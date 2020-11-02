The Community Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

"As we continue to work with our customers during the pandemic, I am proud of our team's focus and commitment to each other and our communities, which has resulted in an increase in core earnings. We completed the third quarter of 2020 with net income of $3.8 million, which included a $2.5 million provision for loan losses," stated William J. Pasenelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company's pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income improved to $22.5 million, a $5.8 million or 35.1% increase over the first nine months of 2019. This has resulted in PTPP ROAA and ROACE improving to 1.53% and 15.9% during the first nine months of 2020."

WALDORF, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported its results of operations for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.7 million or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $10.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share compared to a net income for the comparable period of 2019 of $11.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, third quarter and year to date 2020 earnings were impacted by increased provisions for loan losses ("PLL") of $2.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"We are expecting the COVID-19 deferred portfolio to decrease from $251.5 million or 16.8% of loans at September 30, 2020 to between 2% and 4% by December 31, 2020," stated James M. Burke, Executive Vice President and Bank President. "Deferral customers are returning to normal payments as scheduled with very few exceptions. At this time, additional deferrals have only been granted to those clients in industries that have been the most negatively impacted by the pandemic. The continued improvement has been driven by the resilience of our local economy which is inextricably tied to federal government spending. Our ongoing commitment to our communities will continue by providing access to existing and future federal and state relief programs."

Balance Sheet - Asset Quality



COVID-19 Loan Programs

The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted a range of industries in the Company's footprint. The length and the severity of the pandemic could prevent our customers from fulfilling their financial obligations to the Company. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 as a $2 trillion legislative package. The goal of the CARES Act is to prevent a severe economic downturn through various measures, including direct financial aid to American families and economic stimulus to significantly impacted industry sectors. There have been additional clarifications to regulation and legislation since the original law was passed. The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and customers and to assist customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have originated U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for our customers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had originated 963 SBA PPP loans with balances of $131.1 million. We are ready to assist our customers if an additional round of funding is authorized by the President of the United States ("POTUS") and Congress. No credit issues are anticipated with SBA PPP loans as they are guaranteed by the SBA and the Bank's allowance for loan loss does not include an allowance for U.S. SBA PPP loans.

We have payment deferral programs for our customers who are adversely affected by the pandemic. Beginning in April of 2020, the Company deferred either the full loan payment or the principal component of the loan payment between 90 and 180 days with most deferrals set to a six month period. As of September 30, 2020, $251.5 million or 16.8% of gross portfolio loans had deferral agreements, down $13.4 million from $264.9 million or 17.7% of total gross portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020. These loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis and will not be considered delinquent loans or troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") upon completion of the modification agreements. Additionally, none of the deferrals are reflected in the Company’s asset quality measures (i.e., non-performing loans) due to the provision of the CARES Act that permits U.S. financial institutions to temporarily suspend the U.S. GAAP requirements to treat such short-term loan modifications as TDRs.

We expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have an adverse effect on our loan production and the credit quality of our loan portfolio during the remainder of 2020. Disruption to our customers could result in increased loan delinquencies and defaults and a decline in local loan demand. The Company's COVID-19 loan deferral commercial and retail programs could delay the identification and resolution of problem credits. Management believes impaired loans may increase in the future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank's borrowers in the hotel, restaurant and retail industries continue to endure economic distress, which may cause them to draw on their existing lines of credit. This scenario may adversely affect their ability to repay existing indebtedness and may impact the value of collateral. These developments, together with economic conditions, could materially impact our commercial real estate portfolio, particularly with respect to real estate with exposure to specific industries, and the value of certain collateral securing our loans. As a result, our financial condition, capital levels and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Below are schedules that provide information on the COVID-19 deferred loans. The schedules summarize the COVID-19 loan modifications by loan portfolio, the amount of interest recognized but not received, monthly interest and principal deferral amounts, maturity or next payment due dates and the Bank's industry classification using the North American Industry Classification System ("NAICS").

COVID-19 Deferred Loans September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Balances % of

Deferred

Loans % of Gross

Portfolio Loans Number

of Loans Interest

Recognized

Not Received Scheduled

Monthly

Principal Scheduled

Monthly

Interest Commercial real estate $ 224,275 89.19 % 14.98 % 134 $ 4,015 $ 546 $ 806 Residential first mortgages 12,665 5.04 % 0.85 % 36 275 33 43 Residential rentals 7,598 3.02 % 0.51 % 27 196 31 34 Commercial loans 336 0.13 % 0.02 % 3 7 — 1 Consumer loans 1 — % — % 1 — — — Commercial equipment 6,600 2.62 % 0.44 % 49 89 115 24 Total $ 251,475 100.00 % 16.80 % 250 $ 4,582 $ 725 $ 908





COVID-19 Deferred Loans - Next Payment Due by Month (dollars in thousands) Loan Balances % Number of Loans October-20 $ 96,917 38.54 % 109 November-20 121,588 48.35 % 108 December-20 30,158 11.99 % 27 January-21 2,812 1.12 % 6 Total $ 251,475 100.00 % 250





COVID-19 Deferred Loans by NAICS Industry (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 Number of Loans Real Estate Rental and Leasing $ 114,542 88 Accommodation and Food Services 43,281 18 Other Services (except Public Administration) 40,974 25 Health Care and Social Assistance 11,273 11 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 7,337 11 Construction 5,863 12 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 3,984 3 Transportation and Warehousing 4,285 15 Retail Trade 1,488 8 Educational Services 1,765 5 Other Industries, Residential Mortgages and Consumer ** 16,683 54 Total $ 251,475 250 ** No NAICS code has been assigned.





COVID-19 Deferred Loans by Top Four NAICS Industries (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 Number of Loans Real Estate Rental and Leasing Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Mini-warehouse) $ 94,382 50 Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 11,017 18 Other Activities Related to Real Estate 3,963 7 Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 3,506 6 General Rental Centers 830 3 Nonresidential Property Managers 600 2 Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers 126 1 Residential Property Managers 118 1 $ 114,542 88 Accommodation and Food Services Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels $ 34,095 9 Full-Service Restaurants 5,027 6 Limited-Service Restaurants 2,747 1 Caterers 1,412 2 $ 43,281 18 Other Services (except Public Administration) Religious Organizations $ 28,607 16 Civic and Social Organizations 10,219 4 General Automotive Repair 848 1 Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services 661 3 Auto Body, Paint, & Interior Repair and Maintenance 639 1 $ 40,974 25 Health Care and Social Assistance Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly $ 9,129 3 Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) 1,297 2 Offices of Dentists 824 5 Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists 23 1 $ 11,273 11

Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL")

Since December 31, 2019, the Company's general allowance increased reflecting economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and the specific allowance decreased as specifically identified impaired loans were resolved. ALLL levels increased to 1.26% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.75% at December 31, 2019. At and for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's ALLL increased $7.9 million or 72.1% to $18.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a $2.5 million and $10.1 million PLL for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs also increased from comparable periods as we resolved several relationships that were substandard relationships prior to the pandemic. The Company's allowance methodology considers quantitative historical loss factors and qualitative factors to determine the estimated level of incurred losses in the Company's loan portfolios. The increased provision was primarily due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and considered the potential impact of our loan payment deferral program. The current year growth in the commercial loan portfolios also contributed to provision expense.

Management believes that COVID-19 deferred loans are more likely to default in the future and in our evaluation of the deferred loan portfolio, management considered the length of the deferral period, the type and amount of collateral and customer industries. The analysis considered the impact to the allowance model if certain metrics were available (e.g., delinquency), but will remain as unavailable indicators until most of our deferred loans return to a normal payment schedule. When most of the deferral periods end in the fourth quarter of 2020, we plan to use additional customer specific qualitative metrics in our ALLL calculation. The Company has established a process for tracking loans during the deferral period. All COVID-19 deferred loans are reviewed each quarter. Consistent with regulatory guidance, if new information during the deferral period indicates that there is evidence of default, the Bank may change the classification rating (e.g., change from passing credit to substandard) and accrual status (e.g., change from accrual to non-accrual status) as deemed appropriate. As of September 30, 2020, there were no COVID-19 deferred loans deemed to be non-accrual or substandard based on reviews.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans may increase in future periods based on our belief that the credit quality of our loan portfolio could decline and loan defaults may increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Performing Assets

Classified assets decreased $10.0 million from $34.6 million at December 31, 2019 to $24.6 million at September 30, 2020. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company's allowance methodology. Risk ratings are expected to be an important indicator in assessing ongoing credit risks of COVID-19 deferred loans.

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 14 basis points from 1.75% at December 31, 2019 to 1.61% at September 30, 2020. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 30 basis points from 1.46% at December 31, 2019 to 1.16% at September 30, 2020.

Non-accrual loans increased $2.3 million from $17.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans during the first nine months 2020 was largely the result of several substandard classified relationships that were performing before the COVID-19 crisis. Non-accrual loans of $2.9 million (14%) were current with all payments of principal and interest with specific reserves of $42,000 at September 30, 2020. Delinquent non-accrual loans were $17.2 million (86%) with specific reserves of $468,000 at September 30, 2020.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not offer any COVID-19 deferrals to substandard credits and as of September 30, 2020 there were no non-accrual loans with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals in process. All COVID-19 deferred loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

The OREO balance decreased $3.8 million from $7.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $4.0 million at September 30, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, OREO additions of $1.2 million consisted of a commercial lot with a contract expected to settle during the fourth quarter of 2020. OREO disposals of $2.8 million netted losses of $7,000 on disposals for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $339.9 million, or 18.9%, to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to total assets of $1.80 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily due to increased net loans of $162.0 million with U.S. SBA PPP loans accounting for $131.1 million of the increase. In addition, total assets increased $21.6 million for investments, OREO decreased $3.8 million, cash increased $155.2 million and all other assets increased $4.9 million. The Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $152.0 million at September 30, 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 0.7% annualized or $3.0 million from $1,604.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,607.1 million at September 30, 2020. Gross portfolio loans increased 1.0% annualized or $3.8 million from $1,492.7 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,496.5 million at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $687 million or 339% and $639 million or 320%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $144 million or 71% and $147 million or 74%, respectively. Regulatory loan concentrations increased in the first nine months of 2020 due to commercial real estate growth and due to a reduction in total regulatory capital from the redemption of the $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes in February 2020.

Funding

The Bank uses retail deposits and wholesale funding. Wholesale funding includes short-term borrowings, long-term debt and brokered deposits. Retail deposits continue to be the most significant source of funds totaling $1,768.6 million or 97.1% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $1,510.8 million or 97.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. Wholesale funding, which consisted of FHLB advances and brokered deposits, was $53.3 million or 2.9% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $46.4 million or 3.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. The September 30, 2020 Federal Reserve Bank's PPPLF Program outstanding balance of $85.9 million is excluded from the preceding deposit and wholesale analysis.

Total deposits increased $267.8 million or 17.71% (23.6% annualized) at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The increase comprised a $298.5 million increase to transaction deposits offsetting a $30.7 million decrease to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $119.7 million or 49.62% at September 30, 2020, representing 20.3% of deposits, compared to 15.95% of deposits at December 31, 2019. The Bank increased on-balance sheet liquidity in the first nine months as deposit balances increased compared to the prior year. Customer deposit balances increased due to new customer acquisitions as well as lower levels of consumer and business spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management has increased oversight and review of customer line of credit usage. If we were to experience increases in draws on customer lines of credit or decreased deposit levels in future periods as a result of the distressed economic conditions in our market areas relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, our level of borrowed funds could increase.

Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total stockholders’ equity increased $11.4 million due to net income of $10.0 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.3 million due to increased unrealized gains in the investment portfolio and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $225,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by common dividends paid of $2.1 million.

The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 8.49% at September 30, 2020 from 9.44% at December 31, 2019 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules). The decrease in the TCE ratio was due primarily to significant increases in cash and loans from COVID-19 government stimulus. In April 2020, banking regulators issued an interim final rule that excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans pledged under the PPPLF from the calculation of the leverage ratio. In addition, the interim final rule excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios by assigning a zero percent risk weight. The Company remains well capitalized at September 30, 2020 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") of 9.73% at September 30, 2020 compared to 10.08% at December 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a total of 312,747 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 in a private placement offering. The Company received net proceeds of $10.6 million after deal expenses. On February 15, 2020, the Company used the proceeds and a cash dividend from the Bank to redeem the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.

Due to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, on October 14, 2020, the Company issued $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount 4.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Offering"), which will be treated as Tier 2 Capital at the Company. The Company contributed $10.0 million of net proceeds from the Offering to the Bank as Tier 1 Capital on October 15, 2020 and may use the remainder of the Offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, to support bank regulatory capital ratios and for potential common stock share repurchases.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 17,483 $ 18,259 $ (776 ) (4.2 ) % Interest expense 2,115 4,734 (2,619 ) (55.3 ) % Net interest income 15,368 13,525 1,843 13.6 % Provision for loan losses 2,500 450 2,050 455.6 % Noninterest income 1,666 1,239 427 34.5 % Noninterest expense 9,451 9,224 227 2.5 % Income before income taxes 5,083 5,090 (7 ) (0.1 ) % Income tax (income) expense 1,284 1,397 (113 ) (8.1 ) % Net income $ 3,799 $ 3,693 $ 106 2.9 %

The increase to net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 was due to increased net interest income and noninterest income, a decrease in income tax expense partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 53,160 $ 54,174 $ (1,014 ) (1.9 ) % Interest expense 8,215 14,353 (6,138 ) (42.8 ) % Net interest income 44,945 39,821 5,124 12.9 % Provision for loan losses 10,100 1,325 8,775 662.3 % Noninterest income 6,046 3,553 2,493 70.2 % Noninterest expense 28,531 26,745 1,786 6.7 % Income before income taxes 12,360 15,304 (2,944 ) (19.2 ) % Income tax expense 2,363 4,107 (1,744 ) (42.5 ) % Net income $ 9,997 $ 11,197 $ (1,200 ) (10.7 ) %

The decrease to net income in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was due to increased provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased noninterest expense partially offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income and a decrease to income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a change in the Company's state tax apportionment approach that was implemented in the first quarter of 2020 as well as lower pre-tax income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.84 million or 13.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased six basis points from 3.33% for the comparable period. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from significant decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs. Interest income decreased from significantly lower asset yields partially offset by increased interest income from larger average balances.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million or 12.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was two basis points higher than the 3.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first nine months of 2019 resulted primarily from the Company’s interest earning asset yields decreasing at a slower rate than overall funding costs. Interest earning asset yields decreased 57 basis points from 4.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s cost of funds decreased 61 basis points from 1.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 0.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest margin was reduced six basis points as a result of net U.S. SBA PPP loans and Federal Reserve PPPLF funding.

The sharp decline in interest rates during the first nine months of 2020 not only reduced interest income on floating-rate commercial loans and liquid interest-earning assets, but it also reduced competitive pressures and depositor expectations concerning deposit interest rates. Due to a slightly liability-sensitive balance sheet, the Company increased its net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, had stable margins during the second quarter of 2020 after adjusting for PPP loan and funding activity and had minimal net interest margin compression of seven basis point in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin declined from 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Some compression of our net interest margin is probable in the fourth quarter of 2020 as interest-earning assets begin to reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities. The Bank's loan growth may slow due to overall economic conditions. Conversely, PPP loan forgiveness will positively impact margins and net interest income in the quarter(s) of forgiveness with the recognition of remaining net deferred fees.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $427,000 or 34.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase for the comparable periods was primarily due to new revenues from interest rate protection referral fee income and gains on the sale of investment securities. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank began referring customers to a third-party financial institution that offers interest rate protection for the length of a loan. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.32% and 0.28%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Noninterest income increased $2.5 million or 70.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increases were primarily due to increased interest rate protection referral fee income of $1.8 million and $670,000 in gains on sales of investments. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.41% and 0.27%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted spending habits of customers and reduced growth in service fee income as well as curtailed expected commercial loan volume which impacts interest rate protection agreement referral fee opportunities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $227,000 or a modest 2.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was due to increases in data processing, professional fees, FDIC insurance and OREO. Data processing costs are comparable to average 2020 quarterly expenses and include the Bank's continued investment in technology with the addition of the nCino Bank Operating System. The Company's investments in technology have slowed the growth of expenses as the asset size of the Bank has increased. The increase in FDIC insurance for the third quarter of 2020 was due to the application of a $172,000 FDIC insurance credit taken in the third quarter of 2019. Increased OREO expenses reflect management's actions in 2020 to reduce non-performing assets. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by reductions in compensation and benefits and advertising. Compensation and benefits were lower in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to reductions in health care costs and 401K employer contributions. The Company's projected quarterly expense run rate for the remainder of 2020 remains between $9.2-$9.4 million.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 62.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased OREO expenses. Noninterest expense increased for the comparable periods as increases in data processing, professional fees and FDIC insurance were offset by decreases in all other operating expenses including occupancy, advertising, depreciation and other expenses. Noninterest expense increased $234,000 or less than 1% for the comparable periods if OREO expenses were excluded.

Year to date compensation and benefits for the nine months ended were reduced a total $484,000 due to the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated during the second and third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 61.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.53% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.79% at September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the effective tax rate at 19.1%.The Company's new state tax apportionment approach was implemented during the first quarter of 2020 and included the impact of amended income tax filings of the Company and Bank. Management evaluated the tax position and determined the change in tax position qualified as a change in estimate under FASB ASC Section 250. The following table shows a breakdown of income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 split between the apportionment adjustment and a normalized 2020 income tax provision:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Income tax apportionment adjustment $ (743 ) (6.0 ) % Income taxes before apportionment adjustment 3,106 25.1 % Income tax expense as reported $ 2,363 19.1 % Income before income taxes $ 12,360

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaking or that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition, or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in The Community Financial Corporation or Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Period Ended June 30, 2020, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of September 30, 2020. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

CONTACTS:

William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer

Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer

888.745.2265

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 16,176 $ 16,277 $ 16,502 $ 16,565 $ 16,542 Interest and dividends on securities 1,269 1,341 1,469 1,508 1,606 Interest on deposits with banks 38 20 68 206 111 Total Interest and Dividend Income 17,483 17,638 18,039 18,279 18,259 Interest Expense Deposits 1,534 1,937 3,044 3,777 3,867 Short-term borrowings 14 28 69 65 140 Long-term debt 567 449 573 724 727 Total Interest Expense 2,115 2,414 3,686 4,566 4,734 Net Interest Income (NII) 15,368 15,224 14,353 13,713 13,525 Provision for loan losses 2,500 3,500 4,100 805 450 NII After Provision For Loan Losses 12,868 11,724 10,253 12,908 13,075 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 49 35 14 131 109 Gain on sale of assets 6 — — — — Net gains on sale of investment securities 229 112 329 226 — Unrealized gain (losses) on equity securities — 40 75 (22 ) 35 Loss on premises and equipment held for sale — — — (1 ) — Income from bank owned life insurance 222 220 219 223 223 Service charges 839 709 982 916 834 Referral fee income 321 1,143 502 740 38 Total Noninterest Income 1,666 2,259 2,121 2,213 1,239 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 5,099 4,714 5,188 5,408 5,353 OREO valuation allowance and expenses 421 1,100 782 212 263 Sub Total 5,520 5,814 5,970 5,620 5,616 Operating Expenses Occupancy expense 734 736 734 812 730 Advertising 129 130 121 152 250 Data processing expense 990 924 928 780 793 Professional fees 652 477 626 649 523 Depreciation of premises and equipment 142 151 158 165 165 Telephone communications 43 53 43 39 46 Office supplies 31 30 31 45 34 FDIC Insurance 249 260 170 (3 ) 2 Core deposit intangible amortization 144 151 157 163 169 Other 817 671 745 1,066 896 Total Operating Expenses 3,931 3,583 3,713 3,868 3,608 Total Noninterest Expense 9,451 9,397 9,683 9,488 9,224 Income before income taxes 5,083 4,586 2,691 5,633 5,090 Income tax expense 1,284 1,136 (57 ) 1,558 1,397 Net Income $ 3,799 $ 3,450 $ 2,748 $ 4,075 $ 3,693

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 93,130 $ 103,914 $ 15,498 $ 25,065 $ 37,923 Federal funds sold 69,431 29,456 — — 42,205 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 25,132 13,051 10,344 7,404 36,563 Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value 229,620 234,982 214,163 208,187 131,288 Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost — — — — 88,654 Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,851 4,831 4,768 4,669 4,665 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 209 209 209 209 209 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost 3,415 4,691 5,627 3,447 4,510 Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans 127,811 125,638 — — — Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for loan losses of $18,829, $16,319, $15,061, $10,942 and $11,252 1,479,313 1,478,498 1,477,087 1,445,109 1,405,856 Net Loans 1,607,124 1,604,136 1,477,087 1,445,109 1,405,856 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Premises and equipment, net 20,671 20,972 21,305 21,662 22,320 Premises and equipment held for sale 430 430 430 430 — Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,998 3,695 6,338 7,773 10,195 Accrued interest receivable 8,975 6,773 5,077 5,019 5,213 Investment in bank owned life insurance 37,841 37,619 37,399 37,180 36,958 Core deposit intangible 1,666 1,810 1,961 2,118 2,281 Net deferred tax assets 7,307 6,565 6,421 6,168 5,979 Right of use assets - operating leases 8,005 8,132 8,257 8,382 8,521 Other assets 4,797 1,655 902 3,879 1,557 Total Assets $ 2,137,437 $ 2,093,756 $ 1,826,621 $ 1,797,536 $ 1,855,732 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 360,839 $ 356,196 $ 254,114 $ 241,174 $ 243,425 Interest-bearing deposits 1,418,767 1,314,168 1,258,475 1,270,663 1,316,535 Total deposits 1,779,606 1,670,364 1,512,589 1,511,837 1,559,960 Short-term borrowings — 5,000 27,000 5,000 15,000 Long-term debt 42,319 67,336 67,353 40,370 55,387 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") Advance 85,893 126,801 — — — Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 Subordinated notes - 6.25% — — 23,000 23,000 Lease liabilities - operating leases 8,193 8,296 8,397 8,495 8,607 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,576 14,517 14,015 15,340 14,369 Total Liabilities 1,944,587 1,904,314 1,641,354 1,616,042 1,688,323 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 59 59 59 59 56 Additional paid in capital 95,799 95,687 95,581 95,474 84,713 Retained earnings 92,814 89,781 87,070 85,059 81,682 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,780 4,517 3,159 1,504 1,715 Unearned ESOP shares (602 ) (602 ) (602 ) (602 ) (757 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 192,850 189,442 185,267 181,494 167,409 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,137,437 $ 2,093,756 $ 1,826,621 $ 1,797,536 $ 1,855,732 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,911,940 5,911,715 5,910,064 5,900,249 5,583,492

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.91 % 0.84 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.46 1.62 1.51 1.43 1.26 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 7.86 7.27 6.00 9.58 8.86 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 15.69 17.03 14.82 15.14 13.29 Average total equity to average total assets 9.33 9.52 10.20 9.46 9.50 Interest rate spread 3.15 3.21 3.21 3.05 3.07 Net interest margin 3.27 3.34 3.43 3.29 3.33 Cost of funds 0.46 0.54 0.93 1.14 1.21 Cost of deposits 0.37 0.48 0.82 1.00 1.05 Cost of debt 1.16 1.06 2.61 3.19 3.54 Efficiency ratio 55.48 53.75 58.78 59.58 62.48 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.82 1.88 2.15 2.11 2.10 Net operating expense to average assets 1.50 1.43 1.68 1.62 1.82 Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 125.40 125.51 124.44 122.50 122.24 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans — 0.61 — 0.32 0.03 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.73 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per common share 0.64 0.59 0.47 0.73 0.66 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.13 0.13 Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,895,074 5,894,009 5,886,981 5,563,455 5,560,878 Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,895,074 5,894,009 5,886,981 5,563,455 5,560,878 ASSET QUALITY Total assets $ 2,137,437 $ 2,093,756 $ 1,826,621 $ 1,797,536 $ 1,855,732 Gross portfolio loans (1) 1,496,532 1,492,745 1,490,089 1,454,172 1,415,417 Classified assets 24,600 25,115 33,489 34,636 37,166 Allowance for loan losses 18,829 16,319 15,061 10,942 11,252 Past due loans - 31 to 89 days 838 5,843 7,921 549 2,252 Past due loans >=90 days 17,230 20,072 12,877 12,778 11,673 Total past due loans (2) (3) 18,068 25,915 20,798 13,327 13,925 Non-accrual loans (4) 20,148 22,896 16,349 17,857 15,433 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) 573 593 641 650 655 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,998 3,695 6,338 7,773 10,195 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $ 24,719 $ 27,184 $ 23,328 $ 26,280 $ 26,283

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans.

(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.

(3) As of October 30, 2020 there were zero loans that were reported as delinquent as of September 30, 2020 with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals not yet completed.

(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $2.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1) Classified assets to total assets 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.83 % 1.93 % 2.00 % Classified assets to risk-based capital 11.89 12.49 17.00 16.21 18.63 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.26 1.09 1.01 0.75 0.79 Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 93.45 71.27 92.12 61.28 72.91 Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans 0.06 0.39 0.53 0.04 0.16 Past due loans >=90 days to total loans 1.15 1.34 0.86 0.88 0.82 Total past due (delinquency) to total loans 1.21 1.74 1.40 0.92 0.98 Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.35 1.53 1.10 1.23 1.09 Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans 1.38 1.57 1.14 1.27 1.14 Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets 1.13 1.27 1.24 1.43 1.38 Non-accrual loans and OREO to total loans and OREO 1.61 1.78 1.52 1.75 1.80 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 1.16 1.30 1.28 1.46 1.42 COMMON SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 32.62 $ 32.05 $ 31.35 $ 30.76 $ 29.98 Tangible book value per common share** 30.51 29.91 29.18 28.57 27.63 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,911,940 5,911,715 5,910,064 5,900,249 5,583,492 OTHER DATA Full-time equivalent employees 189 194 196 194 198 Branches 12 12 12 12 12 Loan Production Offices 4 4 4 5 5 CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.73 % 9.76 % 10.20 % 10.08 % 9.49 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.11 11.12 11.04 11.11 10.35 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.87 11.89 11.82 11.91 11.16 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06 12.94 12.80 14.16 13.48 Common equity to assets 9.02 9.05 10.14 10.10 9.02 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 8.49 8.50 9.51 9.44 8.37

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

____________________________________

(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.





SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 48,955 $ 49,037 Interest and dividends on securities 4,079 4,906 Interest on deposits with banks 126 231 Total Interest and Dividend Income 53,160 54,174 Interest Expense Deposits 6,515 11,601 Short-term borrowings 111 709 Long-term debt 1,589 2,043 Total Interest Expense 8,215 14,353 Net Interest Income (NII) 44,945 39,821 Provision for loan losses 10,100 1,325 NII After Provision For Loan Losses 34,845 38,496 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 98 204 Gain on sale of assets 6 — Net gains on sale of investment securities 670 — Unrealized gain on equity securities 115 156 Income from bank owned life insurance 661 662 Service charges 2,530 2,392 Referral fee income 1,966 139 Total Noninterest Income 6,046 3,553 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 15,001 15,037 OREO valuation allowance and expenses 2,303 751 Sub-total 17,304 15,788 Operating Expense Occupancy expense 2,204 2,289 Advertising 380 610 Data processing expense 2,842 2,268 Professional fees 1,755 1,547 Depreciation of premises and equipment 451 520 Telephone communications 139 164 Office supplies 92 104 FDIC Insurance 679 337 Core deposit intangible amortization 452 525 Other 2,233 2,593 Total Operating Expense 11,227 10,957 Total Noninterest Expense 28,531 26,745 Income before income taxes 12,360 15,304 Income tax expense 2,363 4,107 Net Income $ 9,997 $ 11,197

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.68 % 0.87 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.53 1.29 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 7.06 9.22 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 15.86 13.70 Average total equity to average total assets 9.66 9.38 Interest rate spread 3.19 3.07 Net interest margin 3.34 3.32 Cost of funds 0.63 1.24 Cost of deposits 0.55 1.07 Cost of debt 1.42 3.72 Efficiency ratio 55.95 61.66 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.95 2.07 Net operating expense to average assets 1.53 1.79 Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 125.14 121.31 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans 0.20 0.10 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.70 $ 2.01 Diluted net income per common share 1.70 2.01 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.38 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,892,107 5,559,622 Diluted 5,892,107 5,559,622

____________________________________

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total assets $ 2,137,437 $ 2,093,756 $ 1,826,621 $ 1,797,536 $ 1,855,732 Less: intangible assets Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,666 1,810 1,961 2,118 2,281 Total intangible assets 12,501 12,645 12,796 12,953 13,116 Tangible assets $ 2,124,936 $ 2,081,111 $ 1,813,825 $ 1,784,583 $ 1,842,616 Total common equity $ 192,850 $ 189,442 $ 185,267 $ 181,494 $ 167,409 Less: intangible assets 12,501 12,645 12,796 12,953 13,116 Tangible common equity $ 180,349 $ 176,797 $ 172,471 $ 168,541 $ 154,293 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,911,940 5,911,715 5,910,064 5,900,249 5,583,492 GAAP common equity to assets 9.02 % 9.05 % 10.14 % 10.10 % 9.02 % Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.49 % 8.50 % 9.51 % 9.44 % 8.37 % GAAP common book value per share $ 32.62 $ 32.05 $ 31.35 $ 30.76 $ 29.98 Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share $ 30.51 $ 29.91 $ 29.18 $ 28.57 $ 27.63

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE")

We believe that pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects our profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, allows investors to better assess our operating income and expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. We also believe that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (as reported) $ 3,799 $ 3,450 $ 2,748 $ 4,075 $ 3,693 $ 9,997 $ 11,197 Provision for loan losses 2,500 3,500 4,100 805 450 10,100 1,325 Income tax expenses 1,284 1,136 (57 ) 1,558 1,397 2,363 4,107 Non-GAAP PTPP income $ 7,583 $ 8,086 $ 6,791 $ 6,438 $ 5,540 $ 22,460 $ 16,629 GAAP ROAA 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.68 % 0.87 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA 1.46 % 1.62 % 1.51 % 1.43 % 1.26 % 1.53 % 1.29 % GAAP ROACE 7.86 % 7.27 % 6.00 % 9.58 % 8.86 % 7.06 % 9.22 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE 15.69 % 17.03 % 14.82 % 15.14 % 13.29 % 15.86 % 13.70 % Average assets $ 2,071,487 $ 1,995,552 $ 1,797,426 $ 1,797,182 $ 1,755,022 $ 1,955,247 $ 1,725,339 Average equity $ 193,351 $ 189,890 $ 183,272 $ 170,058 $ 166,695 $ 188,853 $ 161,873







AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Three Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,006,436 $ 10,627 4.22 % $ 923,724 $ 10,790 4.67 % $ 1,006,436 $ 10,627 4.22 % $ 981,188 $ 10,537 4.30 % Residential first mortgages 157,039 1,188 3.03 % 160,609 1,486 3.70 % 157,039 1,188 3.03 % 168,958 1,397 3.31 % Residential rentals 132,572 1,499 4.52 % 119,343 1,618 5.42 % 132,572 1,499 4.52 % 131,018 1,521 4.64 % Construction and land development 38,861 448 4.61 % 31,200 459 5.88 % 38,861 448 4.61 % 39,856 445 4.47 % Home equity and second mortgages 32,670 295 3.61 % 36,061 538 5.97 % 32,670 295 3.61 % 35,135 318 3.62 % Commercial and equipment loans 116,472 1,205 4.14 % 116,329 1,635 5.62 % 116,472 1,205 4.14 % 131,186 1,554 4.74 % SBA PPP loans 127,092 902 2.84 % — — — % 127,092 902 2.84 % 90,132 493 2.19 % Consumer loans 1,102 12 4.36 % 945 16 6.77 % 1,102 12 4.36 % 1,119 12 4.29 % Allowance for loan losses (16,738 ) — — % (11,046 ) — — % (16,738 ) — — % (15,597 ) — — % Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,595,506 $ 16,176 4.06 % $ 1,377,165 $ 16,542 4.80 % $ 1,595,506 $ 16,176 4.06 % $ 1,562,995 $ 16,277 4.17 % Taxable investment securities 218,305 1,143 2.09 % 232,707 1,606 2.76 % 218,305 1,143 2.09 % 211,917 1,248 2.36 % Nontaxable investment securities 23,633 126 2.13 % — — — % 23,633 126 2.13 % 12,586 93 2.96 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 24,713 25 0.40 % 2,901 33 4.55 % 24,713 25 0.40 % 17,384 11 0.25 % Federal funds sold 20,561 13 0.25 % 10,788 78 2.89 % 20,561 13 0.25 % 15,893 9 0.23 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,882,718 17,483 3.71 % 1,623,561 18,259 4.50 % 1,882,718 17,483 3.71 % 1,820,775 17,638 3.87 % Cash and cash equivalents 87,895 26,253 87,895 73,206 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,761 2,392 1,761 1,909 Other assets 88,278 91,981 88,278 88,827 Total Assets $ 2,071,487 $ 1,755,022 $ 2,071,487 $ 1,995,552 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 351,951 $ — — % $ 235,950 $ — — % $ 351,951 $ — — % $ 332,642 $ — — % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 89,036 20 0.09 % 70,669 18 0.10 % 89,036 20 0.09 % 81,019 30 0.15 % Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 848,981 313 0.15 % 706,574 1,624 0.92 % 848,981 313 0.15 % 816,836 481 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 363,296 1,201 1.32 % 453,014 2,225 1.96 % 363,296 1,201 1.32 % 373,129 1,426 1.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,301,313 1,534 0.47 % 1,230,257 3,867 1.26 % 1,301,313 1,534 0.47 % 1,270,984 1,937 0.61 % Total Deposits 1,653,264 1,534 0.37 % 1,466,207 3,867 1.05 % 1,653,264 1,534 0.37 % 1,603,626 1,937 0.48 % Long-term debt 63,847 380 2.38 % 40,447 223 2.21 % 63,847 380 2.38 % 67,342 276 1.64 % Short-term debt 3,159 14 1.77 % 22,509 140 2.49 % 3,159 14 1.77 % 13,077 28 0.86 % PPPLF Advance 121,070 107 0.35 % — — — % 121,070 107 0.35 % 87,332 76 0.35 % Subordinated Notes — — — % 23,000 359 6.24 % — — — % — — — % Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 80 2.67 % 12,000 145 4.83 % 12,000 80 2.67 % 12,000 97 3.23 % Total Debt 200,076 581 1.16 % 97,956 867 3.54 % 200,076 581 1.16 % 179,751 477 1.06 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,501,389 2,115 0.56 % 1,328,213 4,734 1.43 % 1,501,389 2,115 0.56 % 1,450,735 2,414 0.67 % Total Funds 1,853,340 2,115 0.46 % 1,564,163 4,734 1.21 % 1,853,340 2,115 0.46 % 1,783,377 2,414 0.54 % Other liabilities 24,796 24,164 24,796 22,285 Stockholders' equity 193,351 166,695 193,351 189,890 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,071,487 $ 1,755,022 $ 2,071,487 $ 1,995,552 Net interest income $ 15,368 $ 13,525 $ 15,368 $ 15,224 Interest rate spread 3.15 % 3.07 % 3.15 % 3.21 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.27 % 3.33 % 3.27 % 3.34 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.40 % 122.24 % 125.40 % 125.51 % Average loans to average deposits 96.51 % 93.93 % 96.51 % 97.47 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 78.03 % 69.10 % 78.03 % 76.73 % Cost of funds 0.46 % 1.21 % 0.46 % 0.54 % Cost of deposits 0.37 % 1.05 % 0.37 % 0.48 % Cost of debt 1.16 % 3.54 % 1.16 % 1.06 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $111,000, $242,000 and $181,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.





AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 981,944 $ 32,406 4.40 % $ 903,984 $ 31,972 4.72 % Residential first mortgages 165,632 4,098 3.30 % 157,429 4,383 3.71 % Residential rentals 131,839 4,373 4.42 % 122,606 4,701 5.11 % Construction and land development 38,608 1,360 4.70 % 32,550 1,429 5.85 % Home equity and second mortgages 34,604 1,066 4.11 % 36,407 1,589 5.82 % Commercial and equipment loans 119,927 4,219 4.69 % 116,083 4,918 5.65 % SBA PPP loans 76,418 1,395 2.43 % — — — % Consumer loans 1,113 38 4.55 % 886 45 6.77 % Allowance for loan losses (14,521 ) — — % (11,067 ) — — % Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,535,564 $ 48,955 4.25 % $ 1,358,878 $ 49,037 4.81 % Taxable investment securities 215,223 3,854 2.39 230,708 4,906 2.84 Nontaxable investment securities 12,144 225 2.47 — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 16,246 87 0.71 3,204 104 4.33 Federal funds sold 13,520 39 0.38 5,802 127 2.92 Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,792,697 53,160 3.95 1,598,592 54,174 4.52 Cash and cash equivalents 61,832 21,438 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 1,910 2,565 Other assets 87,973 91,909 Total Assets $ 1,955,247 $ 1,725,339 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 310,451 — — % 221,315 — — % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings 80,412 68 0.11 70,559 $ 53 0.10 Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 816,975 2,118 0.35 690,208 4,984 0.96 Certificates of deposit 375,606 4,329 1.54 458,376 6,564 1.91 Total Interest-bearing deposits 1,272,993 6,515 0.68 1,219,143 11,601 1.27 Total Deposits 1,583,444 6,515 0.55 1,440,458 11,601 1.07 Debt: Long-term debt 62,101 916 1.97 27,094 515 2.53 Short-term borrowings 10,895 111 1.36 36,492 709 2.59 PPPLF Advances 69,656 182 0.35 — — — Subordinated Notes 4,953 184 4.95 23,000 1,078 6.25 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 307 3.41 12,000 450 5.00 Total Debt 159,605 1,700 1.42 98,586 2,752 3.72 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,432,598 8,215 0.76 1,317,729 14,353 1.45 Total funds 1,743,049 8,215 0.63 1,539,044 14,353 1.24 Other liabilities 23,345 24,422 Stockholders' equity 188,853 161,873 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,955,247 $ 1,725,339 Net interest income $ 44,945 $ 39,821 Interest rate spread 3.19 % 3.07 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.34 % 3.32 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.14 % 121.31 % Average loans to average deposits 96.98 % 94.34 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 76.28 % 68.18 % Cost of funds 0.63 % 1.24 % Cost of deposits 0.55 % 1.07 % Cost of debt 1.42 % 3.72 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $514,000 and $624,000 of accretion interest during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.





SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE September 30, 2020 % June 30, 2020 % March 31, 2020 % December 31, 2019 % September 30, 2019 % Portfolio Type: Commercial real estate $ 1,021,987 68.29 % $ 996,111 66.73 % $ 977,678 65.61 % $ 964,777 66.34 % $ 932,344 65.86 % Residential first mortgages 147,756 9.87 % 165,670 11.10 % 170,795 11.46 % 167,710 11.53 % 163,727 11.57 % Residential rentals 137,950 9.22 % 132,590 8.88 % 133,016 8.93 % 123,601 8.50 % 121,170 8.56 % Construction and land development 36,061 2.41 % 37,580 2.52 % 38,627 2.59 % 34,133 2.35 % 30,774 2.17 % Home equity and second mortgages 31,427 2.10 % 33,873 2.27 % 35,937 2.41 % 36,098 2.48 % 36,182 2.56 % Commercial loans 58,894 3.94 % 63,249 4.24 % 70,971 4.76 % 63,102 4.34 % 69,179 4.89 % Consumer loans 1,081 0.07 % 1,117 0.07 % 1,134 0.08 % 1,104 0.08 % 937 0.07 % Commercial equipment 61,376 4.10 % 62,555 4.19 % 61,931 4.16 % 63,647 4.38 % 61,104 4.32 % Gross portfolio loans 1,496,532 100.00 % 1,492,745 100.00 % 1,490,089 100.00 % 1,454,172 100.00 % 1,415,417 100.00 % Net deferred costs 1,610 (0.11 ) % 2,072 0.14 % 2,059 0.14 % 1,879 0.13 % 1,691 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses (18,829 ) (16,319 ) (15,061 ) (10,942 ) (11,252 ) (17,219 ) (14,247 ) (13,002 ) (9,063 ) (9,561 ) Net portfolio loans $ 1,479,313 $ 1,478,498 $ 1,477,087 $ 1,445,109 $ 1,405,856 U.S. SBA PPP loans $ 131,088 $ 129,384 $ — $ — $ — Net deferred fees (3,277 ) (3,746 ) — — — Net SBA PPP loans $ 127,811 $ 125,638 $ — $ — $ — Total net loans $ 1,607,124 $ 1,604,136 $ 1,477,087 $ 1,445,109 $ 1,405,856 Gross loans $ 1,627,620 $ 1,622,129 $ 1,490,089 $ 1,454,172 $ 1,415,417

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate Commercial real estate 4.20 % 4.32 % 4.52 % 4.59 % 4.64 % Residential first mortgages 3.93 % 3.93 % 3.93 % 3.95 % 3.96 % Residential rentals 4.30 % 4.45 % 4.69 % 4.79 % 4.80 % Construction and land development 4.40 % 4.46 % 5.02 % 5.12 % 5.29 % Home equity and second mortgages 3.56 % 3.56 % 4.89 % 4.90 % 5.38 % Commercial loans 4.51 % 4.53 % 4.92 % 5.26 % 5.65 % Consumer loans 5.94 % 6.05 % 6.17 % 6.25 % 6.41 % Commercial equipment 4.42 % 4.44 % 4.46 % 4.49 % 4.59 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 1.00 % 1.00 % — % — % — % Total Loans 3.94 % 4.03 % 4.51 % 4.58 % 4.66 % Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans 4.20 4.29 % — % — % — %





ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Beginning of period $ 16,319 $ 15,061 $ 10,942 $ 11,252 $ 10,918 Charge-offs (65 ) (2,262 ) — (1,155 ) (144 ) Recoveries 75 20 19 40 28 Net charge-offs 10 (2,242 ) 19 (1,115 ) (116 ) Provision for loan losses 2,500 3,500 4,100 805 450 End of period $ 18,829 $ 16,319 $ 15,061 $ 10,942 $ 11,252 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized) — % (0.61 ) % — % (0.32 ) % (0.03 ) % Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross portfolio loans1 General allowance $ 18,319 $ 16,215 $ 13,412 $ 10,114 $ 9,776 Specific allowance 510 104 1,649 828 1,476 $ 18,829 $ 16,319 $ 15,061 $ 10,942 $ 11,252 General allowance 1.22 % 1.09 % 0.90 % 0.70 % 0.69 % Specific allowance 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.10 % Allowance to gross portfolio loans 1.26 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.75 % 0.79 % Allowance to non-acquired gross loans 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 0.79 % 0.85 %





CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively:

As of (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Classified loans Substandard $ 20,602 $ 21,420 $ 27,151 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,306 $ 30,463 Doubtful — — — — — — 137 Total classified loans 20,602 21,420 27,151 26,863 32,226 40,306 30,600 Special mention loans 2,440 1,025 1,045 — — 96 — Total classified and special mention loans $ 23,042 $ 22,445 $ 28,196 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,402 $ 30,600 Classified loans $ 20,602 $ 21,420 $ 27,151 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 $ 40,306 $ 30,600 Classified securities — — — — 482 651 883 Other real estate owned 3,998 3,695 6,338 7,773 8,111 9,341 7,763 Total classified assets $ 24,600 $ 25,115 $ 33,489 $ 34,636 $ 40,819 $ 50,298 $ 39,246 Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.83 % 1.93 % 2.42 % 3.58 % 2.94 % Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital 11.89 % 12.49 % 17.00 % 12.21 % 21.54 % 32.10 % 26.13 %





SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 360,839 20.28 % $ 356,196 21.32 % $ 254,114 16.80 % $ 241,174 15.95 % $ 243,425 15.60 % Interest-bearing: Demand 635,176 35.69 % 547,639 32.79 % 517,069 34.19 % 523,802 34.65 % 539,512 34.59 % Money market deposits 329,617 18.52 % 314,781 18.85 % 281,656 18.62 % 283,438 18.75 % 274,743 17.61 % Savings 90,514 5.09 % 85,257 5.10 % 73,874 4.88 % 69,254 4.58 % 67,544 4.33 % Certificates of deposit 363,460 20.42 % 366,491 21.94 % 385,876 25.51 % 394,169 26.07 % 434,736 27.87 % Total interest-bearing 1,418,767 79.72 % 1,314,168 78.68 % 1,258,475 83.20 % 1,270,663 84.05 % 1,316,535 84.40 % Total Deposits $ 1,779,606 100.00 % $ 1,670,364 100.00 % $ 1,512,589 100.00 % $ 1,511,837 100.00 % $ 1,559,960 100.00 % Transaction accounts $ 1,416,146 79.58 % $ 1,303,873 78.06 % $ 1,126,713 74.49 % $ 1,117,668 73.93 % $ 1,125,224 72.13 %

1 Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio