 

Ben Welch joins LPL Financial as EVP, Trading

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Ben Welch has joined the firm as executive vice president, Trading, effective today. In this role, Welch will work to develop and implement innovative strategies to enhance LPL’s support of this key function of investment management, partnering with service and support leaders to deliver a differentiated advisor experience. He is based at the firm’s San Diego office and reports to Dayton Semerjian, LPL chief customer care officer and managing director, Service, Trading and Operations.

“Ben is a proven leader with a deep background in financial technology, product management, process optimization and leading complex trading initiatives at scale,” Semerjian said. “Ben shares our commitment to putting the client at the center of everything we do and joins in our aspiration to evolve LPL’s trading capabilities to become a differentiated experience for advisors and their clients. As a leader, he is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and can play a vital role to foster inclusivity within LPL and throughout the financial services industry.”

Welch joins LPL after a long career at TD Ameritrade, where he was most recently managing director, Institutional Trading and Technology Services. In that role, he oversaw TD Ameritrade’s Institutional Trading business as well as the Technology Services division, which supports platforms for RIAs and their clients. He also held several other leadership positions at TD Ameritrade, including managing director, Product Management; director, iRebal; and senior manager, product management.

“As an ardent believer in the impact of quality financial advice on people's lives, I'm thrilled to join an organization that is singularly focused on helping advisors work to provide confidence to their clients,” Welch said. “Through LPL’s relentless investment in people, capabilities and culture, the firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing financial professionals with a roadmap to success for their clients and their businesses. I couldn't be more excited and honored to join this team and help chart the path forward for the financial advice industry.”

Welch graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a bachelor’s of science in business administration. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, and he is FINRA Series 7, 24, and 63 licensed. Welch is an avid supporter of Rock the Street, Wall Street.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

