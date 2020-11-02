 

Global Atomic’s Turkish Operation Unaffected by Earthquake

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12, OTCQX: GLATF) today reports that the earthquake that occurred near the city of Izmir on Turkey’s west coast on Friday, October 27, 2020, had not impacted the Company’s zinc recycling joint-venture operation in Iskenderun, located approximately 1,000 kilometres east of Izmir.

President and CEO, Stephen Roman, commented, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and business partners, Global Atomic sends our sincere condolences to Turkey, the victims of the earthquake and their families.  We are thankful that those working at or living near our operation in Iskenderun were unharmed by this event.” 

About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Company is moving the Dasa Project ahead rapidly, having recently completed the key milestone of submitting the mining permit application to the Niger government.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) Joint Venture, which operates a new, state of the art processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”) listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’, holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

Key contacts:  
Stephen G. Roman
Chairman, President and CEO
Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949
Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com 		Bob Tait
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858
Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics’ development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics’ ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “is expected”, “estimates”, variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “will begin”, “will include”, “are expected”, “occur” or “be achieved”. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

