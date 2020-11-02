Intellinetics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX ) will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 929 205 6099 and providing passcode 81918576516#. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through November 20, 2020. To listen to the replay, the call will be archived on the company's website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/.