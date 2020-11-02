Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 10:00AM (ET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.