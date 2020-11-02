 

Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting

Bluestem Group Inc. (“Bluestem Group” or the “Company”) has established December 31, 2020 as the date for its 2020 annual general meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting will be held telephonically, commencing at 8:00 AM Central Time.

The Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020 will be entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the Annual Meeting.

The Company will send the notice of the Annual Meeting with the voting instruction form to shareholders of record, along with instructions on how to access materials online that contain important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters to be considered.

About Bluestem Group Inc.
 Bluestem Group Inc. is a Nevada corporation that currently has limited operations other than operations as the owner and lessor of certain commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify these statements by use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “intend,” “could” or similar expressions. In particular, statements regarding Bluestem Group’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business are forward-looking statements. You should be aware that these statements and any other forward-looking statements in this document only reflect Bluestem Group’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Bluestem Group’s control and may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from Bluestem Group’s expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on Bluestem Group’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance and actions, taking into account all information currently available to Bluestem Group. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Bluestem Group or are within its control. If a change occurs, Bluestem Group’s plans, business, financial condition, and liquidity may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Bluestem Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

