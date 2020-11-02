Louisa Ritter Joins Kilroy Realty’s Board of Directors

Ms. Ritter is the President of Pisces, Inc., a San Francisco-­based asset management firm. Prior to joining Pisces in 2016, Ms. Ritter worked at Goldman Sachs for 14 years, most recently serving as Managing Director in its Executive Office and President of Goldman Sachs Gives. Prior to leading Goldman Sachs Gives, Ms. Ritter led various businesses including serving as COO of West Region Investment Banking and Chief of Staff of Global Technology, Media and Telecomm Investment Banking. Prior to Goldman Sachs, she spent ten years at Montgomery Securities, which ultimately became Banc of America Securities, where she served as Co-COO of Global Corporate & Investment Banking.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors and appointed Louisa Ritter as an independent director.

Ms. Ritter is deeply committed to supporting the community and has served on various non-profit boards including The Hamlin School, Marin Academy, the Management Board of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and The Global CO2 Initiative. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

"We are delighted to welcome Louisa to our Board of Directors," said John Kilroy, KRC's chairman and chief executive officer. "Her experience leading several complicated enterprises, her knowledge of finance and her commitment to protecting the environment will all be tremendously valuable assets to our organization."

