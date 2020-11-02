 

MediWound to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2020

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free:   877-602-7189
Israel Toll-Free:   1 809 315 362
International:   678-894-3057
Conference ID:   6997223
Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nod4bwun

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts:
Boaz Gur-Lavie
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.
ir@mediwound.com  		 
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jeremy@LifeSciAdvisors.com

