Cirrus Logic Reports Q2 FY21 Revenue of $347.3 Million

“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of guidance in the September quarter. We experienced solid sales across the breadth of our product portfolio, with particularly strong demand for components shipping in smartphones,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we were pleased to have expanded the number of smartphones, tablets and wearables that are utilizing our technology. The company also reached several meaningful development milestones that we believe will fuel product diversification and growth opportunities in the coming years.”

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 26, 2020, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

The company also announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed current President John Forsyth, 47, as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2021, at which time Jason Rhode will transition into his new role as executive fellow. “John’s strong leadership and strategic vision make him the right choice to lead Cirrus Logic into what we believe is a very bright future,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. In addition, the company announced that David Tupman will become chair of the Board of Directors, effective the same date, succeeding Al Schuele ahead of his retirement prior to the next annual meeting of stockholders.

Reported Financial Results – Second Quarter FY21

Revenue of $347.3 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $116.1 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $97.8 million;

GAAP earnings per share of $0.99 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.26.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Third Quarter FY21

Revenue is expected to range between $440 million and $480 million;

GAAP gross margin to be between 50 percent and 52 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $121 million and $127 million, including approximately $15 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about the company’s product diversification and growth opportunities in the coming years and our ability to lead the company into what we believe is a very bright future, along with estimates for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; the level of orders and shipments during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Sep. 26, Jun. 27, Sep. 28, Sep. 26, Sep. 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Q2'21 Q2'20 Portable products $ 312,911 $ 210,661 $ 349,379 $ 523,572 $ 552,317 Non-portable and other products 34,414 31,912 39,533 66,326 74,848 Net sales 347,325 242,573 388,912 589,898 627,165 Cost of sales 167,115 115,101 180,979 282,216 296,738 Gross profit 180,210 127,472 207,933 307,682 330,427 Gross margin 51.9 % 52.6 % 53.5 % 52.2 % 52.7 % Research and development 84,810 78,741 88,239 163,551 177,069 Selling, general and administrative 31,247 29,704 33,018 60,951 62,538 Restructuring costs - 352 - 352 - Total operating expenses 116,057 108,797 121,257 224,854 239,607 Income from operations 64,153 18,675 86,676 82,828 90,820 Interest income 1,378 1,576 2,250 2,954 4,535 Other income (expense) 784 111 (568 ) 895 (946 ) Income before income taxes 66,315 20,362 88,358 86,677 94,409 Provision for income taxes 6,829 2,153 12,148 8,982 13,581 Net income $ 59,486 $ 18,209 $ 76,210 $ 77,695 $ 80,828 Basic earnings per share: $ 1.02 $ 0.31 $ 1.31 $ 1.33 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.99 $ 0.30 $ 1.27 $ 1.29 $ 1.34 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 58,191 58,313 58,011 58,252 58,276 Diluted 60,127 60,280 60,213 60,203 60,260 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Sep. 26, Jun. 27, Sep. 28, Sep. 26, Sep. 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income Reconciliation Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Q2'21 Q2'20 GAAP Net Income $ 59,486 $ 18,209 $ 76,210 $ 77,695 $ 80,828 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 6,722 5,996 13,950 Stock-based compensation expense 15,476 13,306 13,759 28,782 25,545 Restructuring costs - 352 - 352 - Adjustment to income taxes (2,293 ) (2,982 ) (3,417 ) (5,275 ) (6,220 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 75,667 $ 31,883 $ 93,274 $ 107,550 $ 114,103 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.30 $ 1.27 $ 1.29 $ 1.34 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.05 0.11 0.10 0.23 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.26 0.22 0.23 0.48 0.42 Effect of Restructuring costs - 0.01 - 0.01 - Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 0.53 $ 1.55 $ 1.79 $ 1.89 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 64,153 $ 18,675 $ 86,676 $ 82,828 $ 90,820 GAAP Operating Profit 18.5 % 7.7 % 22.3 % 14.0 % 14.5 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 6,722 5,996 13,950 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 197 207 254 404 495 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 9,235 8,653 7,830 17,888 15,070 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 6,044 4,446 5,675 10,490 9,980 Restructuring costs - 352 - 352 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 82,627 $ 35,331 $ 107,157 $ 117,958 $ 130,315 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 23.8 % 14.6 % 27.6 % 20.0 % 20.8 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 116,057 $ 108,797 $ 121,257 $ 224,854 $ 239,607 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (2,998 ) (2,998 ) (6,722 ) (5,996 ) (13,950 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (9,235 ) (8,653 ) (7,830 ) (17,888 ) (15,070 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (6,044 ) (4,446 ) (5,675 ) (10,490 ) (9,980 ) Restructuring costs - (352 ) - (352 ) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 97,780 $ 92,348 $ 101,030 $ 190,128 $ 200,607 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 180,210 $ 127,472 $ 207,933 $ 307,682 $ 330,427 GAAP Gross Margin 51.9 % 52.6 % 53.5 % 52.2 % 52.7 % Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 197 207 254 404 495 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 180,407 $ 127,679 $ 208,187 $ 308,086 $ 330,922 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.9 % 52.6 % 53.5 % 52.2 % 52.8 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 6,829 $ 2,153 $ 12,148 $ 8,982 $ 13,581 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 10.3 % 10.6 % 13.7 % 10.4 % 14.4 % Adjustments to income taxes 2,293 2,982 3,417 5,275 6,220 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 9,122 $ 5,135 $ 15,565 $ 14,257 $ 19,801 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 10.8 % 13.9 % 14.3 % 11.7 % 14.8 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 Adjustments to income taxes 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.10 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.33

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Sep. 26, Mar. 28, Sep. 28, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,536 $ 292,119 $ 221,937 Marketable securities 36,641 22,008 22,563 Accounts receivable, net 181,496 153,998 217,962 Inventories 209,050 146,725 144,829 Other current assets 34,508 35,346 44,729 Total current Assets 709,231 650,196 652,020 Long-term marketable securities 328,255 283,573 238,741 Right-of-use lease assets 137,045 141,274 142,834 Property and equipment, net 153,640 158,244 178,420 Intangibles, net 27,898 34,430 54,780 Goodwill 287,673 287,088 285,321 Deferred tax asset 7,899 10,052 9,026 Other assets 48,223 27,820 22,489 Total assets $ 1,699,864 $ 1,592,677 $ 1,583,631 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 99,105 $ 78,412 $ 109,374 Accrued salaries and benefits 41,707 42,439 34,870 Lease liability 13,994 13,580 13,751 Other accrued liabilities 23,237 24,206 34,801 Total current liabilities 178,043 158,637 192,796 Non-current lease liability 128,570 129,312 133,105 Non-current income taxes 66,503 71,143 76,847 Other long-term liabilities 9,917 3,806 2,258 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,466,978 1,434,929 1,392,650 Accumulated deficit (155,260 ) (201,681 ) (213,274 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,113 (3,469 ) (751 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,316,831 1,229,779 1,178,625 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,699,864 $ 1,592,677 $ 1,583,631 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

