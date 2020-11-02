Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Election of Mark Esquivel as President and Chief Operating Officer

NEWTON, Kan., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of Mark Esquivel as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Esquivel will continue to report to Brian Shore, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.



Mark Esquivel has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since May 2019. Mark served as Senior Vice President and COO of the Company from December 2018 to May 2019, Senior Vice President-Aerospace of the Company from October 2017 to December 2018, Vice President-Aerospace of the Company from April 2015 to October 2017 and Vice President of Aerospace Composite Parts of the Company from 2012 to 2015. Mark served as President of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. (a Company subsidiary which was merged into the Company in July 2019) from 2010 to 2012. Mark served Vice President and General Manager of Neltec, Inc from 2008 to 2010, Manufacturing Manager of Neltec, Inc. from 2004 to 2008 and Materials Manager of Neltec, Inc. from 2001 to 2004. (Neltec Inc. is a former subsidiary of the Company’s which was purchased by AGC Inc. as part of its purchase of Park’s Electronics Business in December 2018.) Mark went to work at Neltec in 1994 as a Metal Stamper in the Finishing Department when he was 21 years old, and he worked his way up from there. Mark put himself through college at night while working at Neltec, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Management from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Mark has been with the Company for 26 years.