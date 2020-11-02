Mercialys Suspends Its Full-year Guidance for 2020

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

On the evening of Wednesday October 28, 2020, the French President announced a new nationwide lockdown and the closure of all non-essential stores. This measure, both drastic and repeated, which came into force from midnight on Friday October 30, 2020 and will at this stage remain in place through to December 1, 2020, aims to stop the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic, following a very significant acceleration in the last few weeks.

During the first national lockdown phase, with the order to close non-essential stores, which was kept in place from March 15 to May 11, 2020, all of Mercialys’ sites remained open thanks to their retail mixes focused on day-to-day purchases and specifically their systematic anchoring with a food retail format. Almost 40% of the Company’s total rental base was authorized to continue trading, ensuring the resilience of its financial and operational results, as illustrated by its end-September 2020 business update published on October 19.