AirBridge Cargo Airlines to Offer Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, announced that AirBridge Cargo Airlines, a unit of Volga-Dnepr Group, has signed a Master Lease Agreement (MLA) to offer ThermoSafe’s new Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled container directly to its clients.   

The Pegasus ULD is the world’s first passive bulk temperature-controlled container for pharmaceutical use that is an FAA-approved unit load device, which allows it to speed through existing international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost.   

Engineered with composite materials, the Pegasus ULD will offer a lighter solution that is substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus contains a fully integrated, FAA approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.  

Yulia Celetaria, Global Pharma Director for AirBridgeCargo Airlines, commented, “We are delighted to move one step further together with Sonoco ThermoSafe and introduce this revolutionary ULD to our customer, which creates a number of benefits and simplifies the operations process. Since 2019, we have been working with Sonoco to guarantee safe and reliable healthcare logistics, which has become of paramount importance this year. Sonoco ThermoSafe has been able to quickly adjust to the market demands and engineer the new Pegasus ULD, which will be highly appreciated by the Life Science and Healthcare community, especially for large volumes of pharmaceutical shipments.”

Bourji Mourad, Pegasus’ Director of Global Logistics & Partner Management at Sonoco ThermoSafe added, “The inclusion of our Pegasus Passive Unit Load Device to ABC Pharma will offer our mutual customers peace of mind performance-wise and a more cost-effective way of transporting life-saving drugs around the globe.”

Visit https://www.thermosafe.com/pegasus-uld to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Brian Risinger
+843-383-7509
brian.risinger@sonoco.com

