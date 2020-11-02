Noodles & Company Announces Leadership Changes

“The strength of our leadership team is one of our greatest assets at Noodles, and the addition of Carl to our executive team will undoubtedly further strengthen Noodles & Company,” said Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer at Noodles & Company. “Carl comes to Noodles with extensive leadership experience and expertise in a multitude of financial functions from some of the nation’s leading lifestyle organizations. Carl will be instrumental in advancing our financial roadmap and leading Noodles to realize its vast potential.”

Carl brings more than 17 years of diverse financial leadership to Noodles. Most recently, he spent four years as VP Finance at Equinox, the namesake brand within Equinox Group, a high-growth collective of the world’s most influential lifestyle and digital brands. In this role, he oversaw finance, treasury, tax, strategic planning and financial operations, in addition to investor management and capital fund raising. Prior to Equinox, he held several roles in finance and corporate development for Abercrombie & Fitch (“A&F”), where he led the successful expansion of the A&F and Hollister brands through outlet growth and new venture initiatives, including franchising, licensing, wholesale, and acquisitions. Prior to A&F, Carl spent over a decade in investment banking at Credit Suisse with an industry focus in food and retail businesses. As a director, he was responsible for advising clients in capital fund raising and M&A transactions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and psychology from Georgetown University.

“I am thrilled to join Dave, the executives, and Noodles’ more than 8,000 dedicated team members across the country at this exciting time in the organization’s history,” said Carl. “This is a brand that puts guests and community first, and with a strong strategy and omnichannel consumer approach, the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous.”

The Company also announced that Kathy Lockhart, the Company’s Vice President and Controller was promoted to the title of Chief Accounting Officer in September 2020. She remains the Company’s principal accounting officer. Kathy has been a leader at Noodles for the past 14 years. She has led continuous change in reducing costs, enhancing quality, and providing valuable insight for operational improvements.