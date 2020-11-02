EUROPEAN  MEDICINES  AGENCY  VALIDATES  MARKETING  APPLICATION  FOR  FILGOTINIB  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ULCERATIVE  COLITIS

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today announced that the application for a new indication to the approved license for filgotinib 200 mg, an oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor, has been validated and is now under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The proposed indication is for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Ulcerative colitis is a long term, chronic condition which affects more than 2 million people in the European Union alone. Symptoms tend to present intermittently, and so patients usually experience flare-ups and periods of remission. The EMA application is supported by data from the Phase 2b/3 SELECTION study, which showed a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with once-daily, oral, filgotinib 200 mg achieved clinical remission at week 10 and maintained remission at week 58 compared with placebo. Additionally, a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg achieved endoscopic, histologic and six-month, corticosteroid-free remission at week 58 compared with placebo. The SELECTION trial results were presented at the virtual United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2020 Meeting last month.

“Today’s news from the EMA is a welcome step forward in our work aiming to improve outcomes for people living with inflammatory diseases, many of whom struggle with ongoing symptoms and are in need of new treatment options,” said Mark Genovese, MD, Senior Vice President, Inflammation, Gilead Sciences.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this important milestone with filgotinib, building on its recent regulatory approvals in rheumatoid arthritis in the EU and Japan, as we bring this potential new treatment option one step closer for people living with UC,” said Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer, Galapagos.

Initiating assessment of the application begins the formal evaluation process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP). The filing will be reviewed under the centralized licensing procedure for all 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Filgotinib is already licensed in the European Union as Jyseleca▼ for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The use of filgotinib for UC is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally.