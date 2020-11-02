 

Correction Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 2.11.2020 AT 20:15

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201102161405_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.9152 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9152 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com




