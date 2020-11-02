Scholar Rock Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Prefunded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,717,948 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,179,487 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The shares of common stock sold include 769,230 shares pursuant to the option granted by Scholar Rock to the underwriters, which option was exercised in full. The public offering price of each share of common stock was $39.00 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant was $38.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Scholar Rock from this offering were approximately $230 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for clinical development of SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials, SRK-181 in cancer immunology, development of our preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.