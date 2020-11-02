 

DGAP-Adhoc A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Earnings forecast for FY 2020 upgraded

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 19:13  |  103   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Earnings forecast for FY 2020 upgraded

02-Nov-2020 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the interim report for the period ended June 30, 2020, the Managing Board had not yet adjusted the projections communicated for the fiscal year 2020. This was due to the fact that both a positive and a negative scenario for the trend in demand for wallpapers and furnishing fabrics in the second half of 2020 was imaginable at this point in time and it was not possible to reliably assess which scenario would materialise.

According to the figures now available for the third quarter of 2020, the positive scenario has come true, with A.S. Création increasing its consolidated revenues by 13.3% from € 32.7 million to € 37.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. This means that the 9.3% decline in revenues recorded in the first half of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was offset almost entirely. At € 105.6 million, A.S. Création's consolidated nine-month revenues were only 2.5% below the prior-year level of € 108.3 million. Against the background of the positive revenue trend in the third quarter, the Managing Board now projects consolidated sales revenues of between € 135 million and € 140 million for the full year 2020.

For the first nine months of 2020, A.S. Création posted an operating profit (EBIT) of € 1.4 million (previous year: € 4.2 million). Adjusted for currency effects resulting from the volatility of the Russian and Belarusian rouble, EBIT rose by € 3.1 million from € 2.9 million in the first nine months of 2019 to € 6.0 million in the reporting period. In spite of the economic uncertainties for the coming months which arise from the renewed partial lockdowns in major wallpaper markets, the Managing Board currently assumes that A.S. Création will probably generate earnings before interest and taxes (excluding currency effects) of between € 6 million and € 7 million in the full year 2020. Consequently, the Managing Board today decided to upgrade the EBIT forecast accordingly. The original plans for FY 2020 had envisaged earnings before interest and taxes of between € 4 million and € 5 million, excluding currency effects.

Seite 1 von 3
A.S.Creation Tapeten Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Guter Start der Euroboden IV-Anleihe
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Erhöhung der Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
19:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Erhöhung der Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:19 Uhr
594
A.S Creation -was ist da los