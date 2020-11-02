HTG Demonstrates Technical Feasibility for a Whole Transcriptome Panel Using HTG EdgeSeq Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the completion of proof of concept for a whole transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, and release of a White Paper illustrating the feasibility and performance of this prototype panel relative to RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). As previously discussed, HTG is developing a whole transcriptome panel utilizing the HTG EdgeSeq technology to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned RUO launch in mid-2021.



“Demonstrating technical feasibility of a prototype panel covering the whole transcriptome with our HTG EdgeSeq chemistry was critical to establish the ability to scale from our current targeted panels of less than 3,000 targets to measuring approximately 20,000 targets, while maintaining the advantages of our HTG EdgeSeq technology,” said Marian Navratil, Vice President of Research and Development. “Additionally, evaluating the performance of this prototype panel versus traditional RNASeq was vital in the development of our first assay to measure the entire human transcriptome from a single tissue section without RNA extraction.”