Quad Launches Innovative Direct Marketing Platform to Disrupt Industry

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company) today announced the launch of its Quad Direct Marketing Exchange (QDMX) – a platform that delivers entirely personalized direct marketing campaigns at a fraction of the cost and at greater speed to market. An industry first, QDMX helps marketers mitigate the impact of rising postage costs and navigate ongoing economic uncertainty through a suite of solutions that integrates sophisticated data application, innovative direct mail production and streamlined mailing.

“For years there has been a feeling among marketers that there has to be a more efficient and effective way to reach the consumer through the mailbox,” said Scott Harvey, Quad Senior Vice President for Marketing Solutions. “Through our QDMX platform, we provide marketers with an opportunity to re-imagine their direct marketing strategy – leveraging the scale, technology investments and expansive client base of Quad – to deliver even stronger ROI from the direct mail channel.”