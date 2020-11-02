 

HTG Demonstrates Technical Feasibility for a Whole Transcriptome Panel Using HTG EdgeSeq Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the completion of proof of concept for a whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, and release of a White Paper illustrating the feasibility and performance of this prototype panel relative to RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). As previously discussed, HTG is developing a whole transcriptome panel utilizing the HTG EdgeSeq technology to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned RUO launch in mid-2021.

“Demonstrating technical feasibility of a prototype panel covering the whole transcriptome with our HTG EdgeSeq chemistry was critical to establish the ability to scale from our current targeted panels of less than 3,000 targets to measuring approximately 20,000 targets, while maintaining the advantages of our HTG EdgeSeq technology,” said Marian Navratil, Vice President of Research and Development. “Additionally, evaluating the performance of this prototype panel versus traditional RNASeq was vital in the development of our first assay to measure the entire human transcriptome from a single tissue section without RNA extraction.”

The White Paper released today illustrates the feasibility and expected performance of this prototype assay, including:

  • Measurement of the whole transcriptome – Supported use of HTG EdgeSeq technology as a highly scalable measurement of the entire human transcriptome.
  • Correlation with RNA-Seq – Demonstrated directional alignment in expression data, and highly correlated differential expression results versus traditional RNA-Seq. Additionally, exceptional accuracy of differential expression analysis using spiked-in reference material was demonstrated.
  • Robust alternative to RNA-Seq – This proof of concept study demonstrates that the HTG EdgeSeq technology is a robust alternative to RNA-Seq for gene expression profiling, in addition to maintaining advantages such as less sample input, extraction-free chemistry, and the ability to test low-quality FFPE tissue.

“Over the next several months, we plan to complete technology feasibility and development of the final assay per formal design verification leading up to planned launch of this novel product in mid-2021,” said Marian Navratil, Vice President, Research and Development.  

“In parallel to assay development, we expect to begin our commercialization of this potentially game-changing product with the launch of our Early Access Program in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We believe this whole transcriptome panel will be a foundational product not only for RUO profiling, but also for potential companion diagnostic partnerships and proprietary diagnostic products. We also expect this product to allow for further expansion of our product offerings outside of oncology and immune response diseases and into markets such as transplant diagnostics and rare diseases.” 

