SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues of $338.1 million

Revenues from solar products of $312.5 million

GAAP gross margin of 32.0%

GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products of 34.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products of 34.8%

GAAP net income of $43.8 million

Non-GAAP net income of $65.9 million

GAAP net diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.83

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $1.21

1.45 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

“Our third quarter results reflect significant growth in Europe, despite the current economic slowdown caused by the global pandemic,” said Zivi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge. “Our solar business outside the U.S. reached an all-time high and the U.S. market is showing signs of return to pre-pandemic installation levels. In our non-solar business, our e-Mobility team is gearing up to deliver to our customer the first significant batch of full powertrain solutions for assembly in electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. In addition to continuing to generate significant cash from operations this quarter, we raised $618 million, net of expenses, in convertible debt providing additional support for our continued organic and non-organic growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

The Company reported revenues of $338.1 million, up 2% from $331.9 million in the prior quarter and down 18% from $410.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues related to the solar business were $312.5 million, up 1% from $310.1 million in the prior quarter and down 19% from $387.8 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 32.0%, up from 31.0% in the prior quarter and down from 33.9% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.5%, up from 32.4% in the prior quarter and down from 35.1% year over year.

GAAP gross margin for the solar business was 34.1%, up from 33.1% in the prior quarter and down from 35.0% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the solar business was 34.8%, up from 33.8% in the prior quarter and down from 35.4% year over year.

GAAP operating expenses were $77.7 million, up 6% from $73.0 million in the prior quarter and up 6% from $73.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $63.2 million, up 3% from $61.1 million in the prior quarter and up 15% from $54.8 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $30.4 million, up 1% from $30.0 million in the prior quarter and down 54% from $66.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $50.0 million, up 7% from $46.6 million in the prior quarter and down 44% from $89.2 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $43.8 million, up 19% from $36.7 million in the prior quarter and up 5% from $41.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $65.9 million, up 26% from $52.1 million in the prior quarter and up 4% from $63.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net diluted EPS was $0.83, up from $0.70 in the prior quarter and up from $0.81 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS was $1.21, up from $0.97 in the prior quarter and same as in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $28.4 million, down from $59.3 million in the prior quarter and down from $68.7 million in the same quarter last year.

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $553.8 million, net of debt, compared to $577.4 million on June 30, 2020.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2020

The Company also provides guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $345 million to $365 million

Non-GAAP Gross margin expected to be within the range of 32% to 34%

Revenues from solar products to be within the range of $320 million to $335 million

Non-GAAP Gross margin from sale of solar products expected to be within the range of 34% to 36%

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-458-4121. For international callers, please dial +1 323-794-2093. The Conference ID number is 7783916. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at: http://investors.solaredge.com

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 27, 2020, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of November 2, 2020. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 338,095 $ 410,556 $ 1,101,164 $ 1,007,437 Cost of revenues 230,032 271,247 750,130 671,348 Gross profit 108,063 139,309 351,034 336,089 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,817 30,747 115,610 86,451 Sales and marketing 21,924 22,026 67,113 64,325 General and administrative 14,928 12,214 45,077 37,590 Other operating expenses (income) - 8,305 (4,900 ) 8,305 Total operating expenses 77,669 73,292 222,900 196,671 Operating income 30,394 66,017 128,134 139,418 Financial expenses (income), net (15,765 ) 17,023 (10,725 ) 22,401 Income before income taxes 46,159 48,994 138,859 117,017 Income taxes 2,408 7,270 16,192 24,405 Net income $ 43,751 $ 41,724 $ 122,667 $ 92,612 Net loss (income) attributable to Non-controlling interests - (97 ) - 1,159 Net income attributable to SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $ 43,751 $ 41,627 $ 122,667 $ 93,771

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,048,109 $ 223,901 Short-term bank deposits 20,011 5,010 Restricted bank deposits 2,242 27,558 Marketable securities 110,585 91,845 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $6,690 and $2,473, respectively 183,141 298,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,866 115,268 Inventories, net 297,027 170,798 Total current assets 1,744,981 932,763 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 21,003 119,176 Deferred tax assets, net 10,678 16,298 Other long-term assets 5,609 9,904 Property, plant and equipment, net 257,717 176,963 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 36,965 35,858 Intangible assets, net 68,122 74,008 Goodwill 133,221 129,654 Total long-term assets 533,315 561,861 Total assets $ 2,278,296 $ 1,494,624 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net $ 122,106 $ 157,148 Employees and payroll accruals 50,814 47,390 Current maturities of bank loans and accrued interest 15,642 15,673 Warranty obligations 65,080 65,112 Deferred revenues and customers advances 27,267 70,815 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 101,628 80,576 Total current liabilities 382,537 436,714 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 570,332 - Warranty obligations 130,614 107,451 Deferred revenues 109,439 89,982 Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,195 4,461 Operating lease liabilities 29,442 30,213 Other long-term liabilities 18,700 14,133 Total long-term liabilities 863,722 246,240 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 574,326 475,792 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,643 ) (1,809 ) Retained earnings 460,349 337,682 Total stockholders’ equity 1,032,037 811,670 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,278,296 $ 1,494,624

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 122,667 $ 92,612 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 16,376 12,532 Amortization of intangible assets 7,081 7,514 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 168 - Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 602 - Stock-based compensation expenses 42,993 38,685 Deferred income tax benefit, net (5,263 ) (4,923 ) Other adjustments, net 224 657 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories, net (121,999 ) 15,746 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,871 (19,795 ) Trade receivables, net 118,044 (114,572 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net and effect of exchange rate differences (459 ) 2,138 Trade payables, net (35,499 ) 21,301 Employees and payroll accruals 3,132 15,329 Warranty obligations 23,155 49,633 Deferred revenues and customers advances (24,283 ) 19,516 Other liabilities 10,619 39,561 Net cash provided by operating activities 195,429 175,934 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 116,419 119,570 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (90,553 ) (39,679 ) Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (36,781 ) (103,711 ) Withdrawal from (investment in) restricted bank deposits 25,538 (243 ) Business combination, net of cash acquired - (38,435 ) Withdrawal from (investment in) bank deposits (14,667 ) 4,101 Other investing activities 743 - Net cash provided by (used in) in investing activities $ 699 $ (58,397 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net $ 618,269 $ - Repayment of bank loans (15,194 ) (5,142 ) Proceeds from bank loans 15,185 232 Proceeds from issuance of shares under stock purchase plan and upon exercise of stock-based awards 19,205 4,940 Change in Non-controlling interests - (67,089 ) Other financing activities (152 ) (1,248 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 637,313 (68,307 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 833,441 49,230 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 223,901 187,764 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (9,233 ) 10,348 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 1,048,109 $ 247,342

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except gross profit and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Gross profit (GAAP) 108,063 102,963 139,309 351,034 336,089 Stock-based compensation 2,730 2,359 1,691 7,362 4,696 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- 107 313 1,108 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,429 2,325 2,898 7,110 7,282 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) 113,222 107,647 144,005 365,819 349,175 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Gross margin (GAAP) 32.0% 31.0% 33.9% 31.9% 33.4% Stock-based compensation 0.8% 0.7% 0.4% 0.7% 0.5% Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.1% Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 33.5% 32.4% 35.1% 33.2% 34.7% Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating expenses Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating expenses (GAAP) 77,669 72,998 73,292 222,900 196,671 Stock-based compensation - R&D (6,904) (5,847) (4,269) (18,129) (11,935) Stock-based compensation - S&M (4,066) (3,445) (2,779) (10,703) (7,905) Stock-based compensation - G&A (2,559) (2,310) (2,628) (6,799) (7,907) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D (26) (25) (17) (77) (62) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M (370) (292) (440) (957) (1,247) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A (8) (9) (54) (25) (80) Acquisition related expenses ---- ---- ---- ---- (949) Assets disposal (558) ---- (14) (558) (566) Other operating income (expenses) ---- ---- (8,305) 4,900 (8,305) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) 63,178 61,070 54,786 190,552 157,715 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating income Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating income (GAAP) 30,394 29,965 66,017 128,134 139,418 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- 107 313 1,108 Stock-based compensation 16,259 13,961 11,367 42,993 32,443 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,833 2,651 3,409 8,169 8,671 Acquisition related expenses ---- ---- ---- ---- 949 Assets disposal 558 ---- 14 558 566 Other operating (income) expenses ---- ---- 8,305 (4,900) 8,305 Operating income (Non-GAAP) 50,044 46,577 89,219 175,267 191,460 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial expenses (income), net Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Financial expenses (income), net (GAAP) (15,765) (11,565) 17,023 (10,725) 22,401 Notes due 2025 (168) ---- ---- (168) ---- Non cash interest (1,254) (1,200) (955) (3,582) (2,590) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (243) (892) (800) (102) (2,325) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets ---- ---- ---- (982) ---- Financial expenses (income), net (Non-GAAP) (17,430) (13,657) 15,268 (15,559) 17,486 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax on income Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Tax on income (GAAP) 2,408 4,862 7,270 16,192 24,405 Deferred taxes (816) 3,236 2,963 5,956 4,923 Tax on income (Non-GAAP) 1,592 8,098 10,233 22,148 29,328 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net income Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income attributable to Solaredge Technologies Inc. (GAAP) 43,751 36,668 41,627 122,667 93,771 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- 107 313 1,108 Stock-based compensation 16,259 13,961 11,367 42,993 32,443 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,833 2,651 3,409 9,151 8,671 Acquisition related expenses ---- ---- ---- ---- 949 Assets disposal 558 ---- 14 558 566 Other operating (income) expenses ---- ---- 8,305 (4,900) 8,305 Notes due 2025 168 ---- ---- 168 ---- Non cash interest 1,254 1,200 955 3,582 2,590 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 243 892 800 102 2,325 Deferred taxes 816 (3,236) (2,963) (5,956) (4,923) Net income attributable to Solaredge Technologies Inc. (Non-GAAP) 65,882 52,136 63,621 168,678 145,805 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net basic EPS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net basic earnings per share (GAAP) 0.87 0.74 0.86 2.46 1.97 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- 0.01 0.01 0.02 Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.28 0.23 0.86 0.68 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.18 0.18 Acquisition related expenses ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.02 Assets disposal 0.01 ---- ---- 0.01 0.01 Other operating ( income) expenses ---- ---- 0.17 (0.10) 0.17 Notes due 2025 ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Non cash interest 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.06 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard ---- 0.02 0.02 ---- 0.05 Deferred taxes 0.02 (0.06) (0.06) (0.12) (0.10) Net basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 1.30 1.05 1.32 3.38 3.06 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net diluted EPS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 0.83 0.70 0.81 2.33 1.87 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.28 0.24 0.19 0.74 0.54 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.17 0.18 Acquisition related expenses ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.02 Assets disposal 0.01 ---- ---- 0.01 0.01 Other operating ( income) expenses ---- ---- 0.16 (0.09) 0.16 Notes due 2025 ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Non cash interest 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.07 0.05 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard ---- 0.02 0.02 ---- 0.05 Deferred taxes 0.02 (0.06) (0.06) (0.11) (0.10) Net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 1.21 0.97 1.21 3.13 2.79 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP No. of shares used in Net diluted EPS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 53,144,188 52,536,437 51,081,594 52,623,675 49,935,638 Stock-based compensation 1,134,877 1,154,279 1,375,391 1,229,630 2,090,912 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 54,279,065 53,690,716 52,456,985 53,853,305 52,026,550

