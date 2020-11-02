Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.1 million, compared with $21.9 million for the same period of 2019. Instrument revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, compared with $11.6 million for the same period of 2019. Consumables revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million compared with $6.9 million for the same period of 2019. Service and other revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million compared with $3.4 million for the same period of 2019.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.1 million, resulting in a gross margin of 37.0%. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.9 million, resulting in a gross margin of 31.5%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $31.2 million, compared to $35.0 million for the same period of 2019. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 included non-cash stock-based compensation of $4.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, compared to $29.1 million for the same period of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding restricted cash, at September 30, 2020 totaled $208.6 million, compared to $49.1 million at December 31, 2019. The Company received $93.6 million in net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by the Company, from a public offering of common stock in August 2020.

As previously announced, in January 2020, we and Illumina mutually agreed to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”). As part of our agreement to terminate the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us a $98.0 million reverse termination fee in January 2020, from which we paid our financial advisor associated fees of $6.0 million in April 2020. The $98.0 million in cash we received from Illumina for the reverse termination fee was recorded as a short-term liability as of September 30, 2020 and, on October 1, 2020, after the contingency clauses lapsed, it was subsequently recognized as a gain and will be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020 as other income.

In addition, during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as previously agreed to pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us cash payments of $34.0 million, which resulted in a gain of $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced the appointments of Christian Henry as President & Chief Executive Officer and Susan Kim as Chief Financial Officer

Launched the new Sequel IIe System, representing the next evolution in our sequencing platform. The system features significantly increased computational capacity and on-instrument data processing to generate PacBio HiFi reads more efficiently. The Sequel IIe system can reduce compute costs by 80% or more when compared to the Sequel II system

Entered into multiple collaborations with customers focused on clinical research and potential diagnostic applications using PacBio sequencing, including: A collaboration with Asuragen, Inc. to develop assays based on SMRT Sequencing for the carrier screening market A collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City to sequence a cohort of rare disease cases for which previous whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing studies using short-read sequencing yielded no answers A collaboration with Invitae Corporation to study clinically relevant targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy



“It is an exciting time to join Pacific Biosciences,” said Christian Henry. “Our newly launched Sequel IIe instrument will make the use of our long-read technology accessible to more customers than ever before. In addition, HiFi sequencing provides researchers with more complete and accurate sequences, which is one reason why we are engaging in so many important customer collaborations. With the positive customer momentum building around PacBio HiFi sequencing, we expect sequential growth for Q4. Notwithstanding capital sales being impacted in the near term as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to be enthusiastic about the long-term growth opportunity for the business.”

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Financial results for the nine months of 2020 were negatively impacted as many of our customers in multiple regions around the world shut down operations for various periods of time in efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in lower product revenues for the nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, we cannot reasonably estimate the future impact to our operations and financial results.

We have implemented various measures to help protect our employees while continuing to support our customers. In accordance with local and state guidelines, a large number of our Menlo Park-based employees continue to work remotely from their homes. Additionally, we have implemented health and safety practices in accordance with evolving government and public health agency guidelines. We continue to provide direct support to our customers, including those customers working on COVID-19 related research, testing, treatment, and prevention. This support includes consumable and instrument shipments, field support, and limited wet-lab activities. We will continue to monitor our operating expenses and cash flows in response to the evolving market conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 and long-term, the accounting treatment of payments we received from Illumina, expectations related to the newly launched Sequel IIe instrument, the future impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact to revenue and the impact and sufficiency of safety measures we have implemented. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Pacific Biosciences’ control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Pacific Biosciences’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Pacific Biosciences’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Pacific Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

The condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in the Pacific Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 15,749 $ 18,484 $ 41,798 $ 53,191 Service and other revenue 3,333 3,431 9,959 9,770 Total revenue 19,082 21,915 51,757 62,961 Cost of Revenue: Cost of product revenue 9,228 12,188 22,874 32,786 Cost of service and other revenue 2,790 2,813 7,718 8,531 Total cost of revenue 12,018 15,001 30,592 41,317 Gross profit 7,064 6,914 21,165 21,644 Operating Expense: Research and development 16,467 14,962 46,727 45,357 Sales, general and administrative 14,772 20,066 54,846 58,915 Total operating expense 31,239 35,028 101,573 104,272 Operating loss (24,175 ) (28,114 ) (80,408 ) (82,628 ) Gain from Continuation Advances from Illumina — — 34,000 — Interest expense — (664 ) (267 ) (1,933 ) Other income (expenses), net 467 (345 ) 1,143 518 Net loss $ (23,708 ) $ (29,123 ) $ (45,532 ) $ (84,043 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.55 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 166,862 152,983 158,195 152,351







Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and investments $ 208,550 $ 49,099 Accounts receivable 11,806 15,266 Inventory 15,940 13,312 Prepaid and other current assets 3,212 3,369 Property and equipment, net 26,568 30,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 30,700 32,827 Long-term restricted cash 3,500 4,000 Other long-term assets 42 42 Total Assets $ 300,318 $ 147,985 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 5,406 $ 8,368 Accrued expenses 15,079 13,242 Deferred gain from Reverse Termination Fee from Illumina 98,000 — Deferred revenue 8,743 9,561 Operating lease liabilities 43,010 45,801 Notes payable — 15,871 Other liabilities 584 225 Stockholders' equity 129,496 54,917 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 300,318 $ 147,985



