Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
October 2020
76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,554,795
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
September 2020
|
76,455,191
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,455,191
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,548,286
Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
