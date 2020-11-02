SuperSonic Imagine – The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Has Approved the Project to Transfer the Listing of SuperSonic Imagine’s Securities from Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided, today, to implement the Transfer.

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the “ Company ”) which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging , recalls that the Company’s Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held behind closed doors on October 30, 2020 approved the project to transfer the listing of securities issued by the Company from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility (the “ Transfer ”), and granted the Board of Directors all powers necessary to carry out this transfer.

Reasons and conditions for the transfer to Euronext Growth

Euronext Growth Paris is a market organized by Euronext Paris. It is not a regulated market but a multilateral trading facility organized within the meaning of article 525-1 of the General regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”). Its organizational rules are approved by the AMF.

This operation aims to allow the Company to have its securities admitted to trading on a market more commensurate with its size, market capitalization and the level of its free float. Indeed, the Transfer to Euronext Growth should enable the Company to reduce its obligations and constraints and, as a result, reduce the costs associated with its listing, while maintaining the shares’ tradability on a financial market.

The Company decided to opt for the application of French accounting standards as of the publication of its half-year financial statements for the period ending on June 30, 2021.

Subject to validation by the Euronext Paris market operator, the listing of the Company’s securities on Euronext Growth Paris will be carried out via the fast-track admission to trading of the Company’s existing shares, without any new shares being issued.

Main consequences of the planned Transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with articles L. 421-14 of the Monetary and Financial Code and 223-36 of the General regulation of the AMF, the Company hereby informs its shareholders of the main consequences of the Transfer.

With regard to the periodic information:

- the half-yearly report, including the half-yearly (and consolidated) financial statements and an activity report relating to these half-yearly financial statements, would be published within four months following the end of the second quarter of the Company’s fiscal year, instead of the period of three months following the end of the first half of the Company’s fiscal year applicable to companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market; in addition, the review of the half-yearly financial statements by the statutory auditors would no longer be required;