 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 20:00  |  20   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Neovasc, Inc (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

Neovasc’s Reducer is a medical device that treats refractory angina by altering blood flow in the heart’s circulatory system. In December 2018, the Company filed a Q-Sub submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that contained safety and efficacy results from Neovasc’s clinical studies, as well as supporting data from peer-reviewed journals.

On February 20, 2019, the Company announced that, despite “Breakthrough Device Designation”, the FDA review team recommended collection of further pre-market blinded data prior to Pre-Market Approval (“PMA”) submission.

On November 1, 2019, Neovasc announced that it would submit a PMA application for the Reducer without gathering further evidence, against the FDA’s recommendation. The Company claimed that “the clinical evidence already available will be sufficient to not further delay the availability of this Breakthrough medical device for the treatment of U.S. patients.”

On October 28, 2020, before the market opened, Neovasc announced that an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against issuing a reasonable assurance of effectiveness and on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks. The panel echoed concerns previously raised by the FDA about the lack of sufficient data.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.77, or 42%, to close at $1.06 per share on October 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Neovasc securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Neovasc Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc. (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
31.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
30.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
NVCN Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Neovasc Inc. – NVCN