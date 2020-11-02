TCF Financial Corporation to Present at Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference
TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced that David T. Provost, chief executive officer, and Brian W. Maass, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com. The replay will be accessible for 90 days following the fireside chat.
About TCF Financial Corporation
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets at September 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.
