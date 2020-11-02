 

Daikin Acquires Stevens Equipment Supply for Distribution in 12 States from Minnesota to Arizona

Daikin North America LLC “Daikin”, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd. “DIL“, the world’s largest manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products, announced today the purchase of Stevens Equipment Supply, LLC “Stevens“.

Daikin North America LLC, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd. “DIL“, the world’s largest manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products, has announced the purchase of Stevens Equipment Supply. (l-r) David DeSutter, Sr. Exec. Advisor, Stevens; Dan Beno, President, Stevens; Takayuki "Taka" Inoue, Exec. VP and President, Daikin; Doug Widenmann, Sr. VP Sales, Daikin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Daikin has transformed the North American HVAC industry over the past several years making significant inroads into the market beginning with the purchase of Goodman Global Group, Inc., by DIL in 2012 for $3.7 billion. In 2015, DIL began construction of Daikin Texas Technology Park “DTTP“, a state-of-the-art business campus near Houston, TX that includes research and development, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, marketing, distribution, and sales operations all under one roof. DTTP was completed in 2017, costing over $450 million, which is the largest, single investment in the 96-year history of DIL. DTTP sits on over 500 acres, employs over 7,000 people and at over 4 million square feet is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world – the size of 74 football fields. The purchase of Stevens is another in a series of investments to support Daikin’s vision for growth in North America.

Daikin’s acquisition will support the continued growth of Stevens, providing even more opportunities to expand and grow its business - growing its contractor customer base, hiring new talent, adding more business technology, expanding product lines, and opening several new growth and strategic opportunities. Stevens will continue to promote the full line of Daikin ductless, residential unitary and light commercial HVAC products, as well as controls, air quality, parts, and accessories throughout their distribution footprint. Stevens will also continue distribution and sales of other Daikin brands including Goodman, Amana, and Quietflex brands, as well as Stevens’ existing Commercial Food Service Equipment at select locations.

