 

Quad Launches Innovative Direct Marketing Platform to Disrupt Industry

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company) today announced the launch of its Quad Direct Marketing Exchange (QDMX) – a platform that delivers entirely personalized direct marketing campaigns at a fraction of the cost and at greater speed to market. An industry first, QDMX helps marketers mitigate the impact of rising postage costs and navigate ongoing economic uncertainty through a suite of solutions that integrates sophisticated data application, innovative direct mail production and streamlined mailing.

“For years there has been a feeling among marketers that there has to be a more efficient and effective way to reach the consumer through the mailbox,” said Scott Harvey, Quad Senior Vice President for Marketing Solutions. “Through our QDMX platform, we provide marketers with an opportunity to re-imagine their direct marketing strategy – leveraging the scale, technology investments and expansive client base of Quad – to deliver even stronger ROI from the direct mail channel.”

QDMX allows direct marketers to maximize personalization while significantly driving down postage costs – and do it with less complexity for faster turnaround times. Currently, Quad has released the first two offerings within the QDMX platform:

  • Merged Mail, a solution that brings post-production mail optimization forward into the production process by combining campaigns from multiple clients into one mail stream. As a result, marketers can realize postage savings of 20%-25%. Marketers still have the opportunity to deliver entirely dynamic, branded content for each individual piece of mail.
  • Multi-Pack, a solution in which Quad matches direct marketers who want to send a piece of mail to the same household at the same time, supplying the vehicle to get them there together for a lot less than going solo. Clients have the ability to choose from five distinct, completely customizable direct mail formats, each uniquely personalized and designed with their brand and consumer target in mind. Through this innovative, aggregated approach, marketers can realize postage savings of 40%-50%. To increase the effectiveness of this solution, Quad offers clients use of its Accelerated Insights virtual testing platform, which allows marketers to test creative and formats prior to mailing to ensure the mail piece design resonates with consumers.

Quad expects to release additional QDMX offerings in 2021.

