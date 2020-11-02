TCF Financial Corporation to Present at Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced that David T. Provost, chief executive officer, and Brian W. Maass, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com. The replay will be accessible for 90 days following the fireside chat.