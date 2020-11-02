Cirrus Logic Reports Q2 FY21 Revenue of $347.3 Million
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 26, 2020, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of guidance in the September quarter. We experienced solid sales across the breadth of our product portfolio, with particularly strong demand for components shipping in smartphones,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we were pleased to have expanded the number of smartphones, tablets and wearables that are utilizing our technology. The company also reached several meaningful development milestones that we believe will fuel product diversification and growth opportunities in the coming years.”
The company also announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed current President John Forsyth, 47, as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2021, at which time Jason Rhode will transition into his new role as executive fellow. “John’s strong leadership and strategic vision make him the right choice to lead Cirrus Logic into what we believe is a very bright future,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. In addition, the company announced that David Tupman will become chair of the Board of Directors, effective the same date, succeeding Al Schuele ahead of his retirement prior to the next annual meeting of stockholders.
Reported Financial Results – Second Quarter FY21
- Revenue of $347.3 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9 percent;
- GAAP operating expenses of $116.1 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $97.8 million;
- GAAP earnings per share of $0.99 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.26.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Third Quarter FY21
- Revenue is expected to range between $440 million and $480 million;
- GAAP gross margin to be between 50 percent and 52 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $121 million and $127 million, including approximately $15 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about the company’s product diversification and growth opportunities in the coming years and our ability to lead the company into what we believe is a very bright future, along with estimates for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; the level of orders and shipments during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary financial data follows:
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Sep. 26,
|Jun. 27,
|Sep. 28,
|Sep. 26,
|Sep. 28,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|Q2'21
|Q1'21
|Q2'20
|Q2'21
|Q2'20
|Portable products
|
$
|
312,911
|
|
$
|
210,661
|
|
$
|
349,379
|
|
$
|
523,572
|
|
$
|
552,317
|
|Non-portable and other products
|
|
34,414
|
|
|
31,912
|
|
|
39,533
|
|
|
66,326
|
|
|
74,848
|
|Net sales
|
|
347,325
|
|
|
242,573
|
|
|
388,912
|
|
|
589,898
|
|
|
627,165
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
167,115
|
|
|
115,101
|
|
|
180,979
|
|
|
282,216
|
|
|
296,738
|
|Gross profit
|
|
180,210
|
|
|
127,472
|
|
|
207,933
|
|
|
307,682
|
|
|
330,427
|
|Gross margin
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
52.7
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
84,810
|
|
|
78,741
|
|
|
88,239
|
|
|
163,551
|
|
|
177,069
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
31,247
|
|
|
29,704
|
|
|
33,018
|
|
|
60,951
|
|
|
62,538
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
116,057
|
|
|
108,797
|
|
|
121,257
|
|
|
224,854
|
|
|
239,607
|
|Income from operations
|
|
64,153
|
|
|
18,675
|
|
|
86,676
|
|
|
82,828
|
|
|
90,820
|
|Interest income
|
|
1,378
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
2,954
|
|
|
4,535
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
784
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
(568
|
)
|
|
895
|
|
|
(946
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
66,315
|
|
|
20,362
|
|
|
88,358
|
|
|
86,677
|
|
|
94,409
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
6,829
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
12,148
|
|
|
8,982
|
|
|
13,581
|
|Net income
|
$
|
59,486
|
|
$
|
18,209
|
|
$
|
76,210
|
|
$
|
77,695
|
|
$
|
80,828
|
|Basic earnings per share:
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|Diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|
|
58,191
|
|
|
58,313
|
|
|
58,011
|
|
|
58,252
|
|
|
58,276
|
|Diluted
|
|
60,127
|
|
|
60,280
|
|
|
60,213
|
|
|
60,203
|
|
|
60,260
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
|Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
Sep. 26,
|
Jun. 27,
|
Sep. 28,
|
Sep. 26,
|
Sep. 28,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|Net Income Reconciliation
|Q2'21
|Q1'21
|Q2'20
|Q2'21
|Q2'20
|GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
59,486
|
|
$
|
18,209
|
|
$
|
76,210
|
|
$
|
77,695
|
|
$
|
80,828
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
6,722
|
|
|
5,996
|
|
|
13,950
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
15,476
|
|
|
13,306
|
|
|
13,759
|
|
|
28,782
|
|
|
25,545
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(2,293
|
)
|
|
(2,982
|
)
|
|
(3,417
|
)
|
|
(5,275
|
)
|
|
(6,220
|
)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
75,667
|
|
$
|
31,883
|
|
$
|
93,274
|
|
$
|
107,550
|
|
$
|
114,103
|
|Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
|GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.23
|
|Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
0.42
|
|Effect of Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|Operating Income Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
64,153
|
|
$
|
18,675
|
|
$
|
86,676
|
|
$
|
82,828
|
|
$
|
90,820
|
|GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
14.5
|
%
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
6,722
|
|
|
5,996
|
|
|
13,950
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
197
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
495
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
9,235
|
|
|
8,653
|
|
|
7,830
|
|
|
17,888
|
|
|
15,070
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
6,044
|
|
|
4,446
|
|
|
5,675
|
|
|
10,490
|
|
|
9,980
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
82,627
|
|
$
|
35,331
|
|
$
|
107,157
|
|
$
|
117,958
|
|
$
|
130,315
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
20.8
|
%
|Operating Expense Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
116,057
|
|
$
|
108,797
|
|
$
|
121,257
|
|
$
|
224,854
|
|
$
|
239,607
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
(2,998
|
)
|
|
(2,998
|
)
|
|
(6,722
|
)
|
|
(5,996
|
)
|
|
(13,950
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
(9,235
|
)
|
|
(8,653
|
)
|
|
(7,830
|
)
|
|
(17,888
|
)
|
|
(15,070
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
(6,044
|
)
|
|
(4,446
|
)
|
|
(5,675
|
)
|
|
(10,490
|
)
|
|
(9,980
|
)
|Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
97,780
|
|
$
|
92,348
|
|
$
|
101,030
|
|
$
|
190,128
|
|
$
|
200,607
|
|Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
|GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
180,210
|
|
$
|
127,472
|
|
$
|
207,933
|
|
$
|
307,682
|
|
$
|
330,427
|
|GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
52.7
|
%
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
197
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
495
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
180,407
|
|
$
|
127,679
|
|
$
|
208,187
|
|
$
|
308,086
|
|
$
|
330,922
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
6,829
|
|
$
|
2,153
|
|
$
|
12,148
|
|
$
|
8,982
|
|
$
|
13,581
|
|GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
14.4
|
%
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
2,982
|
|
|
3,417
|
|
|
5,275
|
|
|
6,220
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
9,122
|
|
$
|
5,135
|
|
$
|
15,565
|
|
$
|
14,257
|
|
$
|
19,801
|
|Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.10
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|unaudited; in thousands
|Sep. 26,
|Mar. 28,
|Sep. 28,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
247,536
|
|
$
|
292,119
|
|
$
|
221,937
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
36,641
|
|
|
22,008
|
|
|
22,563
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
181,496
|
|
|
153,998
|
|
|
217,962
|
|Inventories
|
|
209,050
|
|
|
146,725
|
|
|
144,829
|
|Other current assets
|
|
34,508
|
|
|
35,346
|
|
|
44,729
|
|Total current Assets
|
|
709,231
|
|
|
650,196
|
|
|
652,020
|
|Long-term marketable securities
|
|
328,255
|
|
|
283,573
|
|
|
238,741
|
|Right-of-use lease assets
|
|
137,045
|
|
|
141,274
|
|
|
142,834
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
153,640
|
|
|
158,244
|
|
|
178,420
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
27,898
|
|
|
34,430
|
|
|
54,780
|
|Goodwill
|
|
287,673
|
|
|
287,088
|
|
|
285,321
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
|
7,899
|
|
|
10,052
|
|
|
9,026
|
|Other assets
|
|
48,223
|
|
|
27,820
|
|
|
22,489
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
1,699,864
|
|
$
|
1,592,677
|
|
$
|
1,583,631
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
99,105
|
|
$
|
78,412
|
|
$
|
109,374
|
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
41,707
|
|
|
42,439
|
|
|
34,870
|
|Lease liability
|
|
13,994
|
|
|
13,580
|
|
|
13,751
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
23,237
|
|
|
24,206
|
|
|
34,801
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
178,043
|
|
|
158,637
|
|
|
192,796
|
|Non-current lease liability
|
|
128,570
|
|
|
129,312
|
|
|
133,105
|
|Non-current income taxes
|
|
66,503
|
|
|
71,143
|
|
|
76,847
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
9,917
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
2,258
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|
|
1,466,978
|
|
|
1,434,929
|
|
|
1,392,650
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(155,260
|
)
|
|
(201,681
|
)
|
|
(213,274
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
5,113
|
|
|
(3,469
|
)
|
|
(751
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,316,831
|
|
|
1,229,779
|
|
|
1,178,625
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,699,864
|
|
$
|
1,592,677
|
|
$
|
1,583,631
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
