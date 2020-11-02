 

County of Kaua'i, NIC Hawaii Upgrade Online Payment Services

The County of Kaua'i’s Finance Department, Department of Public Works (DPW) – Wastewater Management Division and NIC Hawaii have launched an upgraded payment platform to accept digital sewer payments. The service went live on Oct. 19 and can be accessed via pay.ehawaii.gov/kauai.

“We’re excited to launch this upgrade to our sewer payments system,” said Reiko Matsuyama, Director of Finance for the County of Kaua‘i Finance Department. “This digital solution allows us to provide our customers with a better payment experience and also allows our staff to be more efficient in running our operations.”

Launched on the NIC Hawaii Payment Platform, the system allows customers to either pay as a guest or as a logged-in user. Those who log in to make payments can also view their account and payment history.

In addition, the system allows the County of Kaua‘i staff to upload billing files and retrieve payment files on demand, enabling a more streamlined process workflow. The platform also features a shopping cart giving public users the option to pay for multiple invoices at one time.

“As a longtime partner with the County of Kaua‘i, it’s great to collaborate on new and improved digital government solutions,” said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager. “We want to help them make it easy for citizens to interact quickly and safely with the County, particularly during these unprecedented times of uncertainty.”

The online sewer payments service was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, the official internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to Chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

