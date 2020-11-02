Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video
Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Monday, November 30, 2020, after the market closes.
A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.
About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.
Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us
Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us
