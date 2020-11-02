 

MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:00  |  17   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Pawan Verma will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective November 9, 2020. Verma will report to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.

“We’re excited to have Pawan join our leadership team,” Pappas said. “He sees technology solutions through the eyes of his customers, recognizing the need to balance high tech and human touch to truly enable commercial success. Pawan’s leadership experience and customer-centric approach to technology will help us accelerate our digital transformation and ensure we are contemporary in how we deliver what our customers need today – and tomorrow.”

Verma joins MetLife from Foot Locker where he was the chief information and customer experience officer. He was responsible for leading a 4,000-member team to transform the technology, data and supply chain ecosystem. He and his team created cloud-based, connected omni-channel customer journeys across stores, web, and mobile to serve millions of customers globally. Verma was recently recognized by Forbes with the CIO Innovation Award for his digital and data work that yielded revenue augmenting innovation.

Prior to Foot Locker, Verma served as vice president of digital and marketing technology for Target where he managed mobile and digital development, data, cloud engineering and architecture. He also has prior eCommerce and mobile experience from roles with Convergys Corporation and Verizon Wireless.

Pawan holds a B.S. in mathematics from Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, an M.S. in computer application and software engineering from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in India and an MBA from Kent State University, Ohio.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transaction with Rothesay
28.10.20
Pandemic Leads 1 in 4 U.S. Women to Consider Career Change; 2 in 5 Considering STEM
23.10.20
MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace
21.10.20
MetLife to Host Major Conference on Women in Tech
20.10.20
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend
15.10.20
MetLife kündigt Veränderungen in der Führungsspitze an
15.10.20
MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes
14.10.20
MetLife Named to “JUST 100” List of Best Corporate Citizens
14.10.20
MetLife Teams Up with the New York Giants and New York Jets for Mural Contest to Celebrate the Tri-State Workforce
07.10.20
MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results