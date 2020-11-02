Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking for large datacenter and campus environments, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $605.4 million, an increase of 12.0% compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 7.5% from the third quarter of 2019.
- GAAP gross margin of 63.6%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 63.8% in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.6%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 64.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 64.4% in the third quarter of 2019.
- GAAP net income of $168.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $208.9 million, or $2.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income of $192.0 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $217.1 million, or $2.69 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.
“Our customers are validating our traction as we migrate from legacy to cognitive client to cloud deployments with a cumulative of 40 million cloud networking ports shipped by Q3 2020. Despite some COVID-19 turbulence, we believe Arista will only emerge stronger,” stated Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks.
Commenting on the company’s financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO said, “We saw continued improvement in underlying business trends in the quarter, with the Arista team working diligently with customers, supply chain and other partners to navigate the new COVID-19 operating environment.”
Third Quarter Company Highlights
- Arista Networks acquired Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform provider that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise to autonomously hunt and respond to insider and external threats. The acquisition closed in October, 2020.
- Arista expanded its cognitive campus portfolio with new platforms, including the 750 Series modular chassis (the first 100G ready, high density modular PoE switches), and the 720 Series 96 port fixed switch.
- Arista announced unified edge innovations across wired and wireless networks for its Cognitive Campus Edge portfolio for Enterprise Workspaces.
- Arista introduced a new enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for the flagship CloudVision platform. Arista’s new CloudVision as-a-Service product is now available as a fully managed software.
- Arista announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOSEdge which is designed to integrate with native cloud networking services like Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway, with native interoperability using provisioning tools like Hashicorp Terraform and Red Hat’s Ansible.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect:
- Revenue between $615 million to $635 million;
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 63% to 65%; and
- Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 37%
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis (see further explanation below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.
|
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
480,242
|
|
|
$
|
555,066
|
|
|
$
|
1,312,561
|
|
|
$
|
1,573,652
|
|
Service
|
|
125,189
|
|
|
99,349
|
|
|
356,469
|
|
|
284,508
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
605,431
|
|
|
654,415
|
|
|
1,669,030
|
|
|
1,858,160
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
199,465
|
|
|
218,220
|
|
|
539,526
|
|
|
616,906
|
|
Service
|
|
21,004
|
|
|
18,921
|
|
|
62,202
|
|
|
53,219
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
220,469
|
|
|
237,141
|
|
|
601,728
|
|
|
670,125
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
384,962
|
|
|
417,274
|
|
|
1,067,302
|
|
|
1,188,035
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
128,049
|
|
|
118,732
|
|
|
352,747
|
|
|
352,696
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
53,372
|
|
|
55,279
|
|
|
161,695
|
|
|
159,372
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
15,146
|
|
|
14,657
|
|
|
47,814
|
|
|
46,182
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
196,567
|
|
|
188,668
|
|
|
562,256
|
|
|
558,250
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
188,395
|
|
|
228,606
|
|
|
505,046
|
|
|
629,785
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
13,224
|
|
|
19,169
|
|
|
33,637
|
|
|
45,313
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
201,619
|
|
|
247,775
|
|
|
538,683
|
|
|
675,098
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
33,244
|
|
|
38,880
|
|
|
87,084
|
|
|
75,923
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
168,375
|
|
|
$
|
208,895
|
|
|
$
|
451,599
|
|
|
$
|
599,175
|
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
168,375
|
|
|
$
|
208,799
|
|
|
$
|
451,599
|
|
|
$
|
598,861
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
168,375
|
|
|
$
|
208,804
|
|
|
$
|
451,599
|
|
|
$
|
598,880
|
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
|
$
|
2.73
|
|
|
$
|
5.94
|
|
|
$
|
7.85
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
|
$
|
5.68
|
|
|
$
|
7.38
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
75,999
|
|
|
76,426
|
|
|
76,024
|
|
|
76,301
|
|
Diluted
|
|
79,313
|
|
|
80,753
|
|
|
79,519
|
|
|
81,104
|
|
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
384,962
|
|
|
$
|
417,274
|
|
|
$
|
1,067,302
|
|
|
$
|
1,188,035
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
63.6
|
%
|
|
63.8
|
%
|
|
63.9
|
%
|
|
63.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
|
4,718
|
|
|
3,384
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
4,178
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
12,016
|
|
|
7,877
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
390,946
|
|
|
$
|
421,158
|
|
|
$
|
1,084,036
|
|
|
$
|
1,199,296
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
64.6
|
%
|
|
64.4
|
%
|
|
65.0
|
%
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income from operations
|
|
$
|
188,395
|
|
|
$
|
228,606
|
|
|
$
|
505,046
|
|
|
$
|
629,785
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
36,469
|
|
|
26,257
|
|
|
96,947
|
|
|
74,845
|
|
Litigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
|
16,524
|
|
|
10,291
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
858
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,718
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
|
$
|
231,533
|
|
|
$
|
258,156
|
|
|
$
|
631,235
|
|
|
$
|
716,883
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
|
37.8
|
%
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
168,375
|
|
|
$
|
208,895
|
|
|
$
|
451,599
|
|
|
$
|
599,175
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
36,469
|
|
|
26,257
|
|
|
96,947
|
|
|
74,845
|
|
Litigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
|
16,524
|
|
|
10,291
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (1)
|
|
858
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,718
|
|
|
—
|
|
Altera stock-based tax charge (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,781
|
|
Gain on investment in privately-held companies
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,277)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,427)
|
|
Tax benefit on stock-based awards
|
|
(14,894)
|
|
|
(12,674)
|
|
|
(41,078)
|
|
|
(73,183)
|
|
Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions
|
|
(4,624)
|
|
|
(4,391)
|
|
|
(15,975)
|
|
|
(14,048)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
191,995
|
|
|
$
|
217,103
|
|
|
$
|
520,735
|
|
|
$
|
603,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
|
$
|
5.68
|
|
|
$
|
7.38
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
2.69
|
|
|
$
|
6.55
|
|
|
$
|
7.44
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders
|
|
79,313
|
|
|
80,753
|
|
|
79,519
|
|
|
81,104
|
|
Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,806
|
|
|
$
|
1,258
|
|
|
$
|
4,718
|
|
|
$
|
3,384
|
|
Research and development
|
|
21,423
|
|
|
13,472
|
|
|
56,729
|
|
|
39,171
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
9,083
|
|
|
7,832
|
|
|
23,756
|
|
|
21,463
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
4,157
|
|
|
3,695
|
|
|
11,744
|
|
|
10,827
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
36,469
|
|
|
$
|
26,257
|
|
|
$
|
96,947
|
|
|
$
|
74,845
|
___________________
|
(1)
|
Represents non-recurring costs associated with our acquisitions, which primarily include retention bonuses, professional and consulting fees, and restructuring costs.
|
(2)
|
Represents a discrete income tax expense related to stock-based compensation as a result of an opinion on Altera Corporation and Subsidiaries vs. Commissioner on Internal Revenue issued by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on June 7, 2019.
|
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
970,349
|
|
|
$
|
1,111,286
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
1,875,552
|
|
|
1,613,082
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
300,217
|
|
|
391,987
|
|
Inventories
|
|
438,102
|
|
|
243,825
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
69,647
|
|
|
111,456
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,653,867
|
|
|
3,471,636
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
32,670
|
|
|
39,273
|
|
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
|
|
77,752
|
|
|
45,235
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
84,968
|
|
|
54,855
|
|
Investments
|
|
4,150
|
|
|
4,150
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
79,929
|
|
|
87,770
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
443,229
|
|
|
452,025
|
|
Other assets
|
|
22,807
|
|
|
30,346
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
4,399,372
|
|
|
$
|
4,185,290
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
163,102
|
|
|
$
|
92,105
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
110,348
|
|
|
140,249
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
321,290
|
|
|
312,668
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
70,043
|
|
|
52,052
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
664,783
|
|
|
597,074
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
47,918
|
|
|
55,485
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
74,903
|
|
|
83,022
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
241,014
|
|
|
262,620
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, non-current
|
|
247,712
|
|
|
254,710
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
39,165
|
|
|
37,693
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
1,315,495
|
|
|
1,290,604
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,240,147
|
|
|
1,106,305
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,844,656
|
|
|
1,788,230
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(934)
|
|
|
143
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
3,083,877
|
|
|
2,894,686
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
4,399,372
|
|
|
$
|
4,185,290
|
|
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
451,599
|
|
|
$
|
599,175
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and other
|
|
31,975
|
|
|
24,948
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
96,947
|
|
|
74,845
|
|
Noncash lease expense
|
|
12,606
|
|
|
12,007
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
3,261
|
|
|
10,945
|
|
Gain on sale of marketable securities
|
|
(9,432)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on investment in privately-held companies
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,427)
|
|
Amortization (accretion) of investment premiums (discounts)
|
|
6,030
|
|
|
(6,032)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
98,271
|
|
|
(115,475)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(193,996)
|
|
|
24,951
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
38,654
|
|
|
59,388
|
|
Other assets
|
|
7,850
|
|
|
(7,009)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
71,803
|
|
|
(14,361)
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(29,811)
|
|
|
5,731
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(34,449)
|
|
|
(58,216)
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
(1,667)
|
|
|
29,808
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(1,451)
|
|
|
595
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
548,190
|
|
|
635,873
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
|
1,183,601
|
|
|
806,519
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(2,216,436)
|
|
|
(840,098)
|
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(66,317)
|
|
|
(1,365)
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(7,701)
|
|
|
(13,319)
|
|
Investments in privately-held companies
|
|
3,399
|
|
|
28,220
|
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
|
772,978
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(330,476)
|
|
|
(20,043)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans
|
|
42,704
|
|
|
52,177
|
|
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
|
|
(5,932)
|
|
|
(7,069)
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(395,173)
|
|
|
(214,617)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(358,401)
|
|
|
(169,509)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
(246)
|
|
|
(994)
|
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
(140,933)
|
|
|
445,327
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period
|
|
1,115,515
|
|
|
654,164
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period
|
|
$
|
974,582
|
|
|
$
|
1,099,491
|
