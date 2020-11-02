Asana Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020, after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.asana.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-529-0220 or +1 236-389-2147 outside of the U.S. The conference ID is 672-9445. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at: https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 82,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

