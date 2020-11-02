DGAP-Adhoc ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board
Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").
As of 15 November 2020, Tomas de Vargas Machuca is stepping down from the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG. He had been responsible for the company's capital market activities as Chairman of the Executive Committee since 2013, and took over the position of Management Board member and co-CEO in December 2017. Since the middle of the year, more than 95 percent of the shares in ADLER Real Estate AG are owned by ADLER Group S.A., formerly ADO Properties S.A. The other members of the Management Board will remain unchanged, with Maximilian Rienecker as sole CEO and Sven-Christian Frank as COO of the company.
Berlin, 2 November 2020
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board
