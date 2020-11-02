 

Melior Resources Inc. provides correction in respect of proposed Concurrent Financing in connection with previously announced Reverse Takeover Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) announces that the previously announced brokered private placement (“Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) of Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero”) to be completed in connection with the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Ranchero is anticipated to be completed at a purchase price of C$0.55 per Subscription Receipt. No change is anticipated to the gross proceeds or any other terms of the Concurrent Financing as described in the Company’s press release dated November 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Martyn Buttenshaw
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+41 41 560 9070
info@meliorresources.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company and Ranchero have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws unless pursuant to an exemption from such registration.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as expects or does not expect, is expected, anticipates or does not anticipate plans, estimates or intends or stating that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the terms and completion of the Concurrent Financing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, risks associated with the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company and Ranchero and the ability of Ranchero to complete the Concurrent Financing. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.




