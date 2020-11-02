 

Scholar Rock Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Prefunded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,717,948 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,179,487 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The shares of common stock sold include 769,230 shares pursuant to the option granted by Scholar Rock to the underwriters, which option was exercised in full. The public offering price of each share of common stock was $39.00 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant was $38.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Scholar Rock from this offering were approximately $230 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for clinical development of SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials, SRK-181 in cancer immunology, development of our preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Scholar Rock pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231920) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 10, 2019 and the related registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249715) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act that became automatically effective upon filing on October 28, 2020. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Scholar Rock Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Prefunded Warrants
27.10.20
Scholar Rock Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
27.10.20
Scholar Rock Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial Interim Analysis of SRK-015 in Patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy
19.10.20
Scholar Rock Secures $50 million Debt Facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Oxford Finance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
18
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020