 

The Community Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 21:15  |  32   |   |   

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $0.64 per diluted common share compared to net income of $3.7 million or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • A $2.5 million provision for loan losses was recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to economic uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the year to date provision to $10.1 million.
  • Efficiency ratio was 55.5% and 56.0% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 62.5% and 61.7% for the same periods in 2019.
  • The Company’s return on average assets  ("ROAA") and return on average common equity ("ROACE") were 0.73% and 7.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.84% and 8.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.68% and 7.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.87% and 9.22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA and PTPP ROACE increased to 1.46% and 15.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.26% and 13.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • PTPP ROA and ROACE were 1.53% and 15.9% during the first nine months of 2020 compared to 1.29% and 13.7% for the same period in 2019.
  • Subordinated debt of $20.0 million issued on October 14, 2020.

WALDORF, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported its results of operations for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.7 million or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $10.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share compared to a net income for the comparable period of 2019 of $11.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, third quarter and year to date 2020 earnings were impacted by increased provisions for loan losses ("PLL") of $2.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"As we continue to work with our customers during the pandemic, I am proud of our team's focus and commitment to each other and our communities, which has resulted in an increase in core earnings. We completed the third quarter of 2020 with net income of $3.8 million, which included a $2.5 million provision for loan losses," stated William J. Pasenelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company's pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income improved to $22.5 million, a $5.8 million or 35.1% increase over the first nine months of 2019. This has resulted in PTPP ROAA and ROACE improving to 1.53% and 15.9% during the first nine months of 2020."

"We are expecting the COVID-19 deferred portfolio to decrease from $251.5 million or 16.8% of loans at September 30, 2020 to between 2% and 4% by December 31, 2020," stated James M. Burke, Executive Vice President and Bank President. "Deferral customers are returning to normal payments as scheduled with very few exceptions. At this time, additional deferrals have only been granted to those clients in industries that have been the most negatively impacted by the pandemic. The continued improvement has been driven by the resilience of our local economy which is inextricably tied to federal government spending. Our ongoing commitment to our communities will continue by providing access to existing and future federal and state relief programs."

Balance Sheet - Asset Quality

COVID-19 Loan Programs

The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted a range of industries in the Company's footprint. The length and the severity of the pandemic could prevent our customers from fulfilling their financial obligations to the Company. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 as a $2 trillion legislative package. The goal of the CARES Act is to prevent a severe economic downturn through various measures, including direct financial aid to American families and economic stimulus to significantly impacted industry sectors. There have been additional clarifications to regulation and legislation since the original law was passed. The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and customers and to assist customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have originated U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for our customers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had originated 963 SBA PPP loans with balances of $131.1 million. We are ready to assist our customers if an additional round of funding is authorized by the President of the United States ("POTUS") and Congress. No credit issues are anticipated with SBA PPP loans as they are guaranteed by the SBA and the Bank's allowance for loan loss does not include an allowance for U.S. SBA PPP loans.

We have payment deferral programs for our customers who are adversely affected by the pandemic. Beginning in April of 2020, the Company deferred either the full loan payment or the principal component of the loan payment between 90 and 180 days with most deferrals set to a six month period. As of September 30, 2020, $251.5 million or 16.8% of gross portfolio loans   had deferral agreements, down $13.4 million from $264.9 million or 17.7% of total gross portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020. These loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis and will not be considered delinquent loans or troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") upon completion of the modification agreements. Additionally, none of the deferrals are reflected in the Company’s asset quality measures (i.e., non-performing loans) due to the provision of the CARES Act that permits U.S. financial institutions to temporarily suspend the U.S. GAAP requirements to treat such short-term loan modifications as TDRs.

We expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have an adverse effect on our loan production and the credit quality of our loan portfolio during the remainder of 2020. Disruption to our customers could result in increased loan delinquencies and defaults and a decline in local loan demand. The Company's COVID-19 loan deferral commercial and retail programs could delay the identification and resolution of problem credits. Management believes impaired loans may increase in the future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank's borrowers in the hotel, restaurant and retail industries continue to endure economic distress, which may cause them to draw on their existing lines of credit. This scenario may adversely affect their ability to repay existing indebtedness and may impact the value of collateral. These developments, together with economic conditions, could materially impact our commercial real estate portfolio, particularly with respect to real estate with exposure to specific industries, and the value of certain collateral securing our loans. As a result, our financial condition, capital levels and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Below are schedules that provide information on the COVID-19 deferred loans. The schedules summarize the COVID-19 loan modifications by loan portfolio, the amount of interest recognized but not received, monthly interest and principal deferral amounts, maturity or next payment due dates and the Bank's industry classification using the North American Industry Classification System ("NAICS").

COVID-19 Deferred Loans   September 30, 2020                    
(dollars in thousands)   Loan
Balances 		  % of
Deferred
Loans 		  % of Gross
Portfolio Loans 		  Number
of Loans 		  Interest
Recognized
Not Received 		  Scheduled
Monthly
Principal 		  Scheduled
Monthly
Interest
Commercial real estate   $ 224,275     89.19 %   14.98 %   134   $ 4,015     $ 546     $ 806  
Residential first mortgages   12,665     5.04 %   0.85 %   36   275     33     43  
Residential rentals   7,598     3.02 %   0.51 %   27   196     31     34  
Commercial loans   336     0.13 %   0.02 %   3   7         1  
Consumer loans   1     %   %   1            
Commercial equipment   6,600     2.62 %   0.44 %   49   89     115     24  
Total   $ 251,475     100.00 %   16.80 %   250   $ 4,582     $ 725     $ 908  
                                                 


COVID-19 Deferred Loans - Next Payment Due by Month            
(dollars in thousands)   Loan Balances   %   Number of Loans
October-20   $ 96,917     38.54 %   109
November-20   121,588     48.35 %   108
December-20   30,158     11.99 %   27
January-21   2,812     1.12 %   6
Total   $ 251,475     100.00 %   250
                   


COVID-19 Deferred Loans by NAICS Industry        
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2020   Number of Loans
Real Estate Rental and Leasing   $ 114,542     88
Accommodation and Food Services   43,281     18
Other Services (except Public Administration)   40,974     25
Health Care and Social Assistance   11,273     11
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services   7,337     11
Construction   5,863     12
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation   3,984     3
Transportation and Warehousing   4,285     15
Retail Trade   1,488     8
Educational Services   1,765     5
Other Industries, Residential Mortgages and Consumer **   16,683     54
Total   $ 251,475     250
** No NAICS code has been assigned.        


COVID-19 Deferred Loans by Top Four NAICS Industries        
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2020   Number of Loans
Real Estate Rental and Leasing        
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Mini-warehouse)   $ 94,382     50
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings   11,017     18
Other Activities Related to Real Estate   3,963     7
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property   3,506     6
General Rental Centers   830     3
Nonresidential Property Managers   600     2
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers   126     1
Residential Property Managers   118     1
    $ 114,542     88
         
Accommodation and Food Services        
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels   $ 34,095     9
Full-Service Restaurants   5,027     6
Limited-Service Restaurants   2,747     1
Caterers   1,412     2
    $ 43,281     18
         
Other Services (except Public Administration)        
Religious Organizations   $ 28,607     16
Civic and Social Organizations   10,219     4
General Automotive Repair   848     1
Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services   661     3
Auto Body, Paint, & Interior Repair and Maintenance   639     1
    $ 40,974     25
         
Health Care and Social Assistance        
Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly   $ 9,129     3
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)   1,297     2
Offices of Dentists   824     5
Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists   23     1
    $ 11,273     11
             

Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL")

Since December 31, 2019, the Company's general allowance increased reflecting economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and the specific allowance decreased as specifically identified impaired loans were resolved. ALLL levels increased to 1.26% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.75% at December 31, 2019. At and for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's ALLL increased $7.9 million or 72.1% to $18.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a $2.5 million and $10.1 million PLL for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs also increased from comparable periods as we resolved several relationships that were substandard relationships prior to the pandemic. The Company's allowance methodology considers quantitative historical loss factors and qualitative factors to determine the estimated level of incurred losses in the Company's loan portfolios. The increased provision was primarily due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and considered the potential impact of our loan payment deferral program. The current year growth in the commercial loan portfolios also contributed to provision expense.

Management believes that COVID-19 deferred loans are more likely to default in the future and in our evaluation of the deferred loan portfolio, management considered the length of the deferral period, the type and amount of collateral and customer industries. The analysis considered the impact to the allowance model if certain metrics were available (e.g., delinquency), but will remain as unavailable indicators until most of our deferred loans return to a normal payment schedule. When most of the deferral periods end in the fourth quarter of 2020, we plan to use additional customer specific qualitative metrics in our ALLL calculation. The Company has established a process for tracking loans during the deferral period. All COVID-19 deferred loans are reviewed each quarter. Consistent with regulatory guidance, if new information during the deferral period indicates that there is evidence of default, the Bank may change the classification rating (e.g., change from passing credit to substandard) and accrual status (e.g., change from accrual to non-accrual status) as deemed appropriate. As of September 30, 2020, there were no COVID-19 deferred loans deemed to be non-accrual or substandard based on reviews.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans may increase in future periods based on our belief that the credit quality of our loan portfolio could decline and loan defaults may increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Performing Assets

Classified assets decreased $10.0 million from $34.6 million at December 31, 2019 to $24.6 million at September 30, 2020. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company's allowance methodology. Risk ratings are expected to be an important indicator in assessing ongoing credit risks of COVID-19 deferred loans.

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 14 basis points from 1.75% at December 31, 2019 to 1.61% at September 30, 2020. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 30 basis points from 1.46% at December 31, 2019 to 1.16% at September 30, 2020. 

Non-accrual loans increased $2.3 million from $17.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans during the first nine months 2020 was largely the result of several substandard classified relationships that were performing before the COVID-19 crisis. Non-accrual loans of $2.9 million (14%) were current with all payments of principal and interest with specific reserves of $42,000 at September 30, 2020. Delinquent non-accrual loans were $17.2 million (86%) with specific reserves of $468,000 at September 30, 2020.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not offer any COVID-19 deferrals to substandard credits and as of September 30, 2020 there were no non-accrual loans with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals in process. All COVID-19 deferred loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

The OREO balance decreased $3.8 million from $7.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $4.0 million at September 30, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, OREO additions of $1.2 million consisted of a commercial lot with a contract expected to settle during the fourth quarter of 2020. OREO disposals of $2.8 million netted losses of $7,000 on disposals for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $339.9 million, or 18.9%, to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to total assets of $1.80 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily due to increased net loans of $162.0 million with U.S. SBA PPP loans accounting for $131.1 million of the increase. In addition, total assets increased $21.6 million for investments, OREO decreased $3.8 million, cash increased $155.2 million and all other assets increased $4.9 million. The Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $152.0 million at September 30, 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 0.7% annualized or $3.0 million from $1,604.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,607.1 million at September 30, 2020. Gross portfolio loans increased 1.0% annualized or $3.8 million from $1,492.7 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,496.5 million at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $687 million or 339% and $639 million or 320%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $144 million or 71% and $147 million or 74%, respectively. Regulatory loan concentrations increased in the first nine months of 2020 due to commercial real estate growth and due to a reduction in total regulatory capital from the redemption of the $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes in February 2020.

Funding

The Bank uses retail deposits and wholesale funding. Wholesale funding includes short-term borrowings, long-term debt and brokered deposits. Retail deposits continue to be the most significant source of funds totaling $1,768.6 million or 97.1% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $1,510.8 million or 97.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. Wholesale funding, which consisted of FHLB advances and brokered deposits, was $53.3 million or 2.9% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $46.4 million or 3.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. The September 30, 2020 Federal Reserve Bank's PPPLF Program outstanding balance of $85.9 million is excluded from the preceding deposit and wholesale analysis.

Total deposits increased $267.8 million or 17.71% (23.6% annualized) at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The increase comprised a $298.5 million increase to transaction deposits offsetting a $30.7 million decrease to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $119.7 million or 49.62% at September 30, 2020, representing 20.3% of deposits, compared to 15.95% of deposits at December 31, 2019. The Bank increased on-balance sheet liquidity in the first nine months as deposit balances increased compared to the prior year. Customer deposit balances increased due to new customer acquisitions as well as lower levels of consumer and business spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management has increased oversight and review of customer line of credit usage. If we were to experience increases in draws on customer lines of credit or decreased deposit levels in future periods as a result of the distressed economic conditions in our market areas relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, our level of borrowed funds could increase.

Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total stockholders’ equity increased $11.4 million due to net income of $10.0 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.3 million due to increased unrealized gains in the investment portfolio and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $225,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by common dividends paid of $2.1 million.

The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 8.49% at September 30, 2020 from 9.44% at December 31, 2019 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules). The decrease in the TCE ratio was due primarily to significant increases in cash and loans from COVID-19 government stimulus. In April 2020, banking regulators issued an interim final rule that excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans pledged under the PPPLF from the calculation of the leverage ratio. In addition, the interim final rule excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios by assigning a zero percent risk weight. The Company remains well capitalized at September 30, 2020 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") of 9.73% at September 30, 2020 compared to 10.08% at December 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a total of 312,747 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 in a private placement offering. The Company received net proceeds of $10.6 million after deal expenses. On February 15, 2020, the Company used the proceeds and a cash dividend from the Bank to redeem the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.

Due to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, on October 14, 2020, the Company issued $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount 4.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Offering"), which will be treated as Tier 2 Capital at the Company. The Company contributed $10.0 million of net proceeds from the Offering to the Bank as Tier 1 Capital on October 15, 2020 and may use the remainder of the Offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, to support bank regulatory capital ratios and for potential common stock share repurchases.

Results of Operations

    Three Months Ended September 30,        
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   $ Change   % Change
                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 17,483     $ 18,259     $ (776 )     (4.2 ) %
Interest expense   2,115     4,734     (2,619 )     (55.3 ) %
Net interest income   15,368     13,525     1,843       13.6   %
Provision for loan losses   2,500     450     2,050       455.6   %
Noninterest income   1,666     1,239     427       34.5   %
Noninterest expense   9,451     9,224     227       2.5   %
Income before income taxes   5,083     5,090     (7 )     (0.1 ) %
Income tax (income) expense   1,284     1,397     (113 )     (8.1 ) %
Net income   $ 3,799     $ 3,693     $ 106       2.9   %
                                   

The increase to net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 was due to increased net interest income and noninterest income, a decrease in income tax expense partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Nine Months Ended September 30,        
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   $ Change   % Change
                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 53,160     $ 54,174     $ (1,014 )     (1.9 ) %
Interest expense   8,215     14,353     (6,138 )     (42.8 ) %
Net interest income   44,945     39,821     5,124       12.9   %
Provision for loan losses   10,100     1,325     8,775       662.3   %
Noninterest income   6,046     3,553     2,493       70.2   %
Noninterest expense   28,531     26,745     1,786       6.7   %
Income before income taxes   12,360     15,304     (2,944 )     (19.2 ) %
Income tax expense   2,363     4,107     (1,744 )     (42.5 ) %
Net income   $ 9,997     $ 11,197     $ (1,200 )     (10.7 ) %
                                   

The decrease to net income in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was due to increased provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased noninterest expense partially offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income and a decrease to income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a change in the Company's state tax apportionment approach that was implemented in the first quarter of 2020 as well as lower pre-tax income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.84 million or 13.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased six basis points from 3.33% for the comparable period. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from significant decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs. Interest income decreased from significantly lower asset yields partially offset by increased interest income from larger average balances.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million or 12.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was two basis points higher than the 3.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first nine months of 2019 resulted primarily from the Company’s interest earning asset yields decreasing at a slower rate than overall funding costs. Interest earning asset yields decreased 57 basis points from 4.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s cost of funds decreased 61 basis points from 1.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 0.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest margin was reduced six basis points as a result of net U.S. SBA PPP loans and Federal Reserve PPPLF funding.

The sharp decline in interest rates during the first nine months of 2020 not only reduced interest income on floating-rate commercial loans and liquid interest-earning assets, but it also reduced competitive pressures and depositor expectations concerning deposit interest rates. Due to a slightly liability-sensitive balance sheet, the Company increased its net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, had stable margins during the second quarter of 2020 after adjusting for PPP loan and funding activity and had minimal net interest margin compression of seven basis point in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin declined from 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Some compression of our net interest margin is probable in the fourth quarter of 2020 as interest-earning assets begin to reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities. The Bank's loan growth may slow due to overall economic conditions. Conversely, PPP loan forgiveness will positively impact margins and net interest income in the quarter(s) of forgiveness with the recognition of remaining net deferred fees.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $427,000 or 34.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase for the comparable periods was primarily due to new revenues from interest rate protection referral fee income and gains on the sale of investment securities. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank began referring customers to a third-party financial institution that offers interest rate protection for the length of a loan. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.32% and 0.28%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Noninterest income increased $2.5 million or 70.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increases were primarily due to increased interest rate protection referral fee income of $1.8 million and $670,000 in gains on sales of investments. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.41% and 0.27%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted spending habits of customers and reduced growth in service fee income as well as curtailed expected commercial loan volume which impacts interest rate protection agreement referral fee opportunities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $227,000 or a modest 2.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was due to increases in data processing, professional fees, FDIC insurance and OREO. Data processing costs are comparable to average 2020 quarterly expenses and include the Bank's continued investment in technology with the addition of the nCino Bank Operating System. The Company's investments in technology have slowed the growth of expenses as the asset size of the Bank has increased. The increase in FDIC insurance for the third quarter of 2020 was due to the application of a $172,000 FDIC insurance credit taken in the third quarter of 2019. Increased OREO expenses reflect management's actions in 2020 to reduce non-performing assets. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by reductions in compensation and benefits and advertising. Compensation and benefits were lower in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to reductions in health care costs and 401K employer contributions. The Company's projected quarterly expense run rate for the remainder of 2020 remains between $9.2-$9.4 million.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 62.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased OREO expenses. Noninterest expense increased for the comparable periods as increases in data processing, professional fees and FDIC insurance were offset by decreases in all other operating expenses including occupancy, advertising, depreciation and other expenses. Noninterest expense increased $234,000 or less than 1% for the comparable periods if OREO expenses were excluded.

Year to date compensation and benefits for the nine months ended were reduced a total $484,000 due to the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated during the second and third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 61.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.53% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.79% at September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the effective tax rate at 19.1%.The Company's new state tax apportionment approach was implemented during the first quarter of 2020 and included the impact of amended income tax filings of the Company and Bank. Management evaluated the tax position and determined the change in tax position qualified as a change in estimate under FASB ASC Section 250. The following table shows a breakdown of income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 split between the apportionment adjustment and a normalized 2020 income tax provision:

    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands)   Tax Provision   Effective Tax Rate
Income tax apportionment adjustment   $ (743 )   (6.0 ) %
Income taxes before apportionment adjustment   3,106     25.1   %
Income tax expense as reported   $ 2,363     19.1   %
         
Income before income taxes   $ 12,360      
             

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaking or that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition, or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in The Community Financial Corporation or Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Period Ended June 30, 2020, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of September 30, 2020. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

CONTACTS:
William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
888.745.2265

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 16,176     $ 16,277     $ 16,502     $ 16,565     $ 16,542  
Interest and dividends on securities   1,269     1,341     1,469     1,508     1,606  
Interest on deposits with banks   38     20     68     206     111  
Total Interest and Dividend Income   17,483     17,638     18,039     18,279     18,259  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   1,534     1,937     3,044     3,777     3,867  
Short-term borrowings   14     28     69     65     140  
Long-term debt   567     449     573     724     727  
Total Interest Expense   2,115     2,414     3,686     4,566     4,734  
Net Interest Income (NII)   15,368     15,224     14,353     13,713     13,525  
Provision for loan losses   2,500     3,500     4,100     805     450  
NII After Provision For Loan Losses   12,868     11,724     10,253     12,908     13,075  
Noninterest Income                    
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges   49     35     14     131     109  
Gain on sale of assets   6                  
Net gains on sale of investment securities   229     112     329     226      
Unrealized gain (losses) on equity securities       40     75     (22 )   35  
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale               (1 )    
Income from bank owned life insurance   222     220     219     223     223  
Service charges   839     709     982     916     834  
Referral fee income   321     1,143     502     740     38  
Total Noninterest Income   1,666     2,259     2,121     2,213     1,239  
Noninterest Expense                    
Compensation and benefits   5,099     4,714     5,188     5,408     5,353  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   421     1,100     782     212     263  
Sub Total   5,520     5,814     5,970     5,620     5,616  
Operating Expenses                    
Occupancy expense   734     736     734     812     730  
Advertising   129     130     121     152     250  
Data processing expense   990     924     928     780     793  
Professional fees   652     477     626     649     523  
Depreciation of premises and equipment   142     151     158     165     165  
Telephone communications   43     53     43     39     46  
Office supplies   31     30     31     45     34  
FDIC Insurance   249     260     170     (3 )   2  
Core deposit intangible amortization   144     151     157     163     169  
Other   817     671     745     1,066     896  
Total Operating Expenses   3,931     3,583     3,713     3,868     3,608  
Total Noninterest Expense   9,451     9,397     9,683     9,488     9,224  
Income before income taxes   5,083     4,586     2,691     5,633     5,090  
Income tax expense   1,284     1,136     (57 )   1,558     1,397  
Net Income   $ 3,799     $ 3,450     $ 2,748     $ 4,075     $ 3,693  
                                         

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 93,130     $ 103,914     $ 15,498     $ 25,065     $ 37,923  
Federal funds sold   69,431     29,456             42,205  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   25,132     13,051     10,344     7,404     36,563  
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value   229,620     234,982     214,163     208,187     131,288  
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost                   88,654  
Equity securities carried at fair value through income   4,851     4,831     4,768     4,669     4,665  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   209     209     209     209     209  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost   3,415     4,691     5,627     3,447     4,510  
Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans   127,811     125,638              
Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for loan losses of $18,829, $16,319, $15,061, $10,942 and $11,252   1,479,313     1,478,498     1,477,087     1,445,109     1,405,856  
Net Loans   1,607,124     1,604,136     1,477,087     1,445,109     1,405,856  
Goodwill   10,835     10,835     10,835     10,835     10,835  
Premises and equipment, net   20,671     20,972     21,305     21,662     22,320  
Premises and equipment held for sale   430     430     430     430      
Other real estate owned (OREO)   3,998     3,695     6,338     7,773     10,195  
Accrued interest receivable   8,975     6,773     5,077     5,019     5,213  
Investment in bank owned life insurance   37,841     37,619     37,399     37,180     36,958  
Core deposit intangible   1,666     1,810     1,961     2,118     2,281  
Net deferred tax assets   7,307     6,565     6,421     6,168     5,979  
Right of use assets - operating leases   8,005     8,132     8,257     8,382     8,521  
Other assets   4,797     1,655     902     3,879     1,557  
Total Assets   $ 2,137,437     $ 2,093,756     $ 1,826,621     $ 1,797,536     $ 1,855,732  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 360,839     $ 356,196     $ 254,114     $ 241,174     $ 243,425  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,418,767     1,314,168     1,258,475     1,270,663     1,316,535  
Total deposits   1,779,606     1,670,364     1,512,589     1,511,837     1,559,960  
Short-term borrowings       5,000     27,000     5,000     15,000  
Long-term debt   42,319     67,336     67,353     40,370     55,387  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") Advance   85,893     126,801              
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs)   12,000     12,000     12,000     12,000     12,000  
Subordinated notes - 6.25%               23,000     23,000  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   8,193     8,296     8,397     8,495     8,607  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   16,576     14,517     14,015     15,340     14,369  
Total Liabilities   1,944,587     1,904,314     1,641,354     1,616,042     1,688,323  
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock   59     59     59     59     56  
Additional paid in capital   95,799     95,687     95,581     95,474     84,713  
Retained earnings   92,814     89,781     87,070     85,059     81,682  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   4,780     4,517     3,159     1,504     1,715  
Unearned ESOP shares   (602 )   (602 )   (602 )   (602 )   (757 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   192,850     189,442     185,267     181,494     167,409  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,137,437     $ 2,093,756     $ 1,826,621     $ 1,797,536     $ 1,855,732  
Common shares issued and outstanding   5,911,940     5,911,715     5,910,064     5,900,249     5,583,492  
                               

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
KEY OPERATING RATIOS                    
Return on average assets ("ROAA")   0.73 %   0.69 %   0.61 %   0.91 %   0.84 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**   1.46     1.62     1.51     1.43     1.26  
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")   7.86     7.27     6.00     9.58     8.86  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**   15.69     17.03     14.82     15.14     13.29  
Average total equity to average total assets   9.33     9.52     10.20     9.46     9.50  
Interest rate spread   3.15     3.21     3.21     3.05     3.07  
Net interest margin   3.27     3.34     3.43     3.29     3.33  
Cost of funds   0.46     0.54     0.93     1.14     1.21  
Cost of deposits   0.37     0.48     0.82     1.00     1.05  
Cost of debt   1.16     1.06     2.61     3.19     3.54  
Efficiency ratio   55.48     53.75     58.78     59.58     62.48  
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.82     1.88     2.15     2.11     2.10  
Net operating expense to average assets   1.50     1.43     1.68     1.62     1.82  
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities   125.40     125.51     124.44     122.50     122.24  
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans       0.61         0.32     0.03  
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.64     $ 0.59     $ 0.47     $ 0.73     $ 0.66  
Diluted net income per common share   0.64     0.59     0.47     0.73     0.66  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.125     0.125     0.125     0.13     0.13  
Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding   5,895,074     5,894,009     5,886,981     5,563,455     5,560,878  
Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding   5,895,074     5,894,009     5,886,981     5,563,455     5,560,878  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Total assets   $ 2,137,437     $ 2,093,756     $ 1,826,621     $ 1,797,536     $ 1,855,732  
Gross portfolio loans (1)   1,496,532     1,492,745     1,490,089     1,454,172     1,415,417  
Classified assets   24,600     25,115     33,489     34,636     37,166  
Allowance for loan losses   18,829     16,319     15,061     10,942     11,252  
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days   838     5,843     7,921     549     2,252  
Past due loans >=90 days   17,230     20,072     12,877     12,778     11,673  
Total past due loans (2) (3)   18,068     25,915     20,798     13,327     13,925  
Non-accrual loans (4)   20,148     22,896     16,349     17,857     15,433  
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs)   573     593     641     650     655  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   3,998     3,695     6,338     7,773     10,195  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs   $ 24,719     $ 27,184     $ 23,328     $ 26,280     $ 26,283  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans.
(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.
(3) As of October 30, 2020 there were zero loans that were reported as delinquent as of September 30, 2020 with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals not yet completed.
(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $2.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1)                    
Classified assets to total assets   1.15 %   1.20 %   1.83 %   1.93 %   2.00 %
Classified assets to risk-based capital   11.89     12.49     17.00     16.21     18.63  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.26     1.09     1.01     0.75     0.79  
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans   93.45     71.27     92.12     61.28     72.91  
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans   0.06     0.39     0.53     0.04     0.16  
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans   1.15     1.34     0.86     0.88     0.82  
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans   1.21     1.74     1.40     0.92     0.98  
Non-accrual loans to total loans   1.35     1.53     1.10     1.23     1.09  
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans   1.38     1.57     1.14     1.27     1.14  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets   1.13     1.27     1.24     1.43     1.38  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total loans and OREO   1.61     1.78     1.52     1.75     1.80  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets   1.16     1.30     1.28     1.46     1.42  
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Book value per common share   $ 32.62     $ 32.05     $ 31.35     $ 30.76     $ 29.98  
Tangible book value per common share**   30.51     29.91     29.18     28.57     27.63  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   5,911,940     5,911,715     5,910,064     5,900,249     5,583,492  
OTHER DATA                    
Full-time equivalent employees     189       194       196       194       198  
Branches     12       12       12       12       12  
Loan Production Offices     4       4       4       5       5  
CAPITAL RATIOS                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.73 %   9.76 %   10.20 %   10.08 %   9.49 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets   11.11     11.12     11.04     11.11     10.35  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.87     11.89     11.82     11.91     11.16  
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets   13.06     12.94     12.80     14.16     13.48  
Common equity to assets   9.02     9.05     10.14     10.10     9.02  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **   8.49     8.50     9.51     9.44     8.37  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1)     Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.


SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019
Interest and Dividend Income        
Loans, including fees   $ 48,955     $ 49,037  
Interest and dividends on securities   4,079     4,906  
Interest on deposits with banks   126     231  
Total Interest and Dividend Income   53,160     54,174  
Interest Expense        
Deposits   6,515     11,601  
Short-term borrowings   111     709  
Long-term debt   1,589     2,043  
Total Interest Expense   8,215     14,353  
Net Interest Income (NII)   44,945     39,821  
Provision for loan losses   10,100     1,325  
NII After Provision For Loan Losses   34,845     38,496  
Noninterest Income        
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges   98     204  
Gain on sale of assets   6      
Net gains on sale of investment securities   670      
Unrealized gain on equity securities   115     156  
Income from bank owned life insurance   661     662  
Service charges   2,530     2,392  
Referral fee income   1,966     139  
Total Noninterest Income   6,046     3,553  
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and benefits   15,001     15,037  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses   2,303     751  
Sub-total   17,304     15,788  
Operating Expense        
Occupancy expense   2,204     2,289  
Advertising   380     610  
Data processing expense   2,842     2,268  
Professional fees   1,755     1,547  
Depreciation of premises and equipment   451     520  
Telephone communications   139     164  
Office supplies   92     104  
FDIC Insurance   679     337  
Core deposit intangible amortization   452     525  
Other   2,233     2,593  
Total Operating Expense   11,227     10,957  
Total Noninterest Expense   28,531     26,745  
Income before income taxes   12,360     15,304  
Income tax expense   2,363     4,107  
Net Income   $ 9,997     $ 11,197  
                 

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA 

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
KEY OPERATING RATIOS        
Return on average assets ("ROAA")   0.68 %   0.87 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**   1.53     1.29  
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")   7.06     9.22  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**   15.86     13.70  
Average total equity to average total assets   9.66     9.38  
Interest rate spread   3.19     3.07  
Net interest margin   3.34     3.32  
Cost of funds   0.63     1.24  
Cost of deposits   0.55     1.07  
Cost of debt   1.42     3.72  
Efficiency ratio   55.95     61.66  
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.95     2.07  
Net operating expense to average assets   1.53     1.79  
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities   125.14     121.31  
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans   0.20     0.10  
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Basic net income per common share   $ 1.70     $ 2.01  
Diluted net income per common share   1.70     2.01  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.38     0.38  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic   5,892,107     5,559,622  
Diluted   5,892,107     5,559,622  

____________________________________
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Total assets   $ 2,137,437     $ 2,093,756     $ 1,826,621     $ 1,797,536     $ 1,855,732  
Less: intangible assets                    
Goodwill   10,835     10,835     10,835     10,835     10,835  
Core deposit intangible   1,666     1,810     1,961     2,118     2,281  
Total intangible assets   12,501     12,645     12,796     12,953     13,116  
Tangible assets   $ 2,124,936     $ 2,081,111     $ 1,813,825     $ 1,784,583     $ 1,842,616  
                     
Total common equity   $ 192,850     $ 189,442     $ 185,267     $ 181,494     $ 167,409  
Less: intangible assets   12,501     12,645     12,796     12,953     13,116  
Tangible common equity   $ 180,349     $ 176,797     $ 172,471     $ 168,541     $ 154,293  
                     
Common shares outstanding at end of period   5,911,940     5,911,715     5,910,064     5,900,249     5,583,492  
                     
GAAP common equity to assets   9.02 %   9.05 %   10.14 %   10.10 %   9.02 %
Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.49 %   8.50 %   9.51 %   9.44 %   8.37 %
                     
GAAP common book value per share   $ 32.62     $ 32.05     $ 31.35     $ 30.76     $ 29.98  
Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share   $ 30.51     $ 29.91     $ 29.18     $ 28.57     $ 27.63  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE")

We believe that pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects our profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, allows investors to better assess our operating income and expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. We also believe that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Net income (as reported)   $ 3,799     $ 3,450     $ 2,748       $ 4,075     $ 3,693     $ 9,997     $ 11,197  
Provision for loan losses   2,500     3,500     4,100       805     450     10,100     1,325  
Income tax expenses   1,284     1,136     (57 )     1,558     1,397     2,363     4,107  
Non-GAAP PTPP income   $ 7,583      $ 8,086      $ 6,791        $ 6,438      $ 5,540      $ 22,460      $ 16,629   
                             
GAAP ROAA   0.73 %   0.69 %   0.61   %   0.91 %   0.84 %   0.68 %   0.87 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA   1.46 %   1.62 %   1.51   %   1.43 %   1.26 %   1.53 %   1.29 %
                             
GAAP ROACE   7.86 %   7.27 %   6.00   %   9.58 %   8.86 %   7.06 %   9.22 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE   15.69 %   17.03 %   14.82   %   15.14 %   13.29 %   15.86 %   13.70 %
                             
Average assets   $ 2,071,487     $ 1,995,552     $ 1,797,426       $ 1,797,182     $ 1,755,022     $ 1,955,247     $ 1,725,339  
Average equity   $ 193,351     $ 189,890     $ 183,272       $ 170,058     $ 166,695     $ 188,853     $ 161,873  



AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Three Months Ended
    2020   2019   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Commercial real estate   $ 1,006,436     $ 10,627   4.22 %   $ 923,724     $ 10,790   4.67 %   $ 1,006,436     $ 10,627   4.22 %   $ 981,188     $ 10,537   4.30 %
Residential first mortgages   157,039     1,188   3.03 %   160,609     1,486   3.70 %   157,039     1,188   3.03 %   168,958     1,397   3.31 %
Residential rentals   132,572     1,499   4.52 %   119,343     1,618   5.42 %   132,572     1,499   4.52 %   131,018     1,521   4.64 %
Construction and land development   38,861     448   4.61 %   31,200     459   5.88 %   38,861     448   4.61 %   39,856     445   4.47 %
Home equity and second mortgages   32,670     295   3.61 %   36,061     538   5.97 %   32,670     295   3.61 %   35,135     318   3.62 %
Commercial and equipment loans   116,472     1,205   4.14 %   116,329     1,635   5.62 %   116,472     1,205   4.14 %   131,186     1,554   4.74 %
SBA PPP loans   127,092     902   2.84 %         %   127,092     902   2.84 %   90,132     493   2.19 %
Consumer loans   1,102     12   4.36 %   945     16   6.77 %   1,102     12   4.36 %   1,119     12   4.29 %
Allowance for loan losses   (16,738 )     %   (11,046 )     %   (16,738 )     %   (15,597 )     %
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 1,595,506     $ 16,176   4.06 %   $ 1,377,165     $ 16,542   4.80 %   $ 1,595,506     $ 16,176   4.06 %   $ 1,562,995     $ 16,277   4.17 %
Taxable investment securities   218,305     1,143   2.09 %   232,707     1,606   2.76 %   218,305     1,143   2.09 %   211,917     1,248   2.36 %
Nontaxable investment securities   23,633     126   2.13 %         %   23,633     126   2.13 %   12,586     93   2.96 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   24,713     25   0.40 %   2,901     33   4.55 %   24,713     25   0.40 %   17,384     11   0.25 %
Federal funds sold   20,561     13   0.25 %   10,788     78   2.89 %   20,561     13   0.25 %   15,893     9   0.23 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   1,882,718     17,483   3.71 %   1,623,561     18,259   4.50 %   1,882,718     17,483   3.71 %   1,820,775     17,638   3.87 %
Cash and cash equivalents   87,895             26,253             87,895             73,206          
Goodwill   10,835             10,835             10,835             10,835          
Core deposit intangible   1,761             2,392             1,761             1,909          
Other assets   88,278             91,981             88,278             88,827          
Total Assets   $ 2,071,487              $ 1,755,022              $ 2,071,487              $ 1,995,552           
                                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 351,951     $   %   $ 235,950     $   %   $ 351,951     $   %   $ 332,642     $   %
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Savings   89,036     20   0.09 %   70,669     18   0.10 %   89,036     20   0.09 %   81,019     30   0.15 %
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   848,981     313   0.15 %   706,574     1,624   0.92 %   848,981     313   0.15 %   816,836     481   0.24 %
Certificates of deposit   363,296     1,201   1.32 %   453,014     2,225   1.96 %   363,296     1,201   1.32 %   373,129     1,426   1.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,301,313     1,534   0.47 %   1,230,257     3,867   1.26 %   1,301,313     1,534   0.47 %   1,270,984     1,937   0.61 %
Total Deposits   1,653,264     1,534   0.37 %   1,466,207     3,867   1.05 %   1,653,264     1,534   0.37 %   1,603,626     1,937   0.48 %
Long-term debt   63,847     380   2.38 %   40,447     223   2.21 %   63,847     380   2.38 %   67,342     276   1.64 %
Short-term debt   3,159     14   1.77 %   22,509     140   2.49 %   3,159     14   1.77 %   13,077     28   0.86 %
PPPLF Advance   121,070     107   0.35 %         %   121,070     107   0.35 %   87,332     76   0.35 %
Subordinated Notes         %   23,000     359   6.24 %         %         %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures   12,000     80   2.67 %   12,000     145   4.83 %   12,000     80   2.67 %   12,000     97   3.23 %
Total Debt   200,076     581   1.16 %   97,956     867   3.54 %   200,076     581   1.16 %   179,751     477   1.06 %
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,501,389     2,115   0.56 %   1,328,213     4,734   1.43 %   1,501,389     2,115   0.56 %   1,450,735     2,414   0.67 %
Total Funds   1,853,340     2,115   0.46 %   1,564,163     4,734   1.21 %   1,853,340     2,115   0.46 %   1,783,377     2,414   0.54 %
Other liabilities   24,796             24,164             24,796             22,285          
Stockholders' equity   193,351             166,695             193,351             189,890          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,071,487              $ 1,755,022              $ 2,071,487              $ 1,995,552           
                                                 
Net interest income       $ 15,368           $ 13,525           $ 15,368           $ 15,224    
                                                 
Interest rate spread           3.15 %           3.07 %           3.15 %           3.21 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.27 %           3.33 %           3.27 %           3.34 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           125.40 %           122.24 %           125.40 %           125.51 %
Average loans to average deposits           96.51 %           93.93 %           96.51 %           97.47 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           78.03 %           69.10 %           78.03 %           76.73 %
                                                 
Cost of funds           0.46 %           1.21 %           0.46 %           0.54 %
Cost of deposits           0.37 %           1.05 %           0.37 %           0.48 %
Cost of debt           1.16 %           3.54 %           1.16 %           1.06 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $111,000, $242,000 and $181,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.


AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Commercial real estate   $ 981,944     $ 32,406   4.40 %   $ 903,984     $ 31,972   4.72 %
Residential first mortgages   165,632     4,098   3.30 %   157,429     4,383   3.71 %
Residential rentals   131,839     4,373   4.42 %   122,606     4,701   5.11 %
Construction and land development   38,608     1,360   4.70 %   32,550     1,429   5.85 %
Home equity and second mortgages   34,604     1,066   4.11 %   36,407     1,589   5.82 %
Commercial and equipment loans   119,927     4,219   4.69 %   116,083     4,918   5.65 %
SBA PPP loans   76,418     1,395   2.43 %         %
Consumer loans   1,113     38   4.55 %   886     45   6.77 %
Allowance for loan losses   (14,521 )     %   (11,067 )     %
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 1,535,564     $ 48,955   4.25 %   $ 1,358,878     $ 49,037   4.81 %
Taxable investment securities   215,223     3,854   2.39     230,708     4,906   2.84  
Nontaxable investment securities   12,144     225   2.47            
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   16,246     87   0.71     3,204     104   4.33  
Federal funds sold   13,520     39   0.38     5,802     127   2.92  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   1,792,697     53,160   3.95     1,598,592     54,174   4.52  
Cash and cash equivalents   61,832             21,438          
Goodwill   10,835             10,835          
Core deposit intangible   1,910             2,565          
Other assets   87,973             91,909          
Total Assets   $ 1,955,247              $ 1,725,339           
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   310,451       %   221,315       %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings   80,412     68   0.11     70,559     $ 53   0.10  
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts   816,975     2,118   0.35     690,208     4,984   0.96  
Certificates of deposit   375,606     4,329   1.54     458,376     6,564   1.91  
Total Interest-bearing deposits   1,272,993     6,515   0.68     1,219,143     11,601   1.27  
Total Deposits   1,583,444     6,515   0.55     1,440,458     11,601   1.07  
Debt:                        
Long-term debt   62,101     916   1.97     27,094     515   2.53  
Short-term borrowings   10,895     111   1.36     36,492     709   2.59  
PPPLF Advances   69,656     182   0.35            
Subordinated Notes   4,953     184   4.95     23,000     1,078   6.25  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures   12,000     307   3.41     12,000     450   5.00  
Total Debt   159,605     1,700   1.42     98,586     2,752   3.72  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,432,598     8,215   0.76     1,317,729     14,353   1.45  
Total funds   1,743,049     8,215   0.63     1,539,044     14,353   1.24  
Other liabilities   23,345             24,422          
Stockholders' equity   188,853             161,873          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,955,247              $ 1,725,339           
                         
Net interest income       $ 44,945           $ 39,821    
                         
Interest rate spread           3.19 %           3.07 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.34 %           3.32 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           125.14 %           121.31 %
Average loans to average deposits           96.98 %           94.34 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           76.28 %           68.18 %
                         
Cost of funds           0.63 %           1.24 %
Cost of deposits           0.55 %           1.07 %
Cost of debt           1.42 %           3.72 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $514,000 and $624,000 of accretion interest during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.


SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE   September 30, 2020   %   June 30, 2020   %   March 31, 2020   %   December 31, 2019   %   September 30, 2019   %
Portfolio Type:                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,021,987     68.29   %   $ 996,111     66.73 %   $ 977,678     65.61 %   $ 964,777     66.34 %   $ 932,344     65.86 %
Residential first mortgages   147,756     9.87   %   165,670     11.10 %   170,795     11.46 %   167,710     11.53 %   163,727     11.57 %
Residential rentals   137,950     9.22   %   132,590     8.88 %   133,016     8.93 %   123,601     8.50 %   121,170     8.56 %
Construction and land development   36,061     2.41   %   37,580     2.52 %   38,627     2.59 %   34,133     2.35 %   30,774     2.17 %
Home equity and second mortgages   31,427     2.10   %   33,873     2.27 %   35,937     2.41 %   36,098     2.48 %   36,182     2.56 %
Commercial loans   58,894     3.94   %   63,249     4.24 %   70,971     4.76 %   63,102     4.34 %   69,179     4.89 %
Consumer loans   1,081     0.07   %   1,117     0.07 %   1,134     0.08 %   1,104     0.08 %   937     0.07 %
Commercial equipment   61,376     4.10   %   62,555     4.19 %   61,931     4.16 %   63,647     4.38 %   61,104     4.32 %
Gross portfolio loans   1,496,532     100.00   %   1,492,745     100.00 %   1,490,089     100.00 %   1,454,172     100.00 %   1,415,417     100.00 %
Net deferred costs   1,610     (0.11 ) %   2,072     0.14 %   2,059     0.14 %   1,879     0.13 %   1,691     0.12 %
Allowance for loan losses   (18,829 )       (16,319 )       (15,061 )       (10,942 )       (11,252 )    
    (17,219 )       (14,247 )       (13,002 )       (9,063 )       (9,561 )    
Net portfolio loans   $ 1,479,313         $ 1,478,498         $ 1,477,087         $ 1,445,109         $ 1,405,856      
                                         
U.S. SBA PPP loans   $ 131,088         $ 129,384         $         $         $      
Net deferred fees   (3,277 )       (3,746 )                            
Net SBA PPP loans   $ 127,811         $ 125,638         $         $         $      
                                         
Total net loans   $ 1,607,124         $ 1,604,136         $ 1,477,087         $ 1,445,109         $ 1,405,856      
                                         
Gross loans   $ 1,627,620         $ 1,622,129         $ 1,490,089         $ 1,454,172         $ 1,415,417      
                                                             

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest: 

    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands)   EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate 		  EOP Contractual
Interest rate
Commercial real estate   4.20 %   4.32 %   4.52 %   4.59 %   4.64 %
Residential first mortgages   3.93 %   3.93 %   3.93 %   3.95 %   3.96 %
Residential rentals   4.30 %   4.45 %   4.69 %   4.79 %   4.80 %
Construction and land development   4.40 %   4.46 %   5.02 %   5.12 %   5.29 %
Home equity and second mortgages   3.56 %   3.56 %   4.89 %   4.90 %   5.38 %
Commercial loans   4.51 %   4.53 %   4.92 %   5.26 %   5.65 %
Consumer loans   5.94 %   6.05 %   6.17 %   6.25 %   6.41 %
Commercial equipment   4.42 %   4.44 %   4.46 %   4.49 %   4.59 %
U.S. SBA PPP loans   1.00 %   1.00 %   %   %   %
Total Loans   3.94 %   4.03 %   4.51 %   4.58 %   4.66 %
Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans   4.20     4.29 %   %   %   %


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

    For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Beginning of period   $ 16,319       $ 15,061       $ 10,942     $ 11,252       $ 10,918    
Charge-offs   (65 )     (2,262 )         (1,155 )     (144 )  
Recoveries   75       20       19     40       28    
Net charge-offs   10       (2,242 )     19     (1,115 )     (116 )  
Provision for loan losses   2,500       3,500       4,100     805       450    
End of period   $ 18,829       $ 16,319       $ 15,061     $ 10,942       $ 11,252    
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)     %   (0.61 ) %   %   (0.32 ) %   (0.03 ) %
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross portfolio loans1                
General allowance   $ 18,319       $ 16,215       $ 13,412     $ 10,114       $ 9,776    
Specific allowance   510       104       1,649     828       1,476    
    $ 18,829       $ 16,319       $ 15,061     $ 10,942       $ 11,252    
General allowance   1.22   %   1.09   %   0.90 %   0.70   %   0.69   %
Specific allowance   0.03   %   0.01   %   0.11 %   0.05   %   0.10   %
Allowance to gross portfolio loans   1.26   %   1.09   %   1.01 %   0.75   %   0.79   %
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans   1.31   %   1.14   %   1.06 %   0.79   %   0.85   %


CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively: 

    As of
(dollars in thousands)   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   12/31/2018   12/31/2017   12/31/2016
Classified loans                            
Substandard   $ 20,602     $ 21,420     $ 27,151     $ 26,863     $ 32,226     $ 40,306     $ 30,463  
Doubtful                           137  
Total classified loans   20,602     21,420     27,151     26,863     32,226     40,306     30,600  
Special mention loans   2,440     1,025     1,045             96      
Total classified and special mention loans   $ 23,042     $ 22,445     $ 28,196     $ 26,863     $ 32,226     $ 40,402     $ 30,600  
                             
Classified loans   $ 20,602     $ 21,420     $ 27,151     $ 26,863     $ 32,226     $ 40,306     $ 30,600  
Classified securities                   482     651     883  
Other real estate owned   3,998     3,695     6,338     7,773     8,111     9,341     7,763  
Total classified assets   $ 24,600     $ 25,115     $ 33,489     $ 34,636     $ 40,819     $ 50,298     $ 39,246  
                             
Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets   1.15 %   1.20 %   1.83 %   1.93 %   2.42 %   3.58 %   2.94 %
Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital   11.89 %   12.49 %   17.00 %   12.21 %   21.54 %   32.10 %   26.13 %


SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS

    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands)   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 360,839     20.28 %   $ 356,196     21.32 %   $ 254,114     16.80 %   $ 241,174     15.95 %   $ 243,425     15.60 %
Interest-bearing:                                        
Demand   635,176     35.69 %   547,639     32.79 %   517,069     34.19 %   523,802     34.65 %   539,512     34.59 %
Money market deposits   329,617     18.52 %   314,781     18.85 %   281,656     18.62 %   283,438     18.75 %   274,743     17.61 %
Savings   90,514     5.09 %   85,257     5.10 %   73,874     4.88 %   69,254     4.58 %   67,544     4.33 %
Certificates of deposit   363,460     20.42 %   366,491     21.94 %   385,876     25.51 %   394,169     26.07 %   434,736     27.87 %
Total interest-bearing   1,418,767     79.72 %   1,314,168     78.68 %   1,258,475     83.20 %   1,270,663     84.05 %   1,316,535     84.40 %
Total Deposits   $ 1,779,606     100.00 %   $ 1,670,364     100.00 %   $ 1,512,589     100.00 %   $ 1,511,837     100.00 %   $ 1,559,960     100.00 %
                                         
Transaction accounts   $ 1,416,146     79.58 %   $ 1,303,873     78.06 %   $ 1,126,713     74.49 %   $ 1,117,668     73.93 %   $ 1,125,224     72.13 %

1 Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio


The Community Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
The Community Financial Corporation Announces Expansion To Stock Purchase Program
14.10.20
The Community Financial Corporation Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offering