Mercialys Suspends Its Full-year Guidance for 2020
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
On the evening of Wednesday October 28, 2020, the French President announced a new nationwide lockdown and the closure of all non-essential stores. This measure, both drastic and repeated, which came into force from midnight on Friday October 30, 2020 and will at this stage remain in place through to December 1, 2020, aims to stop the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic, following a very significant acceleration in the last few weeks.
During the first national lockdown phase, with the order to close non-essential stores, which was kept in place from March 15 to May 11, 2020, all of Mercialys’ sites remained open thanks to their retail mixes focused on day-to-day purchases and specifically their systematic anchoring with a food retail format. Almost 40% of the Company’s total rental base was authorized to continue trading, ensuring the resilience of its financial and operational results, as illustrated by its end-September 2020 business update published on October 19.
This second lockdown phase covers a comparable scope in terms of authorized activities. The geographic area subject to the restrictions is however slightly more limited, as French overseas territories are not concerned to date by the lockdown measures rolled out in Mainland France (with the exception of Martinique). Mercialys’ four shopping centers located on Reunion Island can therefore remain open in full. The French government will reassess the extent of the lockdown arrangements every 15 days and particularly the scope of retail activities ordered to shut down.
Mercialys has of course complied once again with this decision aimed at protecting public health, taking the measures needed to ensure the continuity of its operations, combined with the greatest respect for the safety of its employees and customers: 1/ further strengthening health management in its centers, which are all still open for authorized activities, as during the first lockdown phase; 2/ resuming the arrangements for all head office staff to work from home and adjusting the schedules for staff working on site; 3/ maintaining very regular dialogue with retailers, in line with the approach launched in March.
