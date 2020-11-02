 

EUROPEAN  MEDICINES  AGENCY  VALIDATES  MARKETING  APPLICATION  FOR  FILGOTINIB  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ULCERATIVE  COLITIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 22:01  |  54   |   |   

-- Application Based on Results from Pivotal Phase 2b/3 SELECTION Trial --

Foster City, Calif., & Mechelen, Belgium, November 2, 2020, 22.01 CET – Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today announced that the application for a new indication to the approved license for filgotinib 200 mg, an oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor, has been validated and is now under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The proposed indication is for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. 

Ulcerative colitis is a long term, chronic condition which affects more than 2 million people in the European Union alone. Symptoms tend to present intermittently, and so patients usually experience flare-ups and periods of remission. The EMA application is supported by data from the Phase 2b/3 SELECTION study, which showed a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with once-daily, oral, filgotinib 200 mg achieved clinical remission at week 10 and maintained remission at week 58 compared with placebo. Additionally, a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg achieved endoscopic, histologic and six-month, corticosteroid-free remission at week 58 compared with placebo. The SELECTION trial results were presented at the virtual United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2020 Meeting last month.

“Today’s news from the EMA is a welcome step forward in our work aiming to improve outcomes for people living with inflammatory diseases, many of whom struggle with ongoing symptoms and are in need of new treatment options,” said Mark Genovese, MD, Senior Vice President, Inflammation, Gilead Sciences.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this important milestone with filgotinib, building on its recent regulatory approvals in rheumatoid arthritis in the EU and Japan, as we bring this potential new treatment option one step closer for people living with UC,” said Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer, Galapagos.

Initiating assessment of the application begins the formal evaluation process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP). The filing will be reviewed under the centralized licensing procedure for all 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Filgotinib is already licensed in the European Union as Jyseleca for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).  The use of filgotinib for UC is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally. 

Seite 1 von 4
Galapagos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:01 Uhr
European Medicines Agency Validates Marketing Application for Filgotinib for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
27.10.20
Galapagos’ R&D Roundtable showcases Toledo program
15.10.20
Galapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients
12.10.20
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in Moderately and Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
12.10.20
PHASE 2B/3 TRIAL SHOWS EFFICACY OF FILGOTINIB FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF REMISSION IN MODERATELY AND SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV