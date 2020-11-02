 

Usio to Host Third Quarter Conference Call to Discuss Results and Provide Company Update on November 13, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it will release third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Usio’s management will host a conference call November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-883-3890. International callers should call 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 27, 2020. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10149713.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, integrated software vendors, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.comwww.singularpayments.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Joe Hassett
Gregory FCA
484-686-6600
joeh@gregoryfca.com


Usio Announces Transaction Processing Volume for the Third Quarter of 2020

