitted to trading on a market more commensurate with its size, market capitalization and the level of its free float. Indeed, the Transfer to Euronext Growth should enable the Company to reduce its obligations and constraints and, as a result, reduce the costs associated with its listing, while maintaining the shares’ tradability on a financial market.

The Company decided to opt for the application of French accounting standards as of the publication of its half-year financial statements for the period ending on June 30, 2021.

Subject to validation by the Euronext Paris market operator, the listing of the Company’s securities on Euronext Growth Paris will be carried out via the fast-track admission to trading of the Company’s existing shares, without any new shares being issued.

Main consequences of the planned Transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with articles L. 421-14 of the Monetary and Financial Code and 223-36 of the General regulation of the AMF, the Company hereby informs its shareholders of the main consequences of the Transfer.

With regard to the periodic information:

- the half-yearly report, including the half-yearly (and consolidated) financial statements and an activity report relating to these half-yearly financial statements, would be published within four months following the end of the second quarter of the Company’s fiscal year, instead of the period of three months following the end of the first half of the Company’s fiscal year applicable to companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market; in addition, the review of the half-yearly financial statements by the statutory auditors would no longer be required;

Seite 1 von 4
SuperSonic Imagine Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
SuperSonic Imagine – Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 Held in Closed Session (huis clos): Approval of All Resolutions
14.10.20
SuperSonic Imagine Reports Revenue of €5.2 Million in the Third Quarter Of 2020
09.10.20
SuperSonic Imagine – Availability of the information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020