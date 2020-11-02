 

Anworth Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 18:45  |  37   |   |   

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 at the halt of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Joe McAdams, Anworth’s Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, 10:00 AM Pacific Time, to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 312-1359 for U.S. callers; international callers should dial (236) 712-2459. When dialing in, participants should ask to be connected to the Anworth Mortgage earnings call. Replays of the call will be available for a 7-day period commencing at 4:00 PM Eastern Time on November 4, 2020. The dial-in number for the replay is (800) 585-8367 for U.S. callers; international callers should dial (416) 621-4642; and the conference number is 2199412. The conference call will also be webcast over the Internet which can be accessed on Anworth’s web site at http://www.anworth.com through the corresponding link located on the top of the home page.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

We are an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”). We invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities that are either rated “investment grade” or are guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We seek to generate income for distribution to our shareholders primarily based on the difference between the yield on our mortgage assets and the cost of our borrowings. We are managed by Anworth Management LLC (our “Manager”), pursuant to a management agreement. Our Manager is subject to the supervision and direction of our Board and is responsible for (i) the selection, purchase, and sale of our investment portfolio; (ii) our financing and hedging activities; and (iii) providing us with portfolio management, administrative, and other services and activities relating to our assets and operations as may be appropriate. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ANH.” Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a component of the Russell 2000 Index.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or other similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the market value of our mortgage-backed securities; changes in the yield curve; the availability of mortgage-backed securities for purchase; increases in the prepayment rates on the mortgage loans securing our mortgage-backed securities; our ability to use borrowings to finance our assets and, if available, the terms of any financing; risks associated with investing in mortgage-related assets; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the spread of the virus, and the impact on our business and the general economy; changes in business conditions and the general economy; implementation of or changes in government regulations affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain an exemption from the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks associated with our home rental business; and our Manager’s ability to manage our growth. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings discuss the most significant risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results