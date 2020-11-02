 

Cohen & Company Sets Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that morning to discuss these results.

The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 686-9573 (domestic) or (706) 643-6983 (international), with participant pass code 3371789, or request the Cohen & Company earnings call. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406, participant pass code 3371789.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap banking institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of September 30, 2020, the Company managed approximately $2.7 billion in fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. As of September 30, 2020, 77.4% of the Company’s assets under management were in collateralized debt obligations that Cohen & Company manages, which were all securitized prior to 2008. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

Contact: 

Investors -
Cohen & Company Inc.
Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.
Executive Vice President and 
Chief Financial Officer 
215-701-8952 
investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com 		Media -
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Jim Golden or Andrew Squire
212-355-4449 
jgolden@joelefrank.com or asquire@joelefrank.com



