 

Louisa Ritter Joins Kilroy Realty’s Board of Directors

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors and appointed Louisa Ritter as an independent director.

Ms. Ritter is the President of Pisces, Inc., a San Francisco-­based asset management firm. Prior to joining Pisces in 2016, Ms. Ritter worked at Goldman Sachs for 14 years, most recently serving as Managing Director in its Executive Office and President of Goldman Sachs Gives. Prior to leading Goldman Sachs Gives, Ms. Ritter led various businesses including serving as COO of West Region Investment Banking and Chief of Staff of Global Technology, Media and Telecomm Investment Banking. Prior to Goldman Sachs, she spent ten years at Montgomery Securities, which ultimately became Banc of America Securities, where she served as Co-COO of Global Corporate & Investment Banking.

Ms. Ritter is deeply committed to supporting the community and has served on various non-profit boards including The Hamlin School, Marin Academy, the Management Board of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and The Global CO2 Initiative. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

"We are delighted to welcome Louisa to our Board of Directors," said John Kilroy, KRC's chairman and chief executive officer. "Her experience leading several complicated enterprises, her knowledge of finance and her commitment to protecting the environment will all be tremendously valuable assets to our organization."

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

