 

Infinity Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

02.11.2020, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits phosphoinositide-3-kinase gamma (PI3K-gamma), will host a conference call on November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an update on the company.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

 

Date:

November 9, 2020

Time:

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Toll Free:

(877) 316-5293

International:

(631) 291-4526

Conference ID:

1575996

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aywrw33f

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About Infinity and eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus AB928 (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq and Avastin are registered trademarks of Roche.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Celgene.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Janssen Products.

