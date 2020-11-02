MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer

“We’re excited to have Pawan join our leadership team,” Pappas said. “He sees technology solutions through the eyes of his customers, recognizing the need to balance high tech and human touch to truly enable commercial success. Pawan’s leadership experience and customer-centric approach to technology will help us accelerate our digital transformation and ensure we are contemporary in how we deliver what our customers need today – and tomorrow.”

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Pawan Verma will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective November 9, 2020. Verma will report to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.

Verma joins MetLife from Foot Locker where he was the chief information and customer experience officer. He was responsible for leading a 4,000-member team to transform the technology, data and supply chain ecosystem. He and his team created cloud-based, connected omni-channel customer journeys across stores, web, and mobile to serve millions of customers globally. Verma was recently recognized by Forbes with the CIO Innovation Award for his digital and data work that yielded revenue augmenting innovation.

Prior to Foot Locker, Verma served as vice president of digital and marketing technology for Target where he managed mobile and digital development, data, cloud engineering and architecture. He also has prior eCommerce and mobile experience from roles with Convergys Corporation and Verizon Wireless.

Pawan holds a B.S. in mathematics from Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, an M.S. in computer application and software engineering from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in India and an MBA from Kent State University, Ohio.

