NeoPhotonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report another strong, non-GAAP profitable quarter, driven by our highest speed products. We took decisive actions to better align our capacity and production infrastructure with expected demand levels without relying on future revenue contributions from Huawei, resulting in a restructuring charge of approximately $9.4 million in this quarter. Excluding Huawei, our products for 400G and above applications grew 91% year to date, and were 44% of Q3 revenue,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics CEO. “Going forward we believe we will rapidly grow the business excluding Huawei by supporting the highest speed over distance solutions at 400G and above for telecom equipment providers, and expand our business by ramping our 400ZR and 400ZR+ coherent modules to Cloud and hyper-scale customers starting in 2021,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenue was $102.4 million, down 1% sequentially and up 11% year-over-year

Gross margin was 23.8%, down from 32.5% in the prior quarter and from 28.4% in the prior year, including actions to align the Company’s cost structure

Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.6%, up from 33.2% in the prior quarter and up from 29.0% in the prior year

Diluted net loss per share was $0.10, in comparison to net income per share of $0.11 in the prior quarter and to $0.05 in the same period last year

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.11, in comparison to $0.16 in the prior quarter and to $0.11 in the same period last year

Cash generated from operations was $15.0 million, up from $9.6 million in the prior quarter and up from $9.0 million in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.1 million, in comparison to $16.9 million in the prior quarter and to $14.2 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP results in the third quarter of 2020 exclude $2.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, $9.4 million of restructuring and other related charges and $0.3 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other costs. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, together totaled $123 million, up $10 million compared to June 30, 2020.

Outlook for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2020

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $64 to $70 million Gross Margin 20% to 24% 22% to 26% Operating Expenses $24.5 to $25.5 million $24 to $25 million Earnings per share $0.26 loss to $0.16 loss $0.23 loss to $0.13 loss

The fourth quarter EPS outlook includes revenue without contribution from Huawei and therefore expectation of higher underutilization charges and lower gross margin. Operating expenses increase on investment in 400ZR development to drive business growth.

The non-GAAP outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.4 million, of which $0.7 million is estimated for cost of goods sold, $2.9 million of gain on legal settlement, $0.7 million of restructuring and other related charges and the impact of expected amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other costs of approximately $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s non-GAAP and adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Conference Call

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: future financial results, demand for the Company’s high-speed products, growth in the Company’s data center business, and the Company’s market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues;; the Company’s need to qualify its products and achieve market acceptance in the cloud and data center markets; potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; possible reduction in or volatility of customer orders or delays in shipments of products to customers; potential governmental trade actions; possible disruptions in the supply chain or in demand for the Company’s products due to industry developments; the ability of the Company's vendors and subcontractors to supply or manufacture the Company's products in a timely manner; ability of the Company to meet customer demand; volatility in utilization of manufacturing operations and manufacturing costs; reductions in the Company’s rate of new design wins and qualifications, and/or the rate at which design wins and qualifications go into production, and the rate of customer acceptance of new product introductions; potential pricing pressure that may arise from changing supply or demand conditions in the industry; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the accuracy of estimates used to prepare the Company's financial statements and forecasts; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; the difficulty of predicting future cash needs; changes in economic and industry projections; and a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry or the world economy generally. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,619 $ 70,467 Short-term investments 27,667 7,638 Restricted cash 11,655 10,972 Accounts receivable, net 60,148 68,890 Inventories 46,989 46,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,507 25,851 Total current assets 257,585 230,748 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,729 81,133 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,297 15,603 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,618 2,151 Goodwill 1,115 1,115 Other long-term assets 3,904 3,929 Total assets $ 346,248 $ 334,679 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,822 $ 58,554 Current portion of long-term debt 3,153 3,044 Accrued and other current liabilities 51,049 47,481 Total current liabilities 109,024 109,079 Long-term debt, net of current portion 31,799 39,237 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,039 16,543 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,868 9,614 Total liabilities 164,730 174,473 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 125 121 Additional paid-in capital 592,875 582,504 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,063 ) (7,871 ) Accumulated deficit (407,419 ) (414,548 ) Total stockholders’ equity 181,518 160,206 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 346,248 $ 334,679

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Revenue $ 102,398 $ 103,171 $ 92,392 $ 302,970 $ 253,448 Cost of goods sold (1) 77,994 69,669 66,193 215,338 195,837 Gross profit 24,404 33,502 26,199 87,632 57,611 Gross margin 23.8 % 32.5 % 28.4 % 28.9 % 22.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 15,276 13,689 13,688 40,849 42,164 Sales and marketing (1) 3,692 4,279 3,832 11,630 12,058 General and administrative (1) 7,758 8,803 7,403 23,350 22,330 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — — 119 Asset sale related costs 87 120 12 219 388 Restructuring charges 141 — 3 141 261 Gain on asset sale — — — — (817 ) Total operating expenses 26,954 26,891 24,938 76,189 76,503 Income (loss) from operations (2,550 ) 6,611 1,261 11,443 (18,892 ) Interest income 21 22 95 141 293 Interest expense (263 ) (301 ) (483 ) (942 ) (1,472 ) Other income (expense), net (3,317 ) (195 ) 2,960 (2,314 ) 2,452 Total interest and other income (expense), net (3,559 ) (474 ) 2,572 (3,115 ) 1,273 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,109 ) 6,137 3,833 8,328 (17,619 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 1,206 (412 ) (1,561 ) (1,199 ) (1,526 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,903 ) $ 5,725 $ 2,272 $ 7,129 $ (19,145 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ (0.41 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ (0.41 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 49,936 49,077 47,666 49,212 46,949 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 49,936 51,661 48,615 51,411 46,949 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented: Cost of goods sold $ 607 $ 621 $ 441 $ 1,765 $ 1,651 Research and development 748 999 715 2,505 2,383 Sales and marketing 565 738 575 1,833 1,852 General and administrative 853 1,429 1,220 2,975 3,408 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,773 $ 3,787 $ 2,951 $ 9,078 $ 9,294

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 24,404 $ 33,502 $ 26,199 $ 87,632 $ 57,611 Stock-based compensation expense 607 621 441 1,765 1,651 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 184 185 552 553 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (8 ) (8 ) (66 ) (28 ) (198 ) End-of-life related inventory write-down 4,435 — — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 4,120 — — 4,120 2,265 Restructuring charges 706 — — 706 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,448 $ 34,299 $ 26,759 $ 99,182 $ 65,435 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 33.6 % 33.2 % 29.0 % 32.7 % 25.8 % NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: GAAP total operating expenses $ 26,954 $ 26,891 $ 24,938 $ 76,189 $ 76,503 Stock-based compensation expense (2,166 ) (3,166 ) (2,510 ) (7,313 ) (7,643 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — — (119 ) Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (28 ) (28 ) (66 ) (85 ) (199 ) Asset sale related costs (87 ) (120 ) (12 ) (219 ) (388 ) Restructuring charges (141 ) — (3 ) (141 ) (261 ) Gain on asset sale — — — — 817 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 24,532 $ 23,577 $ 22,347 $ 68,431 $ 68,710 Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue 24.0 % 22.9 % 24.2 % 22.6 % 27.1 % NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (2,550 ) $ 6,611 $ 1,261 $ 11,443 $ (18,892 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,773 3,787 2,951 9,078 9,294 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 184 185 552 672 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 20 20 — 57 1 Asset sale related costs 87 120 12 219 388 End-of-life related inventory write-down 4,435 — — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 4,120 — — 4,120 2,265 Restructuring charges 847 — 3 847 261 Gain on asset sale — — — — (817 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 9,916 $ 10,722 $ 4,412 $ 30,751 $ (3,275 ) Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue 9.7 % 10.4 % 4.8 % 10.1 % (1.3 )%

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,903 ) $ 5,725 $ 2,272 $ 7,129 $ (19,145 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,773 3,787 2,951 9,078 9,294 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 184 185 552 672 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 20 20 — 57 1 Asset sale related costs 87 120 12 219 388 End-of-life related inventory write-down 4,435 — — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 4,120 — — 4,120 2,265 Restructuring charges 847 — 3 847 261 Gain on asset sale — — — — (817 ) Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (1,327 ) (1,160 ) (14 ) (2,461 ) (1,286 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,236 $ 8,676 $ 5,409 $ 23,976 $ (4,814 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue 6.1 % 8.4 % 5.9 % 7.9 % (1.9 )% ADJUSTED EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,903 ) $ 5,725 $ 2,272 $ 7,129 $ (19,145 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,773 3,787 2,951 9,078 9,294 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 184 184 185 552 672 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 20 20 — 57 1 Asset sale related costs 87 120 12 219 388 End-of-life related inventory write-down 4,435 — — 4,435 3,553 Accelerated depreciation 4,120 — — 4,120 2,265 Restructuring charges 847 — 3 847 261 Gain on asset sale — — — — (817 ) Interest expense, net 242 279 388 801 1,179 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,206 ) 412 1,561 1,199 1,526 Depreciation expense 6,479 6,414 6,829 19,366 21,018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,078 $ 16,941 $ 14,201 $ 47,803 $ 20,195 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 12.8 % 16.4 % 15.4 % 15.8 % 8.0 % BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ (0.41 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ (0.41 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.49 $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ (0.10 ) SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 49,936 49,077 47,666 49,212 46,949 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 49,936 51,661 48,615 51,411 46,949 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 54,385 54,303 50,051 53,730 46,949

