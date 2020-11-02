Marrone Bio Innovations Appoints Lara L. Lee to Board of Directors

Prominent Business Leader Brings 30+ Years of Executive Leadership Experience to the Company’s Board of Directors

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, today announced the appointment of prominent business leader Lara L. Lee to the Board of Directors.



Lara L. Lee brings over 30 years of experience leading growth and transformation for iconic brands around the world, including Harley‐Davidson and Lowe’s. She currently serves on the boards of Organically Grown Company, a progressive organic produce distributor with international sourcing operations, and The Sill, a direct-to-consumer retailer of house plants. From 2013‐2018 Lara was an officer and SVP at Lowe’s Home Improvement, where she was instrumental in the company’s omni‐channel transformation to offer a distinct, relevant brand experience across digital, social physical and human touch‐points, and served as President of the Orchard Supply Hardware subsidiary. Prior experience includes Chief Innovation and Operating Officer at Continuum, a global consultancy, and business unit leadership roles at Harley-Davidson.

Lara L. Lee obtained a B.A. in Chinese Language from Brown University, a Master’s in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Corporate Directors Forum.

“We are privileged to welcome someone with such a prestigious background to the Marrone Bio Innovations board,” said Bob Woods, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marrone Bio Innovations. “Lara brings valuable insights from a C‐suite perspective, and experience with channel, market and digital disruption with depth in innovation and strategic marketing. Her work with international distribution and global brands will help us guide the Company towards building a full-service biologicals organization with scope and capabilities across the highest growth segments in the industry, and to position Marrone Bio for the strategic commercialization of its robust R&D pipeline. I believe that Lara will help us expand the breadth and depth of the Company’s reach and look forward to working with her to position Marrone Bio to create value for our shareholders.”