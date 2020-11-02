Intellinetics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

 

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX) will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 929 205 6099 and providing passcode 81918576516#. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through November 20, 2020. To listen to the replay, the call will be archived on the company's website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/.

Disclosure Information

Intellinetics uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, and any public conference calls, presentations, and/or webcasts.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

