MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation Platform, Minerva

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital transformation platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes MphRx, Inc. with the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its digital transformation platform, Minerva. The cloud-based, vendor-neutral, and scalable solution aggregates data across disparate, multi-vendor IT infrastructure resources and systems. With its Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Minerva successfully addresses healthcare's three main challenges in digital transformation: the platform embodies a comprehensive solution, supports care coordination, and facilitates interoperability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325421/MphRx__Inc__Award.jpg

"MphRx has set a new standard for innovation within virtual care with its enterprise-level digital health platform, Minerva," said Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It aggregates information across hospital data sources and IT systems such as EMRs, HISs, PACSs, and healthcare management software to present a unified patient record based on FHIR. As a single platform for scheduling, care, and payment, Minerva streamlines workflows to expedite and aid informed decision making among caregivers."

Minerva's open standards and unified patient record enable unmatched data flow from diverse sources and formats for improved visibility across the care continuum. In effect, it transforms clinical and operational workflows, elevates patient engagement, and supports care coordination. The SMART on FHIR framework provides configurable access controls to extract, transform, and load enterprise data warehouse systems. Simultaneously its best-in-class data normalization and transformation capabilities allow data to be available, viewable, and usable enterprise-wide.

Data analytics and third-party artificial intelligence-enabled technologies empower Minerva's users to turn Big Data into customized data-marts for various business and clinical needs. This offering helps facilities identify organizational bottlenecks and workflow inefficiencies to remedy them and achieve a higher return on investments and long-term sustainability. Customers can also leverage software components already purchased, integrate them with the hospitals' existing IT systems, and enable rapid and scalable application development through dedicated cloud deployments. The platform can scale horizontally as well as extend across multiple sites of a single health system.