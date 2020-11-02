Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences being held virtually:

29 th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.