 

Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of Mining Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 18:52  |  87   |   |   
  • Nouveau Monde is proud to have been selected as the first mining partner of the Canadian and Quebec governments as they roll out their electrification strategy.
  • Collaborative endeavor bringing together research and industry leaders to develop electric systems and rapid recharging infrastructure for heavy vehicles adapted to open-pit mining.
  • Leveraging Quebec’s clean and affordable hydropower, Nouveau Monde is set to become the world’s first all-electric open-pit mine to deliver sustainable products to its customers, with a zero-carbon footprint.

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Innovative Vehicle Institute (IVI), Propulsion Québec and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), in collaboration with Adria Power Systems, Dana TM4, Fournier et fils, and Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9), have announced the development of a new electric propulsion system with a rapid recharging infrastructure adapted to heavy vehicles in the open-pit mining industry. This project was made possible in part through the financial participation of Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth in Natural Resource Sectors Innovation program, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation's Innov-R program (administered by InnovÉÉ), and a financial contribution from the Société du Plan Nord. It marks a major turning point in the electrification of heavy vehicles in North America.

The mining industry is in a full swing transition towards a low environmental impact mode of operation, and its key players are working to phase out diesel vehicles, which are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and generate high operating costs. Currently, there are no electric-powered heavy-duty trucks on the market that meet the difficult operational and climate needs of open-pit mines. Faced with the industry's new needs, IVI, Propulsion and the NRC brought together select partners to make the first-ever electric heavy-duty vehicle for the mining sector.

To ensure the success of this major project, Fournier et Fils, a recognized operator in the mining sector, will provide the project with a Western Star 6900XD truck with a 40-ton loading capacity, as well as its technical experts, who will assist the electrification experts in converting the truck to accommodate the new components. The motorization aspects will be developed by Dana TM4, a world leader in electric motors.

Seite 1 von 6
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Nouveau Monde Announces Significant Milestone to Commercialise its Value-Added and Sustainable Battery-Grade Anode Graphite Material
27.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT WESENTLICHEN MEILENSTEIN AN, UM WERTGESETZTES UND NACHHALTIGES GRAPHIT IN BATTERIEQUALITÄT ZU KOMMERZIALISIEREN (deutsch)
27.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE TO COMMERCIALISE ITS VALUE-ADDED AND SUSTAINABLE BATTERY-GRADE ANODE GRAPHITE MATERIAL
27.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT WESENTLICHEN MEILENSTEIN AN, UM WERTGESETZTES UND NACHHALTIGES GRAPHIT IN BATTERIEQUALITÄT ZU KOMMERZIALISIEREN
27.10.20
Nouveau Monde Announces Significant Milestone to Commercialise its Value-added and Sustainable Battery-grade Anode Graphite Material
06.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE UND FORGE NANO UNTERZEICHNEN EIN KOOPERATIONSABKOMMEN FÜR NEUARTIGE BESCHICHTUNGEN FÜR DAS ANODENMATERIAL VON LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE AND FORGE NANO SIGN A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR ADVANCED COATINGS FOR LI-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL
06.10.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE UND FORGE NANO UNTERZEICHNEN EIN KOOPERATIONSABKOMMEN FÜR NEUARTIGE BESCHICHTUNGEN FÜR DAS ANODENMATERIAL VON LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN
06.10.20
Nouveau Monde and Forge Nano Sign a Collaboration Agreement for Advanced Coatings for Li-Ion Battery Anode Material