Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 894,855 ordinary shares at 18.80 pence per share on 2 November 2020. The shares purchased represent 0.24% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 2 November 2020 consisted of 434,557,477 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 59,697,028 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 374,860,449 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2 November 2020

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850