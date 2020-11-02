 

YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life), a fast-growing fintech company offering one-stop risk- and wealth-management consulting services, has selected HPE as its new partner to power the company’s digital transformation with HPE GreenLake. YF Life is the first insurance company in Hong Kong to use HPE GreenLake services.

YF Life is a member of publicly-listed Yunfeng Financial Group Limited, whose major shareholders include Yunfeng Financial Holdings Limited and the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The company aims to strengthen its online sales platforms, applications and fintech support systems so as to deliver a seamless user and financial-management experience to its policyholders, consultants and brokers, back-office staff, and especially to digital-native generations.

YF Life selected HPE Synergy, a highly secure, composable software-defined compute offering, and HPE 3PAR StoreServ, an AI-enabled storage solution, to be delivered as-a-service via HPE GreenLake. YF Life leverages these technologies through HPE GreenLake to operate its applications and data on premises in a scalable, self-service model, and uses HPE GreenLake Central to gain visibility and ensure compliance with local regulations.

At the same time, YF Life’s IT team will now be able to provide service to its users in a faster and more cost-effective manner. Based on their own analysis, YF Life is expecting a three-year return on investment for the infrastructure because HPE GreenLake can shorten deployment times by up to 15 percent while reducing capital expenditures by 35 percent compared with other solutions. In addition, HPE Synergy’s composable and software-defined capabilities allow the application development teams at YF Life to develop new services and apps more quickly.

Security and Compliance

In Hong Kong, insurance is a highly regulated industry that handles a large amount of personal data, which increases the requirements for compliance with security and data sovereignty. YF Life must comply with data sovereignty laws—that is, all its operational data and personal customer information must physically reside in Hong Kong. Considering the potential risks associated with storing sensitive data on a public cloud, YF Life turned to HPE GreenLake for a secure, flexible and on-premise as-a-service solution to manage its applications and data.

