 The Hackett Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter 2020 net revenue (gross revenue less reimbursable expenses) was $57.8 million, down 13%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, but up 10% sequentially as demand improved throughout the quarter.

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced its financial results for the third quarter, which ended on September 25, 2020.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.09 for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same period in the prior year due to the economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third quarter 2020 pro forma diluted earnings per share were $0.17, as compared to $0.27 in the same period in the prior year. Pro forma information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

At its most recent meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share for its shareholders of record on December 18, 2020, to be paid on January 9, 2021.

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s cash balances were $43.2 million with no outstanding debt. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 83 thousand shares under its share repurchase program at an average price of $12.57 for a total of $1.0 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s remaining share repurchase program authorization was $4.7 million.

“Although our results continued to be impacted by the pandemic, our revenues grew 10 percent on a quarterly sequential basis, as client demand and engagement improved throughout the quarter,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. “We expect this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter which should allow us to continue to improve our results in the near term and emerge financially and strategically stronger as and when the pandemic subsides.”

Although economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be high, the Company’s current estimates suggest that net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $55.0 million to $58.0 million. The Company estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $0.20 and $0.22.

Other Highlights

2020 Disrupted Marketing Campaign – In second quarter and early third quarter, The Hackett Group executed its most extensive integrated marketing effort ever. At the core of the effort was the "2020 Disrupted" campaign, with research that focused on five essential digital transformation action areas: cash, cost, people, technology and supply chain. In early third quarter, the focus of the marketing offers focused on planning for the "next normal," as most companies quickly discovered that their forecasts and plans for the coming quarters were completely outdated and faced the challenge of developing multiple possible scenarios for what the recovery might look like for their company and industry.

Digital World-Class Research – The Hackett Group issued world-class research for finance, procurement, human resources, and information technology Each research piece contains more than 50 metrics detailing how executives are shattering outdated operating models to usher in innovative ways to deliver new levels of agile business services, including The Hackett Group’s new projections of how companies can achieve digital world-class performance levels, further enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and customer experience.

2021 Key Issues Study Launch – The Hackett Group launched its 2021 CXO Agenda studies for finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources, information technology. The studies, which will result in research that will be issued in early 2021, will enable participants to gain insights into: key challenges and opportunities in 2021; how prepared a company’s function is to meet these unique challenges; what initiatives are on the 2021 transformation agenda, and how they compare to other organizations; projected changes in staffing levels and operating budgets by function; and broader business trends and strategic enterprise priorities.

Working Capital Update – The Hackett Group released a first-ever mid-year update to its annual Working Capital Survey. The results, which look at working capital performance at 849 of the largest non-financial U.S. companies, detailed the reduction in revenue and increase in both debt and cash-on-hand for companies, as well as the deterioration of working capital performance, including a 7% increase in Days Sales Outstanding, a 15% increase in Days Inventory Outstanding and a 10% increase in Days Payables Outstanding.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause The Hackett Group's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the economic impact of the pandemic and the timing of an economic recovery, our ability to manage our business and capital resources through the pandemic, the ability of our products, services, or offerings mentioned in this release to deliver the desired effect, our ability to retain existing business, our ability to attract additional business, our ability to effectively market and sell our product offerings and other services, including those referenced above, the timing of projects and the potential for contract cancellations by our customers, especially given that our clients are also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, changes in expectations regarding the business consulting and information technology industries, our ability to attract and retain skilled employees, possible changes in collections of accounts receivable due to the bankruptcy or financial difficulties of our customers, risks of competition, price and margin trends, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of Brexit on our business, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, our ability to mitigate the impact of the recent decline in our European operations, our ability to obtain debt financing through additional borrowings under our existing credit facility as well as other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Hackett Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 25, September 27, September 25, September 27, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue") $ 57,769 $ 66,755 $ 175,587 $ 197,101 Reimbursements 148 5,935 4,614 16,265 TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 57,917 72,690 180,201 213,366 Costs and expenses: Cost of service: Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses 37,791 41,026 117,558 120,780 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,508 833 4,449 2,775 Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) 10 157 39 (131) Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense 243 322 755 690 Reimbursable expenses 148 5,935 4,614 16,265 TOTAL COST OF SERVICE 39,700 48,273 127,415 140,379 Selling, general and administrative costs 12,732 14,117 38,042 43,318 Non-cash stock compensation expense 711 776 1,830 2,268 Amortization of intangible assets 247 236 723 789 Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability - (108) - (1,133) Restructuring costs - - 5,034 - TOTAL SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 13,690 15,021 45,629 45,242 TOTAL COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES 53,390 63,294 173,044 185,621 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 4,527 9,396 7,157 27,745 Other expense: Interest expense (22) (62) (100) (268) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,505 9,334 7,057 27,477 Income tax expense 1,362 2,427 2,312 6,481 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3,143 6,907 4,745 20,996 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (2) (157) 2 (165) (4) NET INCOME $ 2,986 $ 6,909 $ 4,580 $ 20,992 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,053 29,876 29,986 29,794 Diluted 32,403 32,571 32,335 32,413 Basic net income per common share: Income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.70 (Loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (2) (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) (0.00) Net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.70 Diluted net income per common share: Income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.65 (Loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (2) (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) (0.00) Net income per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.14 $ 0.65 PRO FORMA DATA (1): Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 4,505 $ 9,334 $ 7,057 $ 27,477 Non-cash stock compensation expense 2,219 1,609 6,279 5,043 Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) 10 157 39 (131) Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense 243 322 755 690 Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability - (108) - (1,133) Acquisition-related costs - 32 - 32 Restructuring costs - - 5,034 - Amortization of intangible assets 247 236 723 789 PRO FORMA INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,224 11,582 19,887 32,767 Pro forma income tax expense 1,806 2,896 4,972 8,192 PRO FORMA NET INCOME $ 5,418 $ 8,687 $ 14,915 $ 24,575 Pro forma basic net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.50 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding 30,053 29,876 29,986 29,794 Pro forma diluted net income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 0.76 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 32,403 32,571 32,335 32,413 (1) The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition-related one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. (2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.

The Hackett Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 25, December 27, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,167 $ 25,954 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 36,221 49,778 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,350 2,895 Total current assets 82,738 78,627 Property and equipment, net 18,981 19,916 Other assets 1,847 2,652 Goodwill 84,288 84,578 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,273 7,962 Total assets $ 196,127 $ 193,735 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,045 $ 8,494 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,238 32,482 Operating lease liabilities 2,678 2,707 Liabilities related to discontinued operations (3) 157 - Total current liabilities 45,118 43,683 Long-term deferred tax liability, net 6,767 7,183 Operating lease liabilities 5,595 5,255 Total liabilities 57,480 56,121 Shareholders' equity 138,647 137,614 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 196,127 $ 193,735 (3) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.

The Hackett Group, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 25, September 27, June 26, 2020 2019 2020 Revenue Breakdown by Group: (in thousands) S&BT (4) $ 22,217 $ 28,221 $ 17,752 EEA (5) 29,710 30,134 30,445 International (6) 5,842 8,400 4,435 Net revenue from continuing operations (7) $ 57,769 $ 66,755 $ 52,632 Revenue Concentration: (% of total revenue) Top customer 6% 6% 6% Top 5 customers 16% 19% 17% Top 10 customers 26% 27% 27% Key Metrics and Other Financial Data: Total Company: Consultant headcount 923 1,036 908 Total headcount 1,124 1,271 1,110 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 57 72 64 Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) $ 10,088 $ 8,506 $ 14,547 Depreciation (in thousands) $ 916 $ 884 $ 883 Amortization (in thousands) $ 247 $ 236 $ 238 Remaining Plan authorization: Shares purchased (in thousands) 75 - - Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) $ 932 $ — $ — Average price per share of shares purchased $ 12.41 $ — $ — Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands) $ 4,713 $ 3,878 $ 5,645 Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations: Shares purchased (in thousands) 8 5 2 Cost of shares purchased (in thousands) $ 111 $ 88 $ 25 Average price per share of shares purchased $ 14.26 $ 16.29 $ 13.29 (4) Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IP as-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices. (5) ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA, SAP Solutions Practices and One Stream. (6) International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe. (7) Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarily travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin. (8) Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.

