Goldstar Cancels Previously Announced Stock Option Grant

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces that it has cancelled 10,150,000 stock options granted at $0.02 to directors, officers, and service providers previously announced on October 30, 2020.



